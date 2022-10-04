ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I don't watch it!' Ant Middleton hits out at SAS: Who Dares Wins and says show has gone 'soft' since he left and admits he will 'steer clear' of replacement Rudy Reyes

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Ant Middleton has hit out at SAS: Who Dares Wins, saying he thinks the show has gone 'soft' since he left.

The former chief instructor, 42, was dropped from his role on the Channel 4 series last year and admitted he was unimpressed with his replacement Rudy Reyes, who previously branded some of Ant's past comments as 'misogynistic'.

Speaking to The Sun, Ant claimed many celebrities refuse to take part in SAS now out of a 'loyalty' to him.

Opinion: Ant Middleton has hit out at SAS: Who Dares Wins, saying he thinks the show has gone 'soft' since he left (pictured in 2021)

He said: 'SAS is a lot softer now. I don't watch it. A lot of celebrities ring me and tell me they've been asked to do the show but won't, partly out of loyalty to me and partly because they say, 'What would I get out of it? It's gone soft'.

Ant added that he is 'surprised' the show is still called SAS as Rudy is an ex-marine and not 'tier-one Special Forces'.

The star also hit back at comments Rudy has made, calling Ant 'misogynistic' and 'immature'.

Ant said: 'You know what? I was actually looking forward to meeting Rudy, then he brought up all these past things, saying I was misogynistic.

Replacement: The former chief instructor, 42, was dropped from his role on the Channel 4 series last year and also admitted he was unimpressed with his replacement Rudy Reyes, who previously branded some of Ant's past comments as 'misogynistic'

He added: 'I don't know Rudy, so I don't dislike him and I don't like him, but I know to steer clear of him now because of that unfortunate article.'

Rudy previously said of Ant: 'It's obvious how narcissistic he is. And of course, you know what, if he was ever face to face with me he wouldn't say a thing. He'd have no chance against me.'

Since Rudy's comments, Ant has also made fun of his replacement on Twitter, calling the marine an 'uglier' version of him.

However, Ant insisted he doesn't take Twitter seriously and his remars should be considered tongue-in-cheek.

Ant also reckons he would beat Rudy in a fight as he is eight years younger than him, but insisted he 'wouldn't want a scrap'.

Show: Ant claimed many celebrities refuse to take part in SAS now out of a 'loyalty' to him 

The adventurer has not ruled out a return to British TV and he also is having 'conversations' about taking on a leading man role in a film.

In early March 2021, Ant's abrupt departure from the British version of the show was confirmed by Channel 4, apparently due to his 'personal conduct'.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 told MailOnline at the time: 'Ant Middleton will not be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

'Following a number of discussions Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct it has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again.'

His departure came months after Ant sparked controversy by referring to Black Lives Matter protesters as 'absolute scum', and urging people to 'carry on as normal' and not change their habits during the Covid pandemic.

Interview: Speaking about Rudy (centre right), Ant said: 'You know what? I was actually looking forward to meeting Rudy, then he brought up all these past things, saying I was misogynistic'

Ant previously hit back at claims his exit was due to him allegedly making a lewd comment to a female that was picked up on his microphone.

His spokesperson said: 'Ant has worked on TV sets around the world for many years and has never at any point been accused of speaking inappropriately by anyone.

'He has only ever been informed of these allegations, which he wholeheartedly and emphatically rejects, via the media.

'If anyone felt that he did say anything verbally offensive we would have expected a formal process of review but no such discussion has ever taken place either via any of the networks he works for or via bodies such as Bectu.'

Speaking on Good Morning Britain in March, Ant denied claims he'd made 'inappropriate' comments to female staff which were subsequently investigated by Channel 4 bosses.

Confident: Ant also reckons he would beat Rudy in a fight as he is eight years younger than him, but insisted he 'wouldn't want a scrap' 

He said anonymous complaints had been made about 'indirect' behaviour that was typical of the hosts' military backgrounds, and said 'snowflakes' do not belong on the set of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Following Channel 4's statement of his exit, Ant posted on Instagram: 'Hi guys, I've got some news which is that after five incredible years I've decided it's time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK.

'Big respect to my fellow DS – its been a journey I'll never forget. Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is.'

He added: 'Really excited about the future and what's coming this year. Stay positive.'

Future: The adventurer has not ruled out a return to British TV and he also is having 'conversations' about taking on a leading man role in a film (pictured in June 2022)

