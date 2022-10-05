Former NBA superstar and all-around superdad Dwyane Wade discussed the family’s decision to turn off the comments on his 15-year-old daughter Zaya’s social media accounts. Speaking on NBC’s “Today 3rd Hour” Friday morning, Wade was asked about a much-talked-about tweet he’d shared last week, in response to a person who wanted to send “hearts and cute comments on Zaya Wade’s IG posts” but wasn’t able to.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO