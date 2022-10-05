ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Pedestrian injured in crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a crash at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 122nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a pedestrian. The person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit

LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
Mother, 2 sons lose home in early morning Gresham house fire

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A mother and her two sons are now without a home after an early morning house fire in Gresham on Tuesday. Around 5 a.m. both Gresham and Portland fire officials were dispatched to a 2-alarm fire at Golfside Apartments on NE Division St. According to a...
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
Investigation underway after deadly shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the downtown area early Friday morning. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified.
Hillsboro burglary suspect shot, arrested after chase

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northwest Oregon early Friday morning. Body cam video shows life-saving actions by St. Helens officers during retirement home fire. Body camera footage shows life-saving actions by St. Helens police officers during a deadly three-alarm fire at a retirement home on Wednesday.
Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
Over a thousand prescription refills delayed at Milwaukie pharmacy

The crash occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen.
Person stabbed in Old Town marks 3rd in a week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person was stabbed in Old Town on Friday marking the third stabbing in the area within a week. At 1:36 p.m. the Portland Police Bureau received a call about a stabbing at the 200 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene...
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Oct. 7

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at approximately 7:48 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E at SE Risley Avenue. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Subaru Outback, operated by Kathleen Sanetel (67) of Milwaukie, struck a pedestrian as the vehicle passed through the SE Risley Avenue intersection. The pedestrian has been identified as Timothy Harpole (67) of Gladstone. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 2 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Fire Department and ODOT.
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by driver in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after they were hit by a driver in the Overlook neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the area of North Ensign Street and North Basin Avenue. Officers arrived...
Gladstone man dies after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died at a hospital after he was hit by a driver in Clackamas County on Tuesday, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 7:48 p.m. on Highway 99E at Southeast Risley Avenue. OSP said a driver in a Subaru Outback was northbound when they hit a pedestrian, 67-year-old Timothy Harpole, of Gladstone, as they passed through the intersection.
