beckersdental.com
6 recent tech innovations in dental
Here are six innovative tech developments in dentistry Becker's has reported on since Sept. 15:. 1. John Pawlus, DDS, of Pawlus Dental in Columbus, Ind., is the first dentist in the state to use the Yomi Robotic Dental System to perform dental implant surgery. 2. Chimon Family Dentistry in Albertson,...
salestechstar.com
Board Appoints Nelson Petracek as Chief Technology Officer
Former TIBCO Software Global CTO Joins Board’s Executive Leadership Team. Board, the leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter – enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced the appointment of Nelson Petracek as Chief Technology Officer. “I am delighted to welcome Nelson...
beckersdental.com
The 'MVP' of dental technology today, per 1 dentist leader
Intraoral scanners have become an important tool for dental practices because of their broad application for dental impressions, one dentist shared with Becker's. Theresa Wang, DDS, is the vice president of clinical innovation, clinical director and prosthodontist at the ClearChoice Dental Implant Center in Schaumburg, Ill. She recently spoke with Becker's about the trends she is following in dentistry, her predictions for the future of the industry and the challenges facing dentists today.
ffnews.com
Versapay Appoints Fintech Veteran as New Chief Product Officer (CPO)
Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today the appointment of Craig Walker as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Walker will own product strategy and execution to deliver advancements in the company’s accounts receivable automation technology and payment network that connects nearly a million buyers and suppliers.
beckersdental.com
Where will technology take dentistry? 2 dentists' predictions
Several new technologies have played a major role in the advancement of dentistry in recent years, including artificial intelligence, cloud-based software and robotics. Here, two dentists share with Becker's what they believe the future holds for technology in dentistry. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. Manny...
salestechstar.com
Kantata Integrates with Sage Intacct to Deliver Seamless Experience for Professional Services Teams
Kantata’s resource and project management solution combined with Sage Intacct’s financial management solution gives organizations the platform they need to grow their businesses and meet clients’ expectations. Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, announced that it has partnered with Sage, a leader...
TechCrunch
Eclypsium lands $25M to secure the device supply chain
As the enterprise device supply chain grows increasingly global and fragmented, it’s becoming more challenging for organizations to secure their hardware and software from suppliers. According to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, the EU agency that contributes to the bloc’s cyber policy, 66% of cyberattacks focused on a supplier’s code as of 2021.
beckersdental.com
Kristen Cusack named CEO of private equity-backed DSO
Chicago-based Phase 1 Equity appointed Kristen Cusack CEO. Phase 1 Equity is a private equity-backed DSO supporting orthodontics and pediatric dental practices. Ms. Cusack has 15 years of experience working in executive leadership for healthcare organizations such as senior healthcare company Golden Living, emergency medical care group Adeptus Health and home health services organization AccentCare.
beckersdental.com
Dental practice management company lands private equity investment
Private equity firm SkyKnight Capital has invested in Pearl Street Dental Partners, a dental practice management company. Pearl Street Dental Partners' existing investor, Talisker Partners, along with the company's founders, David Meece and Robby Jennings, DDS, will remain shareholders alongside SkyKnight, according to an Oct. 5 news release from SkyKnight.
gcimagazine.com
L'Oréal-Owned ModiFace Announces a New CEO
Jeff Houghton has been appointed CEO of Toronto-based AR firm ModfiFace, owned by L'Oréal since 2018. The current CEO and founder, Parham Aarabi, has decided to focus on a personal area of research interest and is stepping down from his current role. Houghton joined ModiFace in 2016, and has...
Valor Compounding Pharmacy Seeking to Partner With Additional Health Systems and Medical Provider Networks
BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Valor Compounding Pharmacy, having recently renovated and expanded its lab and office space to support growing customer demand, announces it is ready to take on additional health system and provider network customers throughout the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005001/en/ Rick Niemi, Founder, and CEO of Valor says, “We’re a niche compounding pharmacy company, purposefully built for health systems and provider groups that prescribe compounded medications for their patients. At Valor, we focus on a level of consistent quality that raises the bar and makes us a compounding center of excellence in the United States for our customers.” (Photo: Business Wire)
blockchain.news
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
DVM 360
Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine selects Provet Cloud’s Software
RUSVM is the 9th university in the world to implement Provet Cloud. Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) announced it will implement the practice management software from Provet Cloud – a cloud-based practice management solution from Nordhealth— in its small animal clinic and veterinary program. “Recognized as...
assetservicingtimes.com
Delta Capita extends Yield.io technology to customers through risk management partnership
Delta Capita extends Yield.io technology to customers through risk management partnership. Delta Capita has confirmed an alliance with Yields.io to deliver enhanced model risk management solutions to its customers. Through this collaboration, Delta Capita’s clients will benefit from Yield.io’s model risk management (MRM) technology, enabling a user to manage model...
beckersdental.com
3 dental acquisitions in September
A private equity firm, DSO and a dental group made acquisitions of dental companies in September. 1. BlackRock Long Term Private Capital acquired a majority interest in Lincoln, Neb.-based Paradigm Oral Health, which partners with oral surgeons and allows them to use its practice management technology platform while maintaining their brand.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Xenter Unveils the XenFI Wireless Network
In an effort to improve the adoption of new technology in healthcare, Xenter today unveiled XenFI, the first product in its wireless "Technology in Medicine" ecosystem. XenFI is comprised of XMD (a HIPAA-compliant, global healthcare cloud) and its XenFI-Hub, Xenter's wireless communications device that is designed for use in various healthcare settings. These first Xenter products are designed to automate clinical workflow, enable smart/wireless devices, improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs.
beckersdental.com
DSOs beefing up their C-suites: 4 moves to know
Several DSOs have added C-suite leaders to support their expansion and development efforts. 1. Chicago-based DSO Bright Direction Dental promoted Nisheeth Singh to the role of CEO. 2. Chicago-based Phase 1 Equity appointed Kristen Cusack CEO. 3. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Dental365 named David Jordan its next CFO. 4. Sarasota,...
World Screen News
Mercury Filmworks Taps CFO & COO
Canadian independent animation studio Mercury Filmworks has appointed Julie Pandeya to the newly created dual role of chief finance officer and chief operating officer. Pandeya will oversee finance, business and legal, studio operations, talent management and production operations, working in concert with the leaders of each of division. Pandeya joins...
thecoinrise.com
Fresh Del Monte Invests 39% Stake in Decapolis For Traceability Solution
Leading fruit and vegetable producer Fresh Del Monte Produce has partnered with food product technology company Decapolis to introduce blockchain traceability solutions for consumers. In effect, Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested 39% of its stakes in the Jordanian and UK-based startup technology company, Decapolis. Fresh Del Monte Produce is...
beckersdental.com
Pacific Dental Services, American Diabetes Association partner on oral healthcare initiative
Irvine, Calif.-based Pacific Dental Services and the American Diabetes Association are partnering on an awareness campaign to educate people on the link between periodontal disease and diabetes. In addition to educating people on the link between the two health conditions, the organizations will also spread awareness on how oral health...
