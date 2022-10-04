ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Indigenous Peoples Day: Land acknowledgments and why they matter

CU Boulder recently introduced a campus land acknowledgment, reflecting on its own difficult origin story and founding in 1876 on the traditional territories and ancestral homelands of the Arapaho, Cheyenne, Ute, and other Native American nations. The campus land acknowledgment touches on the painful experiences of Indigenous peoples who have...
Faculty assembly votes to support CUSG request; hears from President Saliman

The Boulder Faculty Assembly Thursday voted 46 to 1 with one abstention to support a resolution by the University of Colorado Student Government (CUSG) asking the CU Board of Regents to rescind the right to carry a concealed weapon on all of CU’s campuses. CU President Todd Saliman also updated the assembly on financial issues and his statewide outreach efforts.
Immerse yourself in a sinister Shakespearean revenge story Oct. 7–16

The Boulder community will get a chance to experience the sinister side of Shakespeare, thanks to an immersive performance taking place this month at CU Boulder’s Mary Rippon Outdoor Theater. ShakesFear: An Autumn’s Tale is a revenge story set in a world where Shakespeare’s creepiest characters have sprung from...
Get paid: Research opportunities and on-campus jobs

From university research studies to part-time jobs, there are plenty of opportunities to make extra money on campus. See what's open. Paid and volunteer research opportunities are also posted on the Buff Bulletin Board as they become available. Student Employment posts on- and off-campus and work-study jobs and a weekly email list for subsribers.
