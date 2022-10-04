Read full article on original website
5 states with most, fewest dentists in 2022
California has the most active general dentists in the U.S., while Wyoming has the fewest, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The health policy nonprofit recorded the number of active dentists in seven categories, including general dentistry, oral surgery and orthodontics. The data was collected as part of a special request from the American Dental Association.
4 Texas dental moves to know
Here are four recent dental moves taking place in Texas:. 1. Morrisville, N.C.-based Affordable Care opened an Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in El Paso. 2. Fort Worth, Texas-based Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics opened its 34th Texas location in the state. 3. Irving, Texas-based U.S. Endo Partners affiliated with Cypress...
Dental groups rally behind Massachusetts ballot initiative
Several dental organizations have worked to gather support for a November ballot initiative in Massachusetts that could establish a medical loss ratio for dental insurers. If passed, dental insurance companies would be required to spend at least 83 percent of premium dollars on dental services or refund the difference to patients, preventing them from spending that money on executive salaries or administrative costs. The medical loss ratio is already in place for medical insurers in the state.
Dental practices affected by recent hurricanes: 7 things to know
Local dental associations are beginning to learn of the damage done to dental practices by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian. 1. The American Dental Association said in an Oct. 5 news release that it is in contact with dental societies and the need for aid to dentists is likely to increase as more information about the extent of damage brought on by the hurricanes becomes available.
Dental practice management company lands private equity investment
Private equity firm SkyKnight Capital has invested in Pearl Street Dental Partners, a dental practice management company. Pearl Street Dental Partners' existing investor, Talisker Partners, along with the company's founders, David Meece and Robby Jennings, DDS, will remain shareholders alongside SkyKnight, according to an Oct. 5 news release from SkyKnight.
