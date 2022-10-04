Several dental organizations have worked to gather support for a November ballot initiative in Massachusetts that could establish a medical loss ratio for dental insurers. If passed, dental insurance companies would be required to spend at least 83 percent of premium dollars on dental services or refund the difference to patients, preventing them from spending that money on executive salaries or administrative costs. The medical loss ratio is already in place for medical insurers in the state.

