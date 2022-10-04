Read full article on original website
getnews.info
The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare
Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
Don’t Have Dental Insurance? These Plans Cost Less Than Most Streaming Services
Going to the dentist can be a little scary — and so can the costs, if you need certain procedures. It’s even scarier without dental insurance. And about a third of Americans don’t have dental insurance. But you know how important it is to take care of...
Toni Says: Are Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans the same?
What is the difference between a “Medicare Supplement” and a “Medicare Advantage PPO” plan? I am turning 65 and I am being bombarded with marketing material. Friends have told me that a Medicare Advantage PPO plan is the same as a Medicare Supplement because both have a network of doctors to pick from. My retiree employer medical plan now has a Medicare Advantage PPO plan, and I am concerned. If a medically catastrophic incident happens, will the medical providers I am now seeing accept this Medicare Advantage.
Medicare Might Pay for Your SilverSneakers Membership — Here’s How To Check Your Gym Eligibility
The average cost of a gym membership across the U.S. is $45 per month according to a recent survey by TotalShape.com, as reported by GOBankingRates. For seniors on a fixed income, it can be hard to...
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
JOBS・
ADDING MULTIMEDIA Humana significantly expands Medicare Advantage health plan offerings in 2023 with focus on greater value for members
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today released details of its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan offerings for 2023 – with a clear focus on benefits and support based on what its members have said they want and need. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221001005004/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
mcknightsseniorliving.com
‘Tens of thousands’ of nursing home caregivers could lose their jobs this week: AHCA
“Tens of thousands” of nursing home caregivers could lose their job on Friday if the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services does not reissue a blanket waiver, the American Health Care Association said Monday. Reissuance of the waiver would allow US nursing homes to employ temporary nurse aides during...
Healthline
Dental, Vision, and Hearing Coverage with Medicare Advantage: Know the Facts
Wellness checkups and health screening are all part of preventing serious health problems. With aging comes a higher chance of developing chronic conditions, which may require additional medical support. In the United States, people often get health insurance through their employers. But what happens when you retire? If you’re over...
Nursing home surprise: Advantage plans may shorten stays to less time than Medicare covers￼
Patricia Maynard was in a nursing home recovering from a hip replacement in December when her Medicare Advantage plan notified her it was ending coverage. Her doctors disagreed with the decision. “If I stayed, I would have to pay,” Maynard said. “Or I could go home and not worry about a bill.” But going home was also impractical: “I couldn’t walk because of the pain,” she said. She appealed the pla n's decision.
beckersdental.com
Dental care spending recovering more slowly than other healthcare spending: 13 economic stats to know
While spending on dental care has recovered slightly since the start of the pandemic, it has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the American Dental Association. The ADA released its third quarter "State of the Dental Economy" report detailing several economic factors in the industry, including staffing...
beckersdental.com
Dental practice management company lands private equity investment
Private equity firm SkyKnight Capital has invested in Pearl Street Dental Partners, a dental practice management company. Pearl Street Dental Partners' existing investor, Talisker Partners, along with the company's founders, David Meece and Robby Jennings, DDS, will remain shareholders alongside SkyKnight, according to an Oct. 5 news release from SkyKnight.
beckersdental.com
3 dental acquisitions in September
A private equity firm, DSO and a dental group made acquisitions of dental companies in September. 1. BlackRock Long Term Private Capital acquired a majority interest in Lincoln, Neb.-based Paradigm Oral Health, which partners with oral surgeons and allows them to use its practice management technology platform while maintaining their brand.
Exercise caution with zero-premium Medicare Advantage plans
Health insurers will flood the Medicare Advantage market again this fall with enticing offers for plans that have no monthly price tag. The number of so-called zero-premium plans has been growing for years, and they can appeal to retirees who live on fixed incomes. Experts say shoppers should exercise caution, because they might find better coverage at a relatively small monthly cost.
getnews.info
Stateside Underwriting Agency Announces Offering Expansion With New Employment Practices Liability (EPL) Program
Stateside Underwriting Agency announces their new Employment Practices Liability offering and welcomes Catherine Snyder to run the new program. Continuing the tradition of excellence and decades-long work in the professional insurance marketplace, Stateside Underwriting Agency (SUA) launches a brand new turn-key Employment Practices Liability (EPL) coverage. Aware of the need...
beckersdental.com
Dr. B Dental Solutions partners with Affordable Dentures and Implants
Dr. B Dental Solutions has teamed up with Affordable Dentures and Implants to make Dr. B Dental Solutions products available to more patients. Affordable Dentures and Implants supports more than 400 practices across 40 states, and Dr. B products will be accessible to all offices through the partnership, according to an Oct. 4 news release from Dr. B Dental.
beckersdental.com
The 'MVP' of dental technology today, per 1 dentist leader
Intraoral scanners have become an important tool for dental practices because of their broad application for dental impressions, one dentist shared with Becker's. Theresa Wang, DDS, is the vice president of clinical innovation, clinical director and prosthodontist at the ClearChoice Dental Implant Center in Schaumburg, Ill. She recently spoke with Becker's about the trends she is following in dentistry, her predictions for the future of the industry and the challenges facing dentists today.
beckersdental.com
The looming financial burden facing dentistry, according to 1 dentist
Dental practices will face increased interest rates in the near future, leading to decreased revenue and more acquisitions of smaller practices, according to one dentist. Michael Davis, DDS, of Smiles of Santa Fe (N.M.), recently spoke with Becker's about the biggest challenges and trends in the dental industry. Editor's note:...
6 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $40 Per Hour
Landing a remote job that pays at least $40 per hour, or about $83,000 annually, isn't impossible. After all, the average hourly wage in the U.S. as of August 2022 is $32.36, according to the Bureau...
healthleadersmedia.com
Medicare Advantage Premiums to Decline by Nearly 8%
Groups are applauding CMS for lowering premiums ahead of the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period. — The Biden administration announced it will lower premiums for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in 2023, a decision backed groups like America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and Better Medicare Alliance (BMA). Beneficiaries will see...
beckersdental.com
Where will technology take dentistry? 2 dentists' predictions
Several new technologies have played a major role in the advancement of dentistry in recent years, including artificial intelligence, cloud-based software and robotics. Here, two dentists share with Becker's what they believe the future holds for technology in dentistry. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. Manny...
