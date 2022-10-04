Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Opening of First Disaster Recovery Center in Fort Myers for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Waives Work Search Reporting and Additional Reemployment Assistance Requirements for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian
CONNECT is available Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.,. Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity this week announced that work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian in FEMA disaster-declared counties. By waiving these requirements, eligible Floridians will be able to quickly apply and receive reemployment assistance and disaster unemployment assistance benefits.
Governor Ron DeSantis Activates the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, Making $50 Million Available – At Least $10 Million of Which Must Go to Assist Agricultural Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, and Volusia counties are eligible to apply. Governor Ron DeSantis today activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, making $50 million available — at least $10...
Insurance Resources for Businesses after Ian
FSLA Highlights Insurance Tips and Supports in Recovery. Hurricane Ian’s impact forever changed the Florida communities in its path, and its damage is still being evaluated as rescue efforts continue. The resilience of Florida will be supported by the state’s insurance community, including surplus lines insurance covering more than 7,500 flood policies for people and businesses in Lee, Charlotte and Collier counties (according to 2021 data). The Florida Surplus Lines Association is helping to highlight available resources for families and businesses in the recovery process.
Florida Public Power Has Restored Power to Customers Following Hurricane Ian
Within six days of Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida, Florida’s public power utilities have restored power to 99.99 percent of all customers capable of accepting electric service. One of the most disastrous hurricanes in Florida’s history, Hurricane Ian impacted two-thirds of Florida’s 33 public power utilities with peak outages reaching 212,344 customers.
DBPR Issues Construction Contractor-Related Emergency Order to Assist Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts
Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie S. Griffin has signed DBPR Emergency Order 2022-03. The emergency order waives certain contractor requirements to more quickly assist homeowners and businesses with recovery and repairs in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s impacts to the state. “Governor Ron DeSantis has...
Florida National Guard Response to Hurricane Ian
Joint Task Force Florida (JTTF) has 5,050 personnel activated and is executing missions in response to Hurricane Ian. The Task Force has supported 247 missions, including executing search and rescue (SAR) missions throughout southwest and central Florida. JTTF members have rescued and evacuated more than 2,300 citizens from flooded areas.
Update: Florida Medical Examiners Commission Hurricane Ian deaths
Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. There are 72 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below. Collier – 5 — Hardee –...
