KTVB

Lea Michele Reunites With 'Glee' Co-Star Darren Criss Backstage at 'Funny Girl'

Darren Criss watched her former Glee co-star, Lea Michele, perform “Don’t Rain On My Parade’ … again. On Wednesday, the actress, who currently plays Fanny Brice in the Broadway production of Funny Girl, shared a picture of her, Criss and his wife, Mia, backstage after the show and joked about the amount of times her former co-star has seen her perform the song.
KTVB

Minnie Driver Praises 'Good Will Hunting' Co-Stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (Exclusive)

Looking back with love and joy. Minnie Driver is reflecting on her experiences and memories of filming Good Will Hunting, ahead of the Oscar-winning drama's 25th anniversary. Driver walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Shakespeare-inspired period comedy Rosaline on Thursday, and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the critically acclaimed project, which hit theaters in December 1997.
KTVB

Demi Lovato Postpones 'Holy Fvck' Tour Date After Losing Her Voice

Demi Lovato was forced to postpone her Holy Fvck tour stop in Chicago on Wednesday after losing her voice. The 30-year-old singer announced the news just hours before she was set to take the stage at the Rosemont Theater. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” the...
KTVB

Gavin Rossdale's Daughter Daisy Lowe Is Pregnant With First Child

Gavin Rossdale is going to be a grandfather! On Wednesday, the Bush frontman’s oldest child, and only daughter, Daisy Lowe, announced that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Jordan Saul. “I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby,” Lowe,...
KTVB

Eva Mendes Gushes Over Ryan Gosling's Latest Gucci Campaign

Eva Mendes is certainly on board with Gucci's new ad campaign -- or at least with her handsome beau Ryan Gosling's stylish involvement. The Grey Man star is the face of the new Gucci Valigeria campaign -- a retro-inspired print and video ad campaign promoting the company's Savoy collection of luggage.
KTVB

Brandy Shares Message of Support for Ray J After His Recent Posts Concern Fans

Brandy's showing Ray J a lot of love on the heels of her brother's concerning posts on social media. The 43-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of her and Ray J with the caption, "Need you bro @rayj 🙏🏽." The post came just hours after Ray J took to his Instagram and alarmed his fans with posts where he contemplated taking his own life.
KTVB

Kanye West Calls Gigi Hadid a 'Privileged Karen' as Online Feud Continues

Kanye "Ye" West is not backing down. After Gigi Hadid called the 45-year-old rapper and designer a "joke" in light of his controversial White Lives Matter shirts and subsequent attack on Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, West fired back multiple times at the 27-year-old supermodel. In a new Instagram post, West...
KTVB

Kelly Ripa Explains Why She and Mark Consuelos Are No Longer Empty Nesters

Well, that was short-lived! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might have celebrated their status as "empty nesters" after their youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, went to college in 2021, but they've already lost the title. The pair had been vocal about adjusting to their life post-kids, but on Wednesday's Late Night...
