Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
48th District senate candidates vying for central Illinois voters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Voters in the newly redrawn 48th district will be selecting their next state senator in just a few weeks. WAND News sat down with Democratic nominee Doris Turner and Republican nominee Sandy Hamilton with less than a month until Election Day. State Senator Turner said she has...
Washington Examiner
Illinois's public education system ought to be burned to the ground
The public education system in Illinois is so egregious that families who send their children to its schools might as well not send them at all. That’s the takeaway from a new report highlighting the many educational failures in the state’s schools, which were struggling to meet basic standards of learning well before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
advantagenews.com
Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois
In a state with the 2nd highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability and the rights of detainees and prisoners, including the ending of cash bail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New education policy for Illinois Dept. of Corrections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The first day of the new education policy went into effect on Oct. 3 for the Illinois Department of Corrections. The policy officials said the policy write-up is by the Vera Institute of Justice experts. The programs are designed to help address challenges prisoners face completing a two or four-year degree. […]
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated 1st debate
Governor JB Pritzker and Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey squared off Thursday night in their first head-to-head televised debate.
WAND TV
Send Silence Packing display at University of Illinois Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Springfield students are raising awareness on college mental health. Today 1,000 backpacks lined the Quad with stories of those who lost their lives to suicide. The backpacks were part of the "Send Silence Packing" project by national organization Active Minds. "This is a...
These Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K
Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker announces investment in WIU performing arts center
MACOMB, Ill. (WAND) — On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker announced a $119 million dollar investment into a new performing arts center at Western Illinois University. The funding comes from the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan. “For nearly 50 years, Western Illinois waited for state government to fund a new...
National attention intensifies for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One congressional race in Illinois, viewed by many as a toss-up, is gaining national attention on both sides. Voters will soon head to the polls to send either Democrat Nikki Budzinski or Republican Regan Deering to Congress to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and […]
khqa.com
Illinois lawmaker wants special session to address SAFE-T Act, gas tax
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — State Representative Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, is urging lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session to address two issues: the SAFE-T Act and the state's gas tax. The SAFE-T Act, also known as the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, takes effect in January. It allows only...
Illinois Democrats carved up their state — and may still lose a seat
Outgoing Rep. Cheri Bustos’ campaign message in 2020 was “Illinois is worth fighting for.” Now, her one-time Republican challenger is running a similar message: “America is worth the fight.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
recordpatriot.com
Sangamon weighs pause on controversial pipeline
SPRINGFIELD — Construction on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline could be put on hold if Sangamon County has its way. The county is expected this month to introduce a moratorium on the county board considering such pipelines in response to the planned Heartland Greenway pipeline. If approved, Texas pipeline company Navigator CO2 Ventures would be unable to build its pipeline through the county as long as the moratorium remained. A timeframe for the moratorium has yet to be determined.
WAND TV
IDOC's college education policy goes into effect across the state
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Corrections' (IDOC) new policy on post-secondary education went into effect across the state on Monday. The policy was written with input from the Vera Institute of Justice, a nonprofit research and policy organization. It was designed to address the challenges faced by individuals completing their degrees while incarcerated.
Illinois governor’s debate: What time is the Pritzker-Bailey debate?
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Bailey will meet Thursday night at the Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University for a televised debate, hosted by Nexstar Media Group. This will be the first of two face-to-face debates during the campaign ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8. There are three […]
Washington Examiner
Applications for $500 monthly payments for some Illinois residents now open
Illinois residents of Cook County could receive $500 per month in cash for two years, and applications are now open. Applications for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program are open from now until Oct. 21. The application opened Thursday. The $42 million program is funded by the American...
smilepolitely.com
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Illinois is not safe under Pritzker
Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
Average Illinois homeowner will pay double this winter as Nicor raises rates
(WTVO) — Expect to pay a lot more to heat your home this winter. Nicor Gas, which serves northern Illinois, says the average residential customer will pay more than $970 for heat over the winter months, nearly double the cost from a year ago. Nicor has increased the price of natural gas by 61 cents […]
Deadline Nears to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates
Income and property tax rebate checks that are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan began rolling out last month after receiving initial approval in April. While distribution of the rebates continues, there is still some time left for residents to fill out a form to find out if they're eligible.
Comments / 0