New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
$7.8M Fairytale Property in Meredith, New Hampshire, is a ‘Resort-Like Retreat’
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, their appeal lies not only in the overall elegance, but the architectural aesthetic. Enter Eventyr Lodge, an exquisite Meredith, New Hampshire, home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was recently listed by Kara Chase with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains/Laconia.
Remember Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in Hudson, New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past that tugs at your heartstrings. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's take a look back and learn more about Benson's Wild Animal...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
’80s Slasher Michael Myers Models to Help Sell This New Hampshire Home For Sale
Some house listings go viral due to the price, while others go viral if a celebrity once lived there. One house in Weare, New Hampshire, is going viral for a completely different reason. Tommy Bolduc created a real estate listing for 73 Guys Lane in Weare, NH, that is getting...
Forget About the Sanderson Sisters, Chucky May Be Taking Over Salem, Massachusetts
Salem, Massachusetts is known for the Salem Witch Trials and over the years, Salem has been a hot spot during the month of October. Many people flock to Salem to attend the Salem Witch Museum or other historic sites that are witch related. Salem has also gained a lot of...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
See Our Girl, Country Artist April Cushman, in Plaistow, New Hampshire, This Weekend
We love us some April Cushman! She is a friend of the station (a FOS as I like to call them), and has graced us with her talents for many WOKQ events over the years. She has opened for various music festivals, Kickin' Country Cruises, and even Kip Moore a few months back at 3S Arts Space.
Peek Inside Stroll, Portsmouth NH’s Adorable Café With a Unique Twist
I'm not going to lie, I was pretty bummed to find out that Dos Amigos in downtown Portsmouth was closing its doors amidst the pandemic. Steven and I would trot over there for lunch all the time. But I was happy to learn that something awesome went in its place: a very cool café called "Stroll":
Far-Traveling Ammo Closes Kingston, NH, Waterfowl Hunting Area
An area in the back of Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston along the Pow Wow River has been closed to hunting by New Hampshire Fish and Game because of a bullet that travels farther than others. The agency invoked emergency closure powers to shut down the area, beginning where...
nhbr.com
As it turns 100, the iconic Red Arrow Diner celebrates its history
It all started with the Red Arrow Garage in 1911 at 73-77 Lowell St. in Manchester selling and servicing “Cadillac Motor Cars” for the Fitz-Dillingham Company. David Lamontagne liked the name, and in 1922 the Red Arrow Diner opened its doors at 61 Lowell St. The diner has become as prized and historic as a classic Cadillac.
Salem didn’t make the list of most haunted Mass. towns. But these did.
In a spooky twist of fate, Massachusetts’ Witch City isn’t the most haunted place in the state. A new study from BetMassachusetts lists ten Massachusetts towns with the highest number of reported ghost sightings. The town most likely to call in the Ghostbusters is Lowell, with 59 ghost...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Light the Night effort reaches the top of Mount Washington
LACONIA — A growing number of residents and businesses have taken to shining red lights from their buildings during the first week of October. The display is known as Light the Night, a nationwide display to honor fallen firefighters. Gayle Miller brought the ceremony to the city four years...
‘Vulnerable’ Man Goes Missing in Wolfeboro, NH
Police issued a Silver Alert for a vulnerable Wolfeboro man who never came home from a doctor appointment Thursday. John Skelton, 65, was reported missing Thursday evening when he didn't return home. His car was found Friday just before midnight on Route 28 in Alton, according to New Hampshire State Police. Family members said Skelton suffers from mental illness.
Enjoy an Enchanting Experience in This Hauntingly Mystical Airbnb in Salem, MA
A trip to Salem, Massachusetts, any day of the year is a mystical and magical experience, but especially so in the fall. Characters stroll through the streets, shops boast unique experiences, and museums teach you the history of the Salem Witch Trials. If you're looking to ring in the start...
Shoebert, Beverly’s beloved seal, back on the North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — Shoebert, a beloved seal who captivated crowds of people as he swam around in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, has returned to the North Shore. The gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island last week after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
WCVB
Camera captures apparent sight of feral hog in New Hampshire
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — A resident of New Hampshire's Upper Valley captured video of what appears to be a feral hog in her Plainfield backyard, and wildlife officials are now trying to track it down. Experts said feral hogs aren't found in New Hampshire or the surrounding area, so the...
nhbr.com
From avid skier to ‘Super Lawyer’
Dick Samuels’ contributions to New Hampshire as an attorney with McLane Middleton can be credited to skiing. Samuels earned his bachelor of arts degree from Union College in New York and a master of arts from Duke University in North Carolina. Then, he hit the slopes. “After college I...
Zombies, Axe Throwing, Pumpkin Bowling, Carnival Games: New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival Rules New England’s Fall Fun
It's safe to say that New England prides itself on fall festivals. Anything fall is our total domain, and we will always own it. That's why our festivals are so huge, attracting tens of thousands for just a single day event. That's crazy fun, for sure. One of the biggest...
