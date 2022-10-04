ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

kptv.com

Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit

LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
SALEM, OR
Oregon State
Rhododendron, OR
Oregon Government
beachconnection.net

Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for Halloween

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Sometimes something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats. Lincoln City's float faeries will be hiding 50 glow-in-the-dark glass...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
iheart.com

One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season

October has already brought along some wild weather for Arizona. An EF-1 tornado touched down north of Williams to start the month off. Then the state was hit by a massive storm that brought along rain, strong wind, and dust. And now one city has already received some snow, according to 12 News.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, this article is for your because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Oregon that are definitely worth visiting and are a great choice for both a quick stop as well as for a longer vacation.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon health advisory warns of toxic contaminants in lamprey

The Oregon Health Authority issued a health advisory Wednesday to warn people about toxic contaminants found in lamprey, a snake-like fish that is eaten by Indigenous people as a cultural and ceremonial food. The advisory sets limits for the first time on how many lamprey people can safely eat from...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY: What to expect for our third winter living with COVID-19; Boosters & Flu Shots

Infectious diseases spread more easily when people spend more time indoors during colder weather. As a result, cases of COVID-19 and the flu are expected to increase starting in November. After two years of mild flu seasons, experts expect flu cases to rise to levels experienced in the years before the pandemic. While we are better positioned this year than the previous two with updated COVID-19 boosters, treatments and a level of protection from previous infections, COVID-19 remains the third leading cause of death in the United States. Factor in the anticipated return of the flu, and we may be in for another challenging winter.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 3rd report in a week

(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are investigating another elk poaching case. It’s at least the third one announced in the past week. OSP said it’s looking for...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Oregon to join west coast states in efforts to fight climate change

SAN FRANCISCO -- Governor Kate Brown announced today that Oregon will follow California’s lead to put more electric vehicles on the road by 2035. Gov. Brown was in San Francisco with the leaders of California, Washington and Canada’s British Columbia to sign an agreement for the west coast to expand the region’s climate partnership. At the signing, Gov. Brown announced that Oregon would follow suit with California’s new law which requires all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be electric or hybrid vehicles by 2035. Gov. Brown said Oregon has already made strides in fighting climate change by putting 50,000 electric vehicles on the road and offering rebates for electric vehicle purposes.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Spanish Galleon Discovery: Meet Those Involved at Nehalem Event

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Earlier this year, the Oregon coast exploded onto the international scene and limelight with the discovery of a lifetime: parts of a Spanish galleon were found near Manzanita. For more than 300 years, bits and pieces of this legend were washing up around Nehalem Bay beaches, and stories of such a ship went back well into the recesses of native people's oral histories. (Above, Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo: the timbers were found somewhere near these sea caves, near Manzanita)
MANZANITA, OR
kptv.com

NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Fall Colors Excursions Start on Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad

(Wheeler, Oregon) – Fall is in the air, in spite of the warmer-than-usual conditions, and the fact fall colors are running late. However, that won't stop the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) as it begins its Fall Splendor Excursion around the Nehalem Bay and Tillamook Bay area this week, twisting and weaving around ancient tracks around the backwoods wonders of this particularly colorful chunk of coastline. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WHEELER, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Herald and News

Oregon governor signs pact with West Coast leaders to transition region to 100% clean electricity

Three West Coast governors and a Canadian premier signed a pact to make the region the first on the continent to transition to 100% clean electricity and a low-carbon economy. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and British Columbia Premier John Horgan in San Francisco on Thursday morning to sign the pact, which includes commitments to create policies, investments and interstate projects that will end each state’s dependency on fossil fuels and create new green energy jobs in the coming decades.
OREGON STATE

