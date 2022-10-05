Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
‘We’re fed up’: Vancouver restaurant owner loses thousands to break-in
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Three northeast Vancouver, Wash. restaurants were broken into early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Stonewood Bar & Grill at Northeast 162nd Avenue lost thousands of dollars in a burglary that lasted less than a minute, according to owner Cathy Pratt. Pratt’s sister said she noticed...
kptv.com
Pedestrian injured in crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a crash at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 122nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a pedestrian. The person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
kptv.com
Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit
LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
Multnomah County health officers issue wood burning advisory
Health officials in Multnomah County announced a restriction on voluntary burning Friday because of the wildfire smoke and stagnant air condition forecasted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 in critical condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wing Stop
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to Public Information Officer Izak Hamilton, it is not confirmed whether the injured person was a driver or customer.
kptv.com
NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
kptv.com
Mother, 2 sons lose home in early morning Gresham house fire
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A mother and her two sons are now without a home after an early morning house fire in Gresham on Tuesday. Around 5 a.m. both Gresham and Portland fire officials were dispatched to a 2-alarm fire at Golfside Apartments on NE Division St. According to a...
KATU.com
Driver crashes into silo, cited for using cell phone behind the wheel in Washington Co.
Someone was cited for driving while using their phone after crashing into a silo Friday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. Thankfully no one was hurt. The crash was reported near Northwest Glencoe Road at Northwest Wren Road. Photos from the crash scene show a pickup that crashed into a tin silo structure, pushing it into a barn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
Fire spreads in Gresham apartment complex, damages at least 2 units
Firefighters battled an apartment fire in Gresham they say spread from a bottom unit to the unit directly above it early Tuesday morning.
kptv.com
Investigation underway after deadly shooting in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the downtown area early Friday morning. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified.
kptv.com
Hillsboro burglary suspect shot, arrested after chase
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northwest Oregon early Friday morning. Body cam video shows life-saving actions by St. Helens officers during retirement home fire. Body camera footage shows life-saving actions by St. Helens police officers during a deadly three-alarm fire at a retirement home on Wednesday. Investigation underway after deadly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
kptv.com
Over a thousand prescription refills delayed at Milwaukie pharmacy
The crash occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen. Hurricane Ian's storm surge caused major flooding and damage at Huntington Beach State Park (Source: Brenda Magers) Drive Your Tractor to School Day in Nelson County. Updated: 13...
kptv.com
Person stabbed in Old Town marks 3rd in a week
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person was stabbed in Old Town on Friday marking the third stabbing in the area within a week. At 1:36 p.m. the Portland Police Bureau received a call about a stabbing at the 200 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene...
Body found in downtown Portland, homicide investigation opens
A homicide investigation was launched early Friday morning after authorities said a man was found dead in downtown Portland.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Oct. 7
On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at approximately 7:48 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E at SE Risley Avenue. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Subaru Outback, operated by Kathleen Sanetel (67) of Milwaukie, struck a pedestrian as the vehicle passed through the SE Risley Avenue intersection. The pedestrian has been identified as Timothy Harpole (67) of Gladstone. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 2 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Fire Department and ODOT.
Chronicle
Restrooms, Locker Rooms Searched Across SW Washington District After Reports of Camera
Vancouver Public Schools officials are searching locker rooms and restrooms throughout the district following reports that a staff member may have placed a camera in a girls locker room at Alki Middle School. The district-wide search, announced Thursday in a video address by the district's superintendent, came as the Clark...
kptv.com
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by driver in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after they were hit by a driver in the Overlook neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the area of North Ensign Street and North Basin Avenue. Officers arrived...
kptv.com
Gladstone man dies after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died at a hospital after he was hit by a driver in Clackamas County on Tuesday, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 7:48 p.m. on Highway 99E at Southeast Risley Avenue. OSP said a driver in a Subaru Outback was northbound when they hit a pedestrian, 67-year-old Timothy Harpole, of Gladstone, as they passed through the intersection.
Comments / 1