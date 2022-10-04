Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
7 dental education updates to know
Here are seven dental education updates including donations to dental schools, increased class sizes and more that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 22:. 1. El Paso-based Hunt Dental School of Medicine at Texas Tech received a $50,000 donation from Marathon Petroleum. 2. Rootstown-based Northeast Ohio Medical University recently received...
beckersdental.com
4 artificial intelligence updates in dentistry
Here are four artificial intelligence and teledentistry updates from Orthobrain, Align Technology and more that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 26:. 1. Orthobrain, an orthodontics growth company, launched its new clear aligner system, SimplyClear. 2. New York City-based Dntl Bar added Pearl's artificial intelligence technology at its locations. 3....
beckersdental.com
Southern Illinois University launches orthodontic graduate program
The Alton-based Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine launched a new specialty graduate training program in orthodontics. Feras Al Khatib, DMD, and Amritpal Kullar, DMD, are the first two residents to join the program. The program recently received accreditation from the Commission on Dental Accreditation.
Comments / 0