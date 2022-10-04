ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Traces of Fungi Found Growing Inside Tumors Could Be Linked With Patient Outcomes

Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic, and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that these fungi play any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diseases#General Health#Mussel Polymers#Dentin
PsyPost

Neuroimaging study suggests serotonin reuptake inhibitor treatment can improve brain ventricle volume

Psychiatric patients using serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SRI) — a commonly used type of antidepressant — show significantly decreased ventricle volume after one month, according to new neuroimaging research published in the journal Chronic Stress. The ventricles are a series of four interconnected cerebrospinal fluid-filled cavities that are located...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Brazilian study reveals the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the central nervous system

A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

Studies Show Hearing Loss Reversed by Gene Therapy

The science is in its nascent stages, and studies are yielding optimistic results. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from an ear or hearing disorder of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as listed on the following webpages: Wikipedia.org, Salk.edu, and HealthyHearing.com.
SELF

Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA

For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MedicalXpress

Scientists studying fatal muscle wasting disease make significant discovery

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is caused by a genetic mutation and affects one in every 5,000 boys born. Because the affected gene is on the X chromosome, girls are carriers of the mutant gene but develop the disease only very rarely (one in about 50 million). Children with the condition...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study: Decreased proteins, not amyloid plaques, are tied to Alzheimer's disease

New research from the University of Cincinnati bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer's disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein, contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in collaboration with...
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Study provides insight into cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in COVID-19 delirium

Researchers from King's College London have shown that when brain cells are directly exposed to blood taken from COVID-19 patients with delirium, there is an increase in cell death and a decrease in the generation of new brain cells. Delirium represents a state of confusion indicating that, in these patients, the COVID-19 infection had impacted the brain.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Scientist

Astrocytes Feed Glioblastoma, Promoting Tumor Growth: Mouse Study

Brain support cells called astrocytes have long been found around glioblastomas, leading scientists to think that the cells rally to help fight the tumors, but recent studies have found that the cells instead aid the growth of the cancer. A paper published on July 28 in Brain provides further evidence that astrocytes contribute to glioblastoma progression, and identifies the mechanism by which they do so.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

The Role of Targeted Therapies in Frontline Treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma

There have been marked improvements in expected remission and overall survival rates in mantle cell lymphoma even though a cure for this disease remains elusive. Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a rare B-cell malignancy with a heterogeneous clinical course without a true standard of care. To date, several treatment regimens have been used in the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed MCL. With few randomized phase 3 trials to pull data from, most treatments are typically dictated by region and institutional preference vs clear scientific rationale. Nevertheless, there have been marked improvements in expected remission and overall survival (OS) rates even though a cure for this disease remains elusive.1,2.
CANCER
healio.com

Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology

Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Scientists find previously unknown link between metabolism, brain health

Researchers investigated the link between metabolic profile and brain health. Factors such as high blood pressure and high basic metabolic rate (BMR) were linked to worse brain health. The researchers noted that further studies are needed to determine causation. people live with dementia globally, with 10 million new cases diagnosed...
SCIENCE
beckersdental.com

Dental practices affected by recent hurricanes: 7 things to know

Local dental associations are beginning to learn of the damage done to dental practices by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian. 1. The American Dental Association said in an Oct. 5 news release that it is in contact with dental societies and the need for aid to dentists is likely to increase as more information about the extent of damage brought on by the hurricanes becomes available.
FLORIDA STATE
beckersdental.com

Where will technology take dentistry? 2 dentists' predictions

Several new technologies have played a major role in the advancement of dentistry in recent years, including artificial intelligence, cloud-based software and robotics. Here, two dentists share with Becker's what they believe the future holds for technology in dentistry. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. Manny...
TECHNOLOGY
beckersdental.com

How the Great Resignation is harming dentistry

One dental leader connected with Becker's Oct. 4 to answer the question, "What is one trend holding the dental industry back?" Editor's note: Response has been lightly edited for length and clarity. Barry Lyon, DDS. Dental Director for Dental Care Alliance: A trend holding back the dental industry is "The...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy