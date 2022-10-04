ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 states with most, fewest dentists in 2022

California has the most active general dentists in the U.S., while Wyoming has the fewest, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The health policy nonprofit recorded the number of active dentists in seven categories, including general dentistry, oral surgery and orthodontics. The data was collected as part of a special request from the American Dental Association.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckersdental.com

4 Texas dental moves to know

Here are four recent dental moves taking place in Texas:. 1. Morrisville, N.C.-based Affordable Care opened an Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in El Paso. 2. Fort Worth, Texas-based Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics opened its 34th Texas location in the state. 3. Irving, Texas-based U.S. Endo Partners affiliated with Cypress...
TEXAS STATE
beckersdental.com

Dental groups rally behind Massachusetts ballot initiative

Several dental organizations have worked to gather support for a November ballot initiative in Massachusetts that could establish a medical loss ratio for dental insurers. If passed, dental insurance companies would be required to spend at least 83 percent of premium dollars on dental services or refund the difference to patients, preventing them from spending that money on executive salaries or administrative costs. The medical loss ratio is already in place for medical insurers in the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckersdental.com

Dental practices affected by recent hurricanes: 7 things to know

Local dental associations are beginning to learn of the damage done to dental practices by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian. 1. The American Dental Association said in an Oct. 5 news release that it is in contact with dental societies and the need for aid to dentists is likely to increase as more information about the extent of damage brought on by the hurricanes becomes available.
FLORIDA STATE
beckersdental.com

Dental practice management company lands private equity investment

Private equity firm SkyKnight Capital has invested in Pearl Street Dental Partners, a dental practice management company. Pearl Street Dental Partners' existing investor, Talisker Partners, along with the company's founders, David Meece and Robby Jennings, DDS, will remain shareholders alongside SkyKnight, according to an Oct. 5 news release from SkyKnight.
