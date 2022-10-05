ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyINb_0iMDB9Th00

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Atascadero Police Department

September 26, 2022

18:16— Leticia Alexandra Flores, 31, of Paso Robles was booked for GRAND THEFT:MONEY/LABOR/PROPERTY [487(A)]; Case no. 222482

18:16— Leticia Alexandra Flores, 31, of Paso Robles was booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222483

21:24— Christopher Riley Fields, 34, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the 9500 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222470

September 27, 2022

11:08— Christopher Charles Waller, 53, of San Luis Obispo was cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 222491

11:08— Christopher Charles Waller, 53, of San Luis Obispo was cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION [4060]; Case no. 222490

20:37— Mickey John Zepeda, 65, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Ysabel Ave. and Morro Rd. and cited for POSSESS STOLEN VEHICLE/VESSEL/ETC [496D(A)], VEHICLE/ETC THEFT:SPECIFIC PRIORS [666.5(A)]; Case no. 222495

20:37— Mickey John Zepeda, 65, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Ysabel Ave. and Morro Rd. and cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 222494

September 28, 2022

02:29— Sean William Thomas, 21, of Atascadero was arrested on the 14000 block of El Monte Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 222497

September 30, 2022

11:50— Justin Allen Meloon, 27, of Paso Robles was cited for DRIVE:LIC SUSPENDED/ETC [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 222512

October 01, 2022

00:40— Angel Garcia, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6200 block of Atascadero Ave. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 222518

03:13— Mindy Raquel Fergison, 52, of Lancaster, CA, was arrested on the 1800 block El Camino Real and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 222520

17:28— Jaslynn Joy Hedges, 24, transient, was booked for POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR SALE [11378], FELONY COMMITTED ON BAIL [12022.1], PROHIBITED PERSON OWN/POSSESS/ETC AMMUNITION/ETC [30305(A)(1)]; Case no. 222524

20:02— Jessie Anna Colwell, 38, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7600 block of Morro Rd. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222525

October 02, 2022

13:13— Javier Alexander Perezandrade, 27, transient, was booked for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT/VEHICLE THEFT [10851(A)], HIT AND RUN [20002], CHILD ABUSE W/POSS GBI/DTH [273A(A)], EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)]; Case no. 222526

Paso Robles Police Department

September 26, 2022

01:27— Paulina Pena Lembeck, 61, of San Clemente, CA, was arrested on HWY 46E and HWY 101 and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222950

03:04— Edward Glenn Hash, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 23rd St. and Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222951

11:36— Ismael Valdez, 43, of Santa Cruz, CA, was arrested on the 500 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2953

03:10— Michel Edward Contreras, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 140 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220467

September 28, 2022

01:04— Maria Elena Ines Galanos, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Santa Ysabel Ave. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222973

01:15— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 9th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222974

08:30— Dustin Grant Leathers, 48, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 222976

08:19— Tristyn Joy Burnett, 34, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 222976

Comments / 0

