DSOs beefing up their C-suites: 4 moves to know
Several DSOs have added C-suite leaders to support their expansion and development efforts. 1. Chicago-based DSO Bright Direction Dental promoted Nisheeth Singh to the role of CEO. 2. Chicago-based Phase 1 Equity appointed Kristen Cusack CEO. 3. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Dental365 named David Jordan its next CFO. 4. Sarasota,...
4 artificial intelligence updates in dentistry
Here are four artificial intelligence and teledentistry updates from Orthobrain, Align Technology and more that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 26:. 1. Orthobrain, an orthodontics growth company, launched its new clear aligner system, SimplyClear. 2. New York City-based Dntl Bar added Pearl's artificial intelligence technology at its locations. 3....
SmileDirectClub named a best company for compensation
Teledentistry company SmileDirectClub was recently listed as one of the best companies for compensation by consumer rating company Comparably. Comparably's list, released Oct. 4, ranks the top 100 companies in two categories: large and small to mid-size. Large companies include those with more than 500 employees. The list was created using employee feedback provided from September 2021 until September 2022.
