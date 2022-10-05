ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southside, AL

wbrc.com

Vehicle fire causes traffic backup on I-65 SB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The Alabama Department of Transportation says the incident has been cleared. Original story: Traffic is backed up on I-65 southbound between exit 252 in Hoover to around exit 259 in Birmingham. A crash involving a vehicle fire happened around 7:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

Retired Hoover Police K-9 Ava dies from health complications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police say their retired K-9 Ava died from health complications. “We are saddened to report the passing of retired Hoover PD K9 Ava yesterday from health complications. She was 14 years old. Ava was a faithful partner to Officer Kevin Hollis for her entire life....
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Council approves $150,000 for Create Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is taking action to make the city more attractive to film and production companies approving more money for Create Birmingham. The city council voted Tuesday to give Create Birmingham $150,000 so it can continue attracting film, television, and other media productions to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama: Be On The Lookout For Thieves Targeting Retail Stores

Alabama is on the lookout for a group of thieves. A group of girls are hitting major retailers in our area. The property crime rate in Alabama has dropped by 18% in 2020. We went from 26.2% to 21.4%. This information was provided by the state to the FBI. Are these girls attempting to bring the percentage back up?
WAAY-TV

North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire

Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

Greenetrack will reopen tonight

Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

ADOC reports progress amid ongoing inmate work stoppages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says the situation involving inmate work stoppages is making improvements. According to the department, all female facilities continue to experience normal operations, while most male facilities are returning to normal operations - which include regular meal service and weekend visitation. ADOC...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

New ACES report shows colleges producing fewer teachers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new state report shows our colleges and universities are producing fewer educators in nearly all subjects. The Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services (ACES) report goes back to 2010 saying, “Colleges of Education graduated 1,460 teachers (bachelor elementary) but, by 2021, production dropped by a third to 1,012.”
ALABAMA STATE

