Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Pro-abortion rally at Whitman College

Students turn out for a pro-abortion rally on Ankeny Field at Whitman College, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Wildhorse grant helps pave Athena Mainstreet Association project

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.
whitmanwire.com

Update on Walla Walla book banning efforts

On Sept. 22, the Walla Walla Public School District held its second school board meeting of the 2022-2023 school year. During the public comment portion of the meeting, several parents expressed outrage over the content of "This Book Is Gay" by Juno Dawson and called for it to be restricted. The book contains stories from Dawson's experience as an LGBTQIA+ individual. The book was never present in the school library.
KIMA TV

Teen with airsoft gun on a street causes school lockdowns in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A teen playing with an airsoft gun on a street causes lockdowns at Walla Walla High School and Prospect Elementary School on Oct. 5. Just after 8:30 a.m., Walla Walla Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to Walla Walla High School after a report of a man with a gun.
97 Rock

Richland Massage Therapist Suspended, Facing Indecent Liberties

Because he is facing legal charges, the State of Washington has suspended the license of massage therapist Kyle Stephen Pierce pending the outcome of the charges. Therapist fired from Elements Massage in 2020. Pierce is facing four Class B Felony counts of Indecent Liberties, stemming from multiple workplace locations.
nbcrightnow.com

Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain

RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The "Hike Through Time" is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
elkhornmediagroup.com

Public’s help wanted in hit and run

PENDLETON – Police are still working to identify the person who smashed into the parklet in the 400 block of South Main Street late last week. Chief Chuck Byram asks for the public's help in identifying the hit and run driver. "A red Dodge Ram truck, unknown plate,...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland Fred Meyer workers to vote on unionization this Friday

RICHLAND, Wash. — "It's a big win for us," Richland Fred Meyer worker Brandyn Farrell-Parker said they're one step closer to unionizing. Farrell-Parker is the E-Commerce Lead at the Richland Fred Meyer, he said the effort to unionize started around three years ago. "It tapered off, it re-snowballed, COVID really exasperated everything," he said. Brandyn has been a part of...
Chronicle

Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday

The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
oregontoday.net

No Chinook retention on Columbia River starting Saturday, Oct. 7

CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Fishery managers are closing Chinook retention in the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery to ensure that non-treaty fisheries remain within the 15 percent allowable harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook. Retention of Chinook will be prohibited in the mainstem from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Hwy 395 Bridge at Pasco, Wash. beginning on Saturday, Oct. 8. Coho fisheries in the mainstem Columbia River will remain open with the following bag limits: Area: Buoy 10 line upstream to Tongue Point/Rocky Point line, Daily adult bag limit: 3 hatchery coho; Area: Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to Bonneville Dam, Daily adult bag limit: 2 hatchery coho; Area: Bonneville Dam upstream to Hwy 395 bridge in Pasco, Wash. Daily adult bag limit: 2 coho (only hatchery coho may be retained downstream of the Hood River Bridge). All other previously adopted regulations remain in effect. Hatchery coho jacks may also be retained (5 per day). Chinook retention had reopened Oct. 1 after closing earlier this season when the recreational fishery exceeded its allowable impact to ESA-listed LCR tule fall Chinook. While tules have mostly entered tributaries by late September, the states must limit the non-treaty harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook to no more than 15 percent as specified in the current U.S. v. Oregon Management Agreement. "We are taking a prudent approach to limiting additional harvest of fall Chinook while maintaining a coho-directed fishing opportunity," said Tucker Jones, ODFW's Ocean Salmon and Columbia River program manager. "This step will keep us within our allowable harvest limits." Fishery managers also rescinded two commercial fall Chinook periods planned for Oct. 9 and 12, again to avoid exceeding the overall non-treaty upriver bright fall Chinook harvest rate. For the latest Columbia River regulations visit the following page and click Regulation Updates https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone.
