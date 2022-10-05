Read full article on original website
Vanessa Hudgens To Star In A Documentary About Her Spiritual Witchcraft Journey
"It's a lot about female empowerment," Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim Murray Productions, said about the film.
Harry Shum Jr. on Joining ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and New Romances Ahead (VIDEO)
Grey’s Anatomy is making way for fresh blood in Season 19 and fans got a taste of it in the premiere installment, “Everything Has Changed.”. Among the newly-introduced lot is Harry Shum Jr.‘s intern, Benson Kwan, who made quite the impression in the opening episode that aired on October 6. The actor, who is known for his roles on shows like Shadowhunters and Glee, had a surreal experience upon walking onto the set for the first time, as he recalled to TV Insider’s Jim Halterman.
Watch Lindsay Lohan in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Falling For Christmas’ (VIDEO)
Netflix is getting ready for the holiday season with the release of the official trailer for the upcoming Lindsay Lohan-starring movie Falling For Christmas, co-starring Glee alum Chord Overstreet. “Happy Holidays, everyone. Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,” says Lohan as she introduces the teaser...
Julia Roberts Explains Why She Mailed Her Family Letters While Filming in Australia
Julia Roberts is one most beloved actresses in Hollywood, but her prolific career is just one part of her success, in addition to the beautiful family she's built with husband Danny Moder. The 54-year-old recently sat down for an interview with Jane Pauley for CBS Sunday Morning, where she opens...
Annie Lennox, 67, Shows Off Her First Tattoo Ever
No regrets! At 67, Annie Lennox got her first tattoo!. The "Sweet Dreams" singer showed off her first piece of ink on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 5. "Got my first tattoo," she simply captioned the photo, crediting Asa Lee Crow IV at Shamrock Social Club with the impressive work, which features a red heart surrounded by two black hummingbirds.
‘The Midnight Club’ Cast Talks Memes, Ships, On-Set Pranks & More (VIDEO)
Netflix‘s latest horror series from Haunting favorite Mike Flanagan has officially dropped and the stars stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to spill all their behind-the-scenes secrets. The spoiler-free conversation helmed by Emily Aslanian features many of the young...
Strictly fans point out ‘ironic’ detail regarding Encanto song opening Movie Week
Strictly fans are pointing out an “ironic” detail regarding the song that opened the latest episode.Movie Week arrived on the BBC dancing competition on Saturday (8 October), which was kicked off with a medley dedicated to Disney film Encanto.Viewers watched on as the professional dancers performed to the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”.However, many found the song’s usage quite witty considering former judge Bruno Tonioli is no longer a part of the show, and has been fully replaced by Anton Du Beke.“Anton ‘We do NOT need to talk about Bruno,’” one person quipped, with another stating: “They’re right,...
Dwayne Johnson Reveals What's More Important to Him Right Now Than Running for President
Because if so, you'd know that it definitely isn't a White House run. While pro-wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson never officially threw his hat into the ring, he has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for the upcoming presidential election. But though he previously entertained the idea to some extent,...
Country Singer Jody Miller Dies at 80
Country music star Jody Miller, who appeared on TV shows such as Hee Haw and Pop! Goes the Country, has died. She was 80. According to Deadline, Miller passed away on Thursday, October 6, of Parkinson’s complications in Blanchard, Oklahoma. The singer’s longtime rep Jennifer McMullen confirmed the death in a statement, saying, “Jody Miller’s talent cannot be overstated. She had this innate, God-given ability to interpret and communicate with the most beautiful tones and inflection. She made it look and sound so easy that it sometimes takes a moment to realize the greatness of what you are hearing.”
‘Wolf Pack’ Gets an Official Premiere Date & Additional Cast Announcement
Paramount+ announced that its upcoming original series Wolf Pack will have a premiere date of January 26, 2023, during a joint panel with Teen Wolf: The Movie at New York Comic Con. Additional cast members were also revealed during the panel, including Bailey Stender (iCarly), Chase Liefeld (Chang Can Dunk), Hollie Bahar (Westworld), Lanny Joon (Baby Driver), Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks), Stella Smith (Stargirl), Zack Nelson (Loot) and James Martinez (Love, Victor), slated to join in recurring roles. Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City), Bria Brimmer (Doom Patrol), John L. Adams (The Dead Zone), and Sean Philip Glasgow (Diary of a Future President) will also join the cast.
Brendan Gleeson Takes Irish Exit in ‘SNL’ Promo With Willow & Chloe Fineman (VIDEO)
State of the Union star Brendan Gleeson is gearing up to host this weekend’s (October 8) edition of Saturday Night Live, and judging by the promos, he isn’t going to hold back. The Emmy-winning actor took part in several promo spots for the upcoming episode, starring alongside musical...
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ at NYCC: When the Movie Will Pick Up
The beloved show Teen Wolf may have ended in 2017 but luckily for us, the story continues in a new movie premiering on Thursday, January 26, 2023 on Paramount+. At the New York Comic Con panel, fans got the inside scoop on all things Teen Wolf: The Movie from writer and executive producer Jeff Davis and cast members Tyler Posey (Scott), Holland Roden (Lydia), Shelley Hennig (Malia), Crystal Reed (Allison), Colton Haynes (Jackson), Vince Mattis (Eli), Khylin Rhambo (Mason), Amy Workman (Hikari), and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam).
Tim McGraw 26th Anniversary Video to Faith Hill Will Give You All the Feels
Tim McGraw is celebrating 26 years of marriage to Faith Hill in the sweetest way. The country crooner, 55, honored the major milestone with a sweet montage video dedicated to Hill, 55, whom he wed in 1996. McGraw shared the post to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 6, commemorating the date of their wedding 26 years ago.
Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’ Renewed For Season 2 Before Series Premiere
Ahead of its series premiere, Fox has renewed its upcoming animated comedy series Krapopolis from creator Dan Harmon. “As you can imagine, anything Dan Harmon does is unflinchingly irreverent and filled with his signature, bold characters; and these early episodes of Krapopolis far surpass even our highest expectations,” said Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorn. “While we continue to evolve FOX’s animation brand, it’s a true delight watching Dan and his team work their magic on Krapopolis. But it’s an even bigger thrill to be so confident in this special project to be able to reward it with an early renewal.”
