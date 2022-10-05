Read full article on original website
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Pro-abortion rally at Whitman College
Students turn out for a pro-abortion rally on Ankeny Field at Whitman College, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Hermiston family needs help covering daily trips for cancer treatment
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Rising gas prices are impacting people across the Northwest in different ways, but for a family based out of Hermiston, that cost is impacting a situation that’s far more daunting than a ride to work. Christy Woodard, a mother from Hermiston, Oregon, was diagnosed with...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Wildhorse grant helps pave Athena Mainstreet Association project
Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.
whitmanwire.com
Update on Walla Walla book banning efforts
On Sept. 22, the Walla Walla Public School District held its second school board meeting of the 2022-2023 school year. During the public comment portion of the meeting, several parents expressed outrage over the content of “This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson and called for it to be restricted. The book contains stories from Dawson’s experience as an LGBTQIA+ individual. The book was never present in the school library.
nbcrightnow.com
WSP grateful for support of Trooper Atkinson, remembers Trooper Saunders
PASCO, Wash.- October, 7, is a somber anniversary for Washington State Patrol Troopers in the region. 23 years ago on that day Trooper Jim Saunders was killed in the line of duty in Pasco. Trooper Saunders was conducting a traffic stop when he was shot. He died of his wounds....
Airsoft gun sends Walla Walla schools into lockdown to prevent disaster
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Law enforcement from across the region converged at a church near Walla Walla High School following reports of a man with a gun. With all nearby schools in lockdown to prevent a tragedy, officials learned that the weapon spotted was merely an airsoft gun. According...
KIMA TV
Teen with airsoft gun on a street causes school lockdowns in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A teen playing with an airsoft gun on a street causes lockdowns at Walla Walla High School and Prospect Elementary School on Oct. 5. Just after 8:30 a.m., Walla Walla Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to Walla Walla High School after a report of a man with a gun.
REPORT: Household bills in Kennewick, Yakima rising beyond national average
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone in the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas that new research suggests the cost of living has risen exponentially in their communities. According to information compiled by Doxo, the average amount of money spent on the 10 most common...
Richland Massage Therapist Suspended, Facing Indecent Liberties
Because he is facing legal charges, the State of Washington has suspended the license of massage therapist Kyle Stephen Pierce pending the outcome of the charges. Therapist fired from Elements Massage in 2020. Pierce is facing four Class B Felony counts of Indecent Liberties, stemming from multiple workplace locations. According...
Benton County Sheriff’s Office donates money to cancer foundation in honor of sergeant’s wife
KENNEWICK, Wash. — “You have cancer – and when you hear that word, your life is changed forever,” Karen Korten said. It’s the six-letter word diagnosis Karen, wife of Benton County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Dan Korten, received in May 2021 after getting a mammogram.
Ex jail guard going to prison for smuggling drugs, phones to Tri-Cities inmates
“Law enforcement will not tolerate the very few who dishonor their badge ....,” said U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer.
nbcrightnow.com
Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Public’s help wanted in hit and run
PENDLETON – Police are still working to identify the person who smashed into the parklet in the 400 block of South Main Street late last week. Chief Chuck Byram asks for the public’s help in identifying the hit and run driver. “A red Dodge Ram truck, unknown plate,...
Easterday Ranches namesake ordered to pay $244 million, spend 11 years in prison
PASCO, Wash. — A lawsuit against the Tri-Cities-based Easterday Ranches over a “ghost cattle” scheme that defrauded food processing goliath Tyson Inc. was successful, resulting in $244 million in restitution and an 11-year prison sentence for the namesake of the family-owned and operated company. According to the...
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
Richland Fred Meyer workers to vote on unionization this Friday
RICHLAND, Wash. — “It’s a big win for us,” Richland Fred Meyer worker Brandyn Farrell-Parker said they’re one step closer to unionizing. Farrell-Parker is the E-Commerce Lead at the Richland Fred Meyer, he said the effort to unionize started around three years ago. “It tapered off, it re-snowballed, COVID really exasperated everything,” he said. Brandyn has been a part of...
0% affordable housing vacancy rate in Kennewick. City plan would add apartments
A community garden, computer lab, playground, courtyards and grassy areas also are planned for the complex.
Chronicle
Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday
The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
oregontoday.net
No Chinook retention on Columbia River starting Saturday, Oct. 7
CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Fishery managers are closing Chinook retention in the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery to ensure that non-treaty fisheries remain within the 15 percent allowable harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook. Retention of Chinook will be prohibited in the mainstem from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Hwy 395 Bridge at Pasco, Wash. beginning on Saturday, Oct. 8. Coho fisheries in the mainstem Columbia River will remain open with the following bag limits: Area: Buoy 10 line upstream to Tongue Point/Rocky Point line, Daily adult bag limit: 3 hatchery coho; Area: Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to Bonneville Dam, Daily adult bag limit: 2 hatchery coho; Area: Bonneville Dam upstream to Hwy 395 bridge in Pasco, Wash. Daily adult bag limit: 2 coho (only hatchery coho may be retained downstream of the Hood River Bridge). All other previously adopted regulations remain in effect. Hatchery coho jacks may also be retained (5 per day). Chinook retention had reopened Oct. 1 after closing earlier this season when the recreational fishery exceeded its allowable impact to ESA-listed LCR tule fall Chinook. While tules have mostly entered tributaries by late September, the states must limit the non-treaty harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook to no more than 15 percent as specified in the current U.S. v. Oregon Management Agreement. “We are taking a prudent approach to limiting additional harvest of fall Chinook while maintaining a coho-directed fishing opportunity,” said Tucker Jones, ODFW’s Ocean Salmon and Columbia River program manager. “This step will keep us within our allowable harvest limits.” Fishery managers also rescinded two commercial fall Chinook periods planned for Oct. 9 and 12, again to avoid exceeding the overall non-treaty upriver bright fall Chinook harvest rate. For the latest Columbia River regulations visit the following page and click Regulation Updates https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone.
