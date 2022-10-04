ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 states with the most, fewest orthodontists, dentofacial orthopedists in 2022

California has more orthodontists and dentofacial orthopedists than any other state in the U.S., while Wyoming has the fewest, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The health policy nonprofit recorded the number of active dentists in seven specialties, including general dentistry, oral surgery and orthodontics. The data was...
5 states with the most, fewest oral surgeons in 2022

California has more oral surgeons than any other U.S. state, while Wyoming has the fewest, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The health policy nonprofit recorded the number of active dentists in seven categories, including general dentistry, oral surgery and orthodontics. The data was collected as part of a special request from the American Dental Association.
3 recent dental workforce updates

Beckers' reported on three workforce shortages and solutions in the dental industry since Aug. 26:. 1. The University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine is launching a 14-month paid apprenticeship program for dental assistants to address workforce shortages. 2. Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine...
US Endo expands in Texas, Missouri

Irving, Texas-based U.S. Endo Partners recently added two practices in Texas and Missouri. The endodontics partnership organization affiliated with Cypress (Texas) Endodontics and Wentzville (Mo.) Endodontics. The partnerships were announced on the organization's LinkedIn page. U.S. Endo Partners supports practices in 33 states.
4 Texas dental moves to know

Here are four recent dental moves taking place in Texas:. 1. Morrisville, N.C.-based Affordable Care opened an Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in El Paso. 2. Fort Worth, Texas-based Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics opened its 34th Texas location in the state. 3. Irving, Texas-based U.S. Endo Partners affiliated with Cypress...
Dental groups rally behind Massachusetts ballot initiative

Several dental organizations have worked to gather support for a November ballot initiative in Massachusetts that could establish a medical loss ratio for dental insurers. If passed, dental insurance companies would be required to spend at least 83 percent of premium dollars on dental services or refund the difference to patients, preventing them from spending that money on executive salaries or administrative costs. The medical loss ratio is already in place for medical insurers in the state.
