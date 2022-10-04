There have been marked improvements in expected remission and overall survival rates in mantle cell lymphoma even though a cure for this disease remains elusive. Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a rare B-cell malignancy with a heterogeneous clinical course without a true standard of care. To date, several treatment regimens have been used in the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed MCL. With few randomized phase 3 trials to pull data from, most treatments are typically dictated by region and institutional preference vs clear scientific rationale. Nevertheless, there have been marked improvements in expected remission and overall survival (OS) rates even though a cure for this disease remains elusive.1,2.

