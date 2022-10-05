ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton News Daily

Harry Shum Jr. on Joining ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and New Romances Ahead (VIDEO)

Grey’s Anatomy is making way for fresh blood in Season 19 and fans got a taste of it in the premiere installment, “Everything Has Changed.”. Among the newly-introduced lot is Harry Shum Jr.‘s intern, Benson Kwan, who made quite the impression in the opening episode that aired on October 6. The actor, who is known for his roles on shows like Shadowhunters and Glee, had a surreal experience upon walking onto the set for the first time, as he recalled to TV Insider’s Jim Halterman.
Clayton News Daily

Watch Lindsay Lohan in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Falling For Christmas’ (VIDEO)

Netflix is getting ready for the holiday season with the release of the official trailer for the upcoming Lindsay Lohan-starring movie Falling For Christmas, co-starring Glee alum Chord Overstreet. “Happy Holidays, everyone. Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,” says Lohan as she introduces the teaser...
Clayton News Daily

Annie Lennox, 67, Shows Off Her First Tattoo Ever

No regrets! At 67, Annie Lennox got her first tattoo!. The "Sweet Dreams" singer showed off her first piece of ink on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 5. "Got my first tattoo," she simply captioned the photo, crediting Asa Lee Crow IV at Shamrock Social Club with the impressive work, which features a red heart surrounded by two black hummingbirds.
Clayton News Daily

‘The Midnight Club’ Cast Talks Memes, Ships, On-Set Pranks & More (VIDEO)

Netflix‘s latest horror series from Haunting favorite Mike Flanagan has officially dropped and the stars stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to spill all their behind-the-scenes secrets. The spoiler-free conversation helmed by Emily Aslanian features many of the young...
The Independent

Strictly fans point out ‘ironic’ detail regarding Encanto song opening Movie Week

Strictly fans are pointing out an “ironic” detail regarding the song that opened the latest episode.Movie Week arrived on the BBC dancing competition on Saturday (8 October), which was kicked off with a medley dedicated to Disney film Encanto.Viewers watched on as the professional dancers performed to the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”.However, many found the song’s usage quite witty considering former judge Bruno Tonioli is no longer a part of the show, and has been fully replaced by Anton Du Beke.“Anton ‘We do NOT need to talk about Bruno,’” one person quipped, with another stating: “They’re right,...
Clayton News Daily

Country Singer Jody Miller Dies at 80

Country music star Jody Miller, who appeared on TV shows such as Hee Haw and Pop! Goes the Country, has died. She was 80. According to Deadline, Miller passed away on Thursday, October 6, of Parkinson’s complications in Blanchard, Oklahoma. The singer’s longtime rep Jennifer McMullen confirmed the death in a statement, saying, “Jody Miller’s talent cannot be overstated. She had this innate, God-given ability to interpret and communicate with the most beautiful tones and inflection. She made it look and sound so easy that it sometimes takes a moment to realize the greatness of what you are hearing.”
Clayton News Daily

‘Wolf Pack’ Gets an Official Premiere Date & Additional Cast Announcement

Paramount+ announced that its upcoming original series Wolf Pack will have a premiere date of January 26, 2023, during a joint panel with Teen Wolf: The Movie at New York Comic Con. Additional cast members were also revealed during the panel, including Bailey Stender (iCarly), Chase Liefeld (Chang Can Dunk), Hollie Bahar (Westworld), Lanny Joon (Baby Driver), Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks), Stella Smith (Stargirl), Zack Nelson (Loot) and James Martinez (Love, Victor), slated to join in recurring roles. Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City), Bria Brimmer (Doom Patrol), John L. Adams (The Dead Zone), and Sean Philip Glasgow (Diary of a Future President) will also join the cast.
Clayton News Daily

‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ at NYCC: When the Movie Will Pick Up

The beloved show Teen Wolf may have ended in 2017 but luckily for us, the story continues in a new movie premiering on Thursday, January 26, 2023 on Paramount+. At the New York Comic Con panel, fans got the inside scoop on all things Teen Wolf: The Movie from writer and executive producer Jeff Davis and cast members Tyler Posey (Scott), Holland Roden (Lydia), Shelley Hennig (Malia), Crystal Reed (Allison), Colton Haynes (Jackson), Vince Mattis (Eli), Khylin Rhambo (Mason), Amy Workman (Hikari), and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam).
Clayton News Daily

Tim McGraw 26th Anniversary Video to Faith Hill Will Give You All the Feels

Tim McGraw is celebrating 26 years of marriage to Faith Hill in the sweetest way. The country crooner, 55, honored the major milestone with a sweet montage video dedicated to Hill, 55, whom he wed in 1996. McGraw shared the post to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 6, commemorating the date of their wedding 26 years ago.
Clayton News Daily

Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’ Renewed For Season 2 Before Series Premiere

Ahead of its series premiere, Fox has renewed its upcoming animated comedy series Krapopolis from creator Dan Harmon. “As you can imagine, anything Dan Harmon does is unflinchingly irreverent and filled with his signature, bold characters; and these early episodes of Krapopolis far surpass even our highest expectations,” said Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorn. “While we continue to evolve FOX’s animation brand, it’s a true delight watching Dan and his team work their magic on Krapopolis. But it’s an even bigger thrill to be so confident in this special project to be able to reward it with an early renewal.”
