Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
5 states with the most, fewest orthodontists, dentofacial orthopedists in 2022
California has more orthodontists and dentofacial orthopedists than any other state in the U.S., while Wyoming has the fewest, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The health policy nonprofit recorded the number of active dentists in seven specialties, including general dentistry, oral surgery and orthodontics. The data was...
beckersdental.com
5 states with the most, fewest oral surgeons in 2022
California has more oral surgeons than any other U.S. state, while Wyoming has the fewest, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The health policy nonprofit recorded the number of active dentists in seven categories, including general dentistry, oral surgery and orthodontics. The data was collected as part of a special request from the American Dental Association.
beckersdental.com
3 recent dental workforce updates
Beckers' reported on three workforce shortages and solutions in the dental industry since Aug. 26:. 1. The University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine is launching a 14-month paid apprenticeship program for dental assistants to address workforce shortages. 2. Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine...
beckersdental.com
US Endo expands in Texas, Missouri
Irving, Texas-based U.S. Endo Partners recently added two practices in Texas and Missouri. The endodontics partnership organization affiliated with Cypress (Texas) Endodontics and Wentzville (Mo.) Endodontics. The partnerships were announced on the organization's LinkedIn page. U.S. Endo Partners supports practices in 33 states.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckersdental.com
4 Texas dental moves to know
Here are four recent dental moves taking place in Texas:. 1. Morrisville, N.C.-based Affordable Care opened an Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in El Paso. 2. Fort Worth, Texas-based Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics opened its 34th Texas location in the state. 3. Irving, Texas-based U.S. Endo Partners affiliated with Cypress...
Florida university researching why people ignore hurricane evacuation orders
TAMPA, Fla. — Researchers from the University of South Florida are investigating why some people choose to stay in their homes, despite the order to evacuate. According to Elizabeth Dunn, an instructor with USF Health, the study’s goal will be to gather information on decision-making processes in various Florida communities, according to WTSP-TV.
beckersdental.com
Dental groups rally behind Massachusetts ballot initiative
Several dental organizations have worked to gather support for a November ballot initiative in Massachusetts that could establish a medical loss ratio for dental insurers. If passed, dental insurance companies would be required to spend at least 83 percent of premium dollars on dental services or refund the difference to patients, preventing them from spending that money on executive salaries or administrative costs. The medical loss ratio is already in place for medical insurers in the state.
Comments / 0