4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
wrtv.com
Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana
Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
Florida to pay Indiana National Guard $130K after they flew in for hurricane, then were sent home
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. And the Indiana units were on their way when they...
Serious EHD Outbreak Hits Ohio and Indiana
According to a recent National Deer Association (NDA) report, a serious outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is currently infecting whitetail deer in parts of Ohio and Indiana. EHD is an infectious, viral disease that impacts deer, elk, pronghorn, and bighorn sheep. It is transmitted by biting midges known as “no-see-ums.” The disease is known to kill a significant number of deer across the country each year, especially in the southeast.
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
WANE-TV
Indiana DNR to stock channel catfish across state
(WANE) — Indiana’s publicly accessible waters will soon have more channel catfish. DNR said Thursday it was set to stock 147 locations across the state with approximately 63,742 channel catfish. The channel catfish, which range in size from 8-10 inches, will be stocked by late October or early...
thesmokies.com
What is the controversy over Tennessee license plates, In God We Trust?
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. There are many things that my Hoosier heritage has given me of which I am proud.
WLWT 5
Indiana officials urge residents to beware of mosquito bites due to rare virus
INDIANAPOLIS — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Residents are also encouraged to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. "EEE ('triple...
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town
Indiana is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.
beckersdental.com
US Endo expands in Texas, Missouri
Irving, Texas-based U.S. Endo Partners recently added two practices in Texas and Missouri. The endodontics partnership organization affiliated with Cypress (Texas) Endodontics and Wentzville (Mo.) Endodontics. The partnerships were announced on the organization's LinkedIn page. U.S. Endo Partners supports practices in 33 states.
beckersdental.com
5 states with most, fewest dentists in 2022
California has the most active general dentists in the U.S., while Wyoming has the fewest, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The health policy nonprofit recorded the number of active dentists in seven categories, including general dentistry, oral surgery and orthodontics. The data was collected as part of a special request from the American Dental Association.
Legend Says Seven Gates of Hell are in the Midwest and This Indiana Tunnel is One of Them
Legend says to flash your lights before driving through this tunnel. Located in Brazil, Indiana is a tunnel that is so creepy it has been nicknamed Hells Gate Tunnel. Legend says there are seven gates to hell located throughout the Wabash Valley, and this tunnel is said to be one of them.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Historic home in southern Indiana hits the market for less than $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000. The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s. The first floor has a living room, dining room,...
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
horseandrider.com
Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility
On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
Which Halloween candy is the most popular in Illinois?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the kids focus on finding the perfect costume - adults will be thinking about the candy.You want to be the house handing out the best treats. So, what will most kids get in their bags when they go trick or treating? Well, it depends on where you live. According to candystore.com, Sour Patch Kids are the most popular treat in Illinois. Indiana likes to give out Starbursts and the top candy in Wisconsin is a Butterfinger.Halloween is big business. Americans will spend an estimated $3 billion on candy.Nationwide, Reese's peanut butter cups are the most popular Halloween candy followed by Skittles and M&M's.
