Apple Insider
Apple's modem may not surface in iPhones until 2025
Qualcomm is likely to remain a supplier of modems to Apple for a few more years, analysts expect, with the prospect of an iPhone using an Apple-designed modem potentially pushed back to 2025 at the earliest. Chip maker Qualcomm is, thanks to a patent lawsuit settlement in 2019, a chief...
Apple Insider
New to Apple products and goods
1. Can someone explain the difference between Mac Air and Pro and who they are targeted towards?. 3. Are Pages and numbers compatible with Word, so If someone sends me a word file, will it open on Mac without having to purchase word for Mac?. 4. Can anyone confirm which...
Apple Insider
Apple highlights how Hispanic & Latin developers overcame barriers with technology
The founders of Encantos, BiteSight, and Yana shared stories about creating apps for theApp Store and how their passion and skill have helped their communities.
Apple Insider
A16 Bionic reportedly costs more than twice as much as A15
The A16 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro models costs $110 to manufacture, which is 2.4 times more than the A15 found in the iPhone 13 series and in the iPhone 14. Nikkei Asia did a teardown of three models in the iPhone 14 series, examining components such as the processor and camera parts. The media company says the new series's production costs are 20% higher than the previous iPhone generation.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Plus review: Bigger is better
Apple's decision to put aside the iPhone mini line in favor of the larger screen on the iPhone 14 Plus is the best decision in an otherwise muted update cycle. It's clear that the iPhone 14 isn't the biggest annual update for Apple's flagship smartphone lineup. At least, that's the case for the standard, non-plus, non-Pro model.
NFL・
Apple Insider
How to use Low Power Mode on Apple Watch
One of the biggest critiques about theApple Watch since the beginning has been its battery life. Here's how to use Low Power Mode which can up to double your battery life.
Apple Insider
Apple French antitrust fine cut to $366 million after appeal
A French antitrust watchdog levied a $1.22 billion fine against Apple in 2020, but an appeals court has reduced the fine to $366 million after tossing a charge.
Apple Insider
Apple 27-inch mini LED display expected in early 2023
Supply chain rumors suggest Apple will launch a new 27-inch display with mini LED backlighting in the first quarter of 2023.
Apple Insider
How to get rain notifications in iOS 16
It's no fun getting caught in the rain, and Apple knows this. Here's how to stay dry with the help of Apple's Weather app and its handy precipitation alert feature.
Apple Insider
New Amazon price drops: AirPods dip to $89, Apple AirPods Pro get $80 discount
Amazon has launched fresh price drops onAirPods heading into the weekend, with discounts of up to $80 off. The AirPods deals at Amazon arrive mere days before the Prime Early Access Sale, indicating holiday...
Apple Insider
Google Pixel 7 smartphone & Pixel Watch debut
The Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch have been officially announced as parts of a coherent product ecosystem that all works together for the user. Unlike Apple, Google shared a preview of its upcoming fall products ahead of time. So, there was already details floating around about what the new devices would look like and what they could do.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Plus review roundup: Big iPhone screen, on a budget
Reviews for the iPhone 14 Plus are out, and everyone is talking about the multi-day battery life in this more-affordable large iPhone. Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup on September 7 during its Far Out event. The iPhone 14 Plus ships to customers on Friday, October 7. Early reviewers usually...
Apple Insider
The third generation Apple TV is still barely clinging on to life
OlderApple TVs may still be useful depending on the model. Find out which services are still available before sending them to recycling. The fourth generation Apple TV — later rebranded to Apple TV HD...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch battery blowout sends man to emergency room
Over the course of an evening and night, a man's Apple Watch battery expanded, overheated -- and eventually "exploded." An apparent battery failure caused an Apple Watch Series 7 to overheat and subsequently explode, according to a story from one Apple Watch owner. The owner told 9to5Mac that he had...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Oct. 8: $150 off Apple Watch Series 7, $520 off 11-inch iPad Pro, Pad & Quill discounts
Saturday's bestdeals include $40 off the Apple Watch Series 8, SanDisk's 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 drive for $23, a $99 Garmin Instinct E-Sports Edition Smartwatch, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily...
Apple Insider
Compared: Parallels Desktop 18 vs VMWare Fusion
One of the rare issues with Mac ownership in a multi-platform working environment is that you may run into a situation better suited for a Windows desktop. Sometimes you simply can't run certain apps you may need, as macOS-compatible equivalents aren't available. Though other apps may perform the same functions, they may not be the right ones for the job.
Apple Insider
Flaw in macOS Archive Utility let attackers bypass Gatekeeper
One of the best reasons to keep macOS up to date is protecting yourself against security issues -- and Jamf found a big one in the summer of 2022 that allowed attackers to bypass macOS Gatekeeper. Jamf Threat Labs found the vulnerability in macOS Monterey 12.5. The company reported it...
Apple Insider
How to manage iMessage storage in iOS 16 & iPadOS 16
Clear up additional space on your iPhone andiCloud by managing your iMessage storage. If you find that you're routinely exhausting iCloud storage because of Messages, there are a couple of ways you can free...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $399 iPad mini deal (a fan favorite) is back
The $399iPad mini 6 has returned, with the $100 discount arriving ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale. And you don't have to be a Prime member to snap up this fantastic deal.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Oct. 7: $200 off M2 MacBook Pro, AirPods for $90, $100 off iPad mini 6, more
Friday's bestdeals include $80 off AirPods Pro, $561 off Focal Elegia closed-back headphones, 20% off 12.9-inch Smart Keyboard Folio, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers on hardware...
