Read full article on original website
Related
Lena Dunham on Cutting Her Own ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Cameo and Celebrating Film at Amazon’s “Medieval Rave” Event
In honor of its newest release Catherine Called Birdy, Amazon Prime Video transformed the top of The Grove parking lot in Los Angeles into a medieval-themed festival on Friday night, where writer-director Lena Dunham also made an appearance to take in the sights. “This is my dream — I don’t go out very much but if I were going to, it would be to a medieval rave, and now it’s happening,” Dunham told The Hollywood Reporter of the experience — dubbed “Birdyfest” — which saw staff in character as medieval townspeople and booths for psychics, tarot card reading, hair braiding,...
Clayton News Daily
‘The Midnight Club’ Cast Talks Memes, Ships, On-Set Pranks & More (VIDEO)
Netflix‘s latest horror series from Haunting favorite Mike Flanagan has officially dropped and the stars stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to spill all their behind-the-scenes secrets. The spoiler-free conversation helmed by Emily Aslanian features many of the young...
Clayton News Daily
Mindy Kaling Explains Why She Made 'Velma' Character Indian
Mindy Kaling is opening up about her decision to reimagine the character of Velma in her upcoming Scooby-Doo spinoff series. Kaling, 43, voices the titular character in her new series Velma, of which she is also the executive producer. In a new conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Never Have I Ever creator discussed why she decided to make Velma Indian this time around.
Clayton News Daily
Dwayne Johnson Reveals What's More Important to Him Right Now Than Running for President
Because if so, you'd know that it definitely isn't a White House run. While pro-wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson never officially threw his hat into the ring, he has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for the upcoming presidential election. But though he previously entertained the idea to some extent,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Clayton News Daily
Julia Roberts Explains Why She Mailed Her Family Letters While Filming in Australia
Julia Roberts is one most beloved actresses in Hollywood, but her prolific career is just one part of her success, in addition to the beautiful family she's built with husband Danny Moder. The 54-year-old recently sat down for an interview with Jane Pauley for CBS Sunday Morning, where she opens...
Clayton News Daily
Harry Shum Jr. on Joining ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and New Romances Ahead (VIDEO)
Grey’s Anatomy is making way for fresh blood in Season 19 and fans got a taste of it in the premiere installment, “Everything Has Changed.”. Among the newly-introduced lot is Harry Shum Jr.‘s intern, Benson Kwan, who made quite the impression in the opening episode that aired on October 6. The actor, who is known for his roles on shows like Shadowhunters and Glee, had a surreal experience upon walking onto the set for the first time, as he recalled to TV Insider’s Jim Halterman.
Comments / 0