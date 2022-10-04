Read full article on original website
Jerry O'Connell Recalls How He First Got Rebecca Romijn's Attention: 'I Laid It All Out There' (Exclusive)
Jerry O’Connell had to put on his best game when it came to landing his wife, Rebecca Romijn! During a conversation with ET, The Talk host revealed that he had to play it cool from the opposite side of the VIP section in Las Vegas to get her attention.
Lea Michele Reunites With 'Glee' Co-Star Darren Criss Backstage at 'Funny Girl'
Darren Criss watched her former Glee co-star, Lea Michele, perform “Don’t Rain On My Parade’ … again. On Wednesday, the actress, who currently plays Fanny Brice in the Broadway production of Funny Girl, shared a picture of her, Criss and his wife, Mia, backstage after the show and joked about the amount of times her former co-star has seen her perform the song.
Skylar Astin Says a 'Ghosts'-'So Help Me Todd' Crossover Would Be 'Phenomenal' (Exclusive)
Skylar Astin has got you covered on Thursdays. The actor stars in CBS' freshman drama, So Help Me Todd, as the titular character -- an aimless but brilliant investigator who's brought in to his mother's firm to help solve cases -- and he sat down with Nischelle Turner on the ET stages to talk about his new series.
Adam Devine Celebrates 'Pitch Perfect' 10th Anniversary With Musical Teaser for 'Bumper in Berlin'
How does one celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pitch Perfect’s debut in theaters? Well, with a mashup, of course! And that’s just what Adam Devine did, performing “Take On Me X 99 Luftballoons” in the first official teaser for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. Set to...
Reese Witherspoon Says She Doesn't See the Resemblance With Lookalike Daughter Ava
Reese Witherspoon has been hearing the comparison for years, that she and 23-year-old daughter Ava are a spitting image of each other. But not only is she not buying it, neither is Ava!. The Morning Show star appeared on Today With Hoda and Jenna on Tuesday and, while discussing parenting...
Minnie Driver Praises 'Good Will Hunting' Co-Stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (Exclusive)
Looking back with love and joy. Minnie Driver is reflecting on her experiences and memories of filming Good Will Hunting, ahead of the Oscar-winning drama's 25th anniversary. Driver walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Shakespeare-inspired period comedy Rosaline on Thursday, and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the critically acclaimed project, which hit theaters in December 1997.
Dua Lipa Opens Up About Being Single and 'Selfish' After Trevor Noah Date
Dua Lipa may not be ready to settle down quite yet. The pop star is addressing her relationship status as a single woman one week after she was sighted on a date with Trevor Noah. "For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a...
Tamera Mowry-Housley Addresses Twin Sister Tia's Divorce: 'She Is Strong'
Tamera Mowry-Housley is speaking out following the news that her twin sister, Tia Mowry, is ending her marriage to Cory Hardrict. During an interview on Today With Hoda and Jenna, the actress shared how the family is coming together to rally around her sister during this tough time. “I support...
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
Olivia Culpo Recalls Ex Who Did 'Horrible Things' in Tearful 'Culpo Sisters' Trailer
Olivia Culpo is opening up about a painful past relationship. In the first trailer for her upcoming TLC and Discovery+ reality series, The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old influencer tearfully recalls a former romance. "I worry all the time about the future. I always thought by 30 I'd be married and...
Demi Lovato Postpones 'Holy Fvck' Tour Date After Losing Her Voice
Demi Lovato was forced to postpone her Holy Fvck tour stop in Chicago on Wednesday after losing her voice. The 30-year-old singer announced the news just hours before she was set to take the stage at the Rosemont Theater. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” the...
Gavin Rossdale's Daughter Daisy Lowe Is Pregnant With First Child
Gavin Rossdale is going to be a grandfather! On Wednesday, the Bush frontman’s oldest child, and only daughter, Daisy Lowe, announced that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Jordan Saul. “I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby,” Lowe,...
Eva Mendes Gushes Over Ryan Gosling's Latest Gucci Campaign
Eva Mendes is certainly on board with Gucci's new ad campaign -- or at least with her handsome beau Ryan Gosling's stylish involvement. The Grey Man star is the face of the new Gucci Valigeria campaign -- a retro-inspired print and video ad campaign promoting the company's Savoy collection of luggage.
Brandy Shares Message of Support for Ray J After His Recent Posts Concern Fans
Brandy's showing Ray J a lot of love on the heels of her brother's concerning posts on social media. The 43-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of her and Ray J with the caption, "Need you bro @rayj 🙏🏽." The post came just hours after Ray J took to his Instagram and alarmed his fans with posts where he contemplated taking his own life.
Meghan King Details Her Relationship Status with Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson
Meghan King and Mike Johnson are leaving what happened in Vegas, in Vegas. On the latest episode of her Intimate Knowledge podcast, the 38-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed that her iHeartRadio Music Festival date with the 34-year-old Bachelorette star was a publicity stunt and not much more.
Tori Spelling on Recent Reunion With Mom Candy and Brother Randy: 'Life's Too Short' (Exclusive)
Tori Spelling, her mother, Candy and brother, Randy all had a special night out. Last month, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared a picture from their family dinner. Now, Spelling is elaborating on the caption, which some people thought was their first time together in 20 years. “A lot of...
'Grey's Anatomy': Caterina Scorsone Details How Ellen Pompeo's Absence Will Work in Season 19 (Exclusive)
Caterina Scorsone is sharing how Grey's Anatomy will address Ellen Pompeo's limited role in season 19. The actress stopped by the ET stages on Tuesday afternoon for an exclusive sit-down interview where she previewed the new season, which also welcomes five new interns into the world of Grey Sloan. "The...
Kanye West Calls Gigi Hadid a 'Privileged Karen' as Online Feud Continues
Kanye "Ye" West is not backing down. After Gigi Hadid called the 45-year-old rapper and designer a "joke" in light of his controversial White Lives Matter shirts and subsequent attack on Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, West fired back multiple times at the 27-year-old supermodel. In a new Instagram post, West...
Taylor Swift Shares How Joe Alwyn Inspired 'Midnights' Opening Song, 'Lavender Haze'
Taylor Swift is counting down to Midnights on a promotional blitz, revealing her forthcoming album's complete track list, a high-profile collaboration, and a tease about how boyfriend Joe Alwyn inspired what is sure to be one of her sweetest new songs. In the middle-of-the-night hours between Thursday and Friday, Swift...
Kelly Ripa Explains Why She and Mark Consuelos Are No Longer Empty Nesters
Well, that was short-lived! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might have celebrated their status as "empty nesters" after their youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, went to college in 2021, but they've already lost the title. The pair had been vocal about adjusting to their life post-kids, but on Wednesday's Late Night...
