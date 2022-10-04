Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Apple's modem may not surface in iPhones until 2025
Qualcomm is likely to remain a supplier of modems to Apple for a few more years, analysts expect, with the prospect of an iPhone using an Apple-designed modem potentially pushed back to 2025 at the earliest. Chip maker Qualcomm is, thanks to a patent lawsuit settlement in 2019, a chief...
Apple Insider
A16 Bionic reportedly costs more than twice as much as A15
The A16 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro models costs $110 to manufacture, which is 2.4 times more than the A15 found in the iPhone 13 series and in the iPhone 14. Nikkei Asia did a teardown of three models in the iPhone 14 series, examining components such as the processor and camera parts. The media company says the new series's production costs are 20% higher than the previous iPhone generation.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Plus review: Bigger is better
Apple's decision to put aside the iPhone mini line in favor of the larger screen on the iPhone 14 Plus is the best decision in an otherwise muted update cycle. It's clear that the iPhone 14 isn't the biggest annual update for Apple's flagship smartphone lineup. At least, that's the case for the standard, non-plus, non-Pro model.
NFL・
China has opened overseas police stations in US and Canada to monitor Chinese citizens: report
China has opened dozens of police stations around the world that have been used to monitor Chinese citizens, including locations in New York City and Toronto, Canada.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Chinese and Russian militaries share a potential weakness, new US report finds
Seoul, South Korea CNN — China’s military leaders share a potential weakness that has undermined their Russian counterparts in Ukraine and could hamper their ability to wage a similar war, according to a new report from the US National Defense University. The report identifies a lack of cross-training...
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
'Big Short' legend Michael Burry warns stocks will keep falling - and predicts many investors will suffer heavy losses
Michael Burry expects US stocks to fall further and many investors to incur heavy losses. The "Big Short" investor compared the ongoing market slump to the onset of the dot-com crash. Burry slammed the passive-investing boom for inflating asset prices in recent years. Michael Burry warned US stocks have further...
CNBC
German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices
Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Solomon Islands agreed to accord after China references axed
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Solomon Islands agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed, the Solomon Islands foreign minister said Tuesday. “There were some references that put us in a position where we’ll have to choose sides, and we did not want to be placed in a position where we have to choose sides,” Jeremiah Manele told reporters in Wellington. His remarks represented the first time Solomon Islands has publicly acknowledged it had initial concerns about the agreement and expressed why it had a change of heart. The accord was signed in Washington last week, with President Joe Biden telling visiting Pacific leaders that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in the region and becoming a more collaborative partner.
Apple Insider
New to Apple products and goods
1. Can someone explain the difference between Mac Air and Pro and who they are targeted towards?. 3. Are Pages and numbers compatible with Word, so If someone sends me a word file, will it open on Mac without having to purchase word for Mac?. 4. Can anyone confirm which...
U.S. shale producers to remain on sidelines if OPEC+ cuts output
Oct 4 (Reuters) - A big oil production cut by OPEC+ members will not spur new U.S. oil and gas production, energy executives told Reuters, despite the likely rise in prices that could signal higher profits and inflation pressures.
Apple Insider
One million Facebook users had passwords stolen by fake apps
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Security researchers at Meta uncovered over 400 malicious apps from theApp Store that stole credentials from Facebook users. These apps, found on iOS and Android, posed as VPNs, photo editors, games, business apps, and...
Apple Insider
Apple highlights how Hispanic & Latin developers overcame barriers with technology
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The founders of Encantos, BiteSight, and Yana shared stories about creating apps for theApp Store and how their passion and skill have helped their communities.
Taiwan says it will not rely on others for defense
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan will not rely on others for its defense, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, while welcoming a U.S. commitment to the democratically governed island's security during what she called Chinese encroachment on its sovereignty.
Apple Insider
Tony Fadell wants to see iPhone move to USB-C
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The inventor of theiPad believes that Apple should move the iPhone to USB-C, claiming that it is "the right thing" to do. On Tuesday, the European Union passed a law requiring manufacturers of smartphones,...
getnews.info
Apple Insider
Apple French antitrust fine cut to $366 million after appeal
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A French antitrust watchdog levied a $1.22 billion fine against Apple in 2020, but an appeals court has reduced the fine to $366 million after tossing a charge.
