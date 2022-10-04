Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Opening of First Disaster Recovery Center in Fort Myers for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian

FSLA Highlights Insurance Tips and Supports in Recovery. Hurricane Ian’s impact forever changed the Florida communities in its path, and its damage is still being evaluated as rescue efforts continue. The resilience of Florida will be supported by the state’s insurance community, including surplus lines insurance covering more than 7,500 flood policies for people and businesses in Lee, Charlotte and Collier counties (according to 2021 data). The Florida Surplus Lines Association is helping to highlight available resources for families and businesses in the recovery process.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO