The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
sciencealert.com
Traces of Fungi Found Growing Inside Tumors Could Be Linked With Patient Outcomes
Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic, and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that these fungi play any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
PsyPost
Neuroimaging study suggests serotonin reuptake inhibitor treatment can improve brain ventricle volume
Psychiatric patients using serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SRI) — a commonly used type of antidepressant — show significantly decreased ventricle volume after one month, according to new neuroimaging research published in the journal Chronic Stress. The ventricles are a series of four interconnected cerebrospinal fluid-filled cavities that are located...
News-Medical.net
Brazilian study reveals the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the central nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
Studies Show Hearing Loss Reversed by Gene Therapy
The science is in its nascent stages, and studies are yielding optimistic results. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from an ear or hearing disorder of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as listed on the following webpages: Wikipedia.org, Salk.edu, and HealthyHearing.com.
Scientists identify 'microprotein' in the brain that puts a person at a 'substantial' risk of developing Alzheimer's later in life
A 'microprotein' significantly raises the risk of Alzheimer's disease in later life if it is mutated, scientists say — with a quarter of those of European ancestry already having the change. Researchers at the University of Southern California (USC), in Los Angeles, analyzed data from more than 8,000 people...
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
MedicalXpress
Scientists studying fatal muscle wasting disease make significant discovery
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is caused by a genetic mutation and affects one in every 5,000 boys born. Because the affected gene is on the X chromosome, girls are carriers of the mutant gene but develop the disease only very rarely (one in about 50 million). Children with the condition...
MedicalXpress
Study: Decreased proteins, not amyloid plaques, are tied to Alzheimer's disease
New research from the University of Cincinnati bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer's disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein, contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in collaboration with...
News-Medical.net
Study provides insight into cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in COVID-19 delirium
Researchers from King's College London have shown that when brain cells are directly exposed to blood taken from COVID-19 patients with delirium, there is an increase in cell death and a decrease in the generation of new brain cells. Delirium represents a state of confusion indicating that, in these patients, the COVID-19 infection had impacted the brain.
Scientist
Astrocytes Feed Glioblastoma, Promoting Tumor Growth: Mouse Study
Brain support cells called astrocytes have long been found around glioblastomas, leading scientists to think that the cells rally to help fight the tumors, but recent studies have found that the cells instead aid the growth of the cancer. A paper published on July 28 in Brain provides further evidence that astrocytes contribute to glioblastoma progression, and identifies the mechanism by which they do so.
targetedonc.com
The Role of Targeted Therapies in Frontline Treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
There have been marked improvements in expected remission and overall survival rates in mantle cell lymphoma even though a cure for this disease remains elusive. Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a rare B-cell malignancy with a heterogeneous clinical course without a true standard of care. To date, several treatment regimens have been used in the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed MCL. With few randomized phase 3 trials to pull data from, most treatments are typically dictated by region and institutional preference vs clear scientific rationale. Nevertheless, there have been marked improvements in expected remission and overall survival (OS) rates even though a cure for this disease remains elusive.1,2.
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
Medical News Today
Scientists find previously unknown link between metabolism, brain health
Researchers investigated the link between metabolic profile and brain health. Factors such as high blood pressure and high basic metabolic rate (BMR) were linked to worse brain health. The researchers noted that further studies are needed to determine causation. people live with dementia globally, with 10 million new cases diagnosed...
beckersdental.com
Pacific Dental Services, American Diabetes Association partner on oral healthcare initiative
Irvine, Calif.-based Pacific Dental Services and the American Diabetes Association are partnering on an awareness campaign to educate people on the link between periodontal disease and diabetes. In addition to educating people on the link between the two health conditions, the organizations will also spread awareness on how oral health...
beckersdental.com
Dental practices affected by recent hurricanes: 7 things to know
Local dental associations are beginning to learn of the damage done to dental practices by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian. 1. The American Dental Association said in an Oct. 5 news release that it is in contact with dental societies and the need for aid to dentists is likely to increase as more information about the extent of damage brought on by the hurricanes becomes available.
beckersdental.com
Where will technology take dentistry? 2 dentists' predictions
Several new technologies have played a major role in the advancement of dentistry in recent years, including artificial intelligence, cloud-based software and robotics. Here, two dentists share with Becker's what they believe the future holds for technology in dentistry. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. Manny...
beckersdental.com
How the Great Resignation is harming dentistry
One dental leader connected with Becker's Oct. 4 to answer the question, "What is one trend holding the dental industry back?" Editor's note: Response has been lightly edited for length and clarity. Barry Lyon, DDS. Dental Director for Dental Care Alliance: A trend holding back the dental industry is "The...
