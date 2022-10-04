Teledentistry company SmileDirectClub was recently listed as one of the best companies for compensation by consumer rating company Comparably. Comparably's list, released Oct. 4, ranks the top 100 companies in two categories: large and small to mid-size. Large companies include those with more than 500 employees. The list was created using employee feedback provided from September 2021 until September 2022.

