Gas Price

Apple Insider

Apple's modem may not surface in iPhones until 2025

Qualcomm is likely to remain a supplier of modems to Apple for a few more years, analysts expect, with the prospect of an iPhone using an Apple-designed modem potentially pushed back to 2025 at the earliest. Chip maker Qualcomm is, thanks to a patent lawsuit settlement in 2019, a chief...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

A16 Bionic reportedly costs more than twice as much as A15

The A16 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro models costs $110 to manufacture, which is 2.4 times more than the A15 found in the iPhone 13 series and in the iPhone 14. Nikkei Asia did a teardown of three models in the iPhone 14 series, examining components such as the processor and camera parts. The media company says the new series's production costs are 20% higher than the previous iPhone generation.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Plus review: Bigger is better

Apple's decision to put aside the iPhone mini line in favor of the larger screen on the iPhone 14 Plus is the best decision in an otherwise muted update cycle. It's clear that the iPhone 14 isn't the biggest annual update for Apple's flagship smartphone lineup. At least, that's the case for the standard, non-plus, non-Pro model.
NFL
State
Ohio State
State
California State
CNBC

German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Solomon Islands agreed to accord after China references axed

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Solomon Islands agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed, the Solomon Islands foreign minister said Tuesday. “There were some references that put us in a position where we’ll have to choose sides, and we did not want to be placed in a position where we have to choose sides,” Jeremiah Manele told reporters in Wellington. His remarks represented the first time Solomon Islands has publicly acknowledged it had initial concerns about the agreement and expressed why it had a change of heart. The accord was signed in Washington last week, with President Joe Biden telling visiting Pacific leaders that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in the region and becoming a more collaborative partner.
POLITICS
Apple Insider

New to Apple products and goods

1. Can someone explain the difference between Mac Air and Pro and who they are targeted towards?. 3. Are Pages and numbers compatible with Word, so If someone sends me a word file, will it open on Mac without having to purchase word for Mac?. 4. Can anyone confirm which...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

One million Facebook users had passwords stolen by fake apps

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Security researchers at Meta uncovered over 400 malicious apps from theApp Store that stole credentials from Facebook users. These apps, found on iOS and Android, posed as VPNs, photo editors, games, business apps, and...
INTERNET
Apple Insider

Apple highlights how Hispanic & Latin developers overcame barriers with technology

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The founders of Encantos, BiteSight, and Yana shared stories about creating apps for theApp Store and how their passion and skill have helped their communities.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Taiwan says it will not rely on others for defense

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan will not rely on others for its defense, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, while welcoming a U.S. commitment to the democratically governed island's security during what she called Chinese encroachment on its sovereignty.
FOREIGN POLICY
Apple Insider

Tony Fadell wants to see iPhone move to USB-C

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The inventor of theiPad believes that Apple should move the iPhone to USB-C, claiming that it is "the right thing" to do. On Tuesday, the European Union passed a law requiring manufacturers of smartphones,...
CELL PHONES
getnews.info

Indian Visa For New Zealand, Swiss, Bulgarian and USA Citizens

India is a country in South Asia with lush natural beauty. It is also a country with a rich history, dating back hundreds of years, documenting the rise and fall of empires on its territory. Many New Zealanders travel to India because it is full of color and contrast and you can find many different activities in one place. This online entry visa for India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines. New Zealand citizens are among the 170 Nationalities Eligible to Apply for Indian Visa Online. The Government of India has introduced an electronic travel authorization system that allows citizens from 166 countries to obtain an electronic visa to visit India. This new system was introduced to allow travelers to travel to and from India with ease. An e-Visa saves travelers the hassle of having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate to obtain their visa. Instead, travelers can apply for a visa online.
WORLD
Apple Insider

Apple French antitrust fine cut to $366 million after appeal

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A French antitrust watchdog levied a $1.22 billion fine against Apple in 2020, but an appeals court has reduced the fine to $366 million after tossing a charge.
BUSINESS

