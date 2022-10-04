Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beefing up Denver homeless services by de-funding police failsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter, legendary among homeless, moving to FloridaDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Hotel with A-frame cabins comes to Winter ParkBrittany AnasWinter Park, CO
Denver homeless plan for 2023 a drop in the bucketDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Copper thieves target RTD tracks despite the metal’s falling priceMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
CU Boulder News & Events
For Indigenous Peoples Day: Land acknowledgments and why they matter
CU Boulder recently introduced a campus land acknowledgment, reflecting on its own difficult origin story and founding in 1876 on the traditional territories and ancestral homelands of the Arapaho, Cheyenne, Ute, and other Native American nations. The campus land acknowledgment touches on the painful experiences of Indigenous peoples who have...
CU Boulder News & Events
Faculty assembly votes to support CUSG request; hears from President Saliman
The Boulder Faculty Assembly Thursday voted 46 to 1 with one abstention to support a resolution by the University of Colorado Student Government (CUSG) asking the CU Board of Regents to rescind the right to carry a concealed weapon on all of CU’s campuses. CU President Todd Saliman also updated the assembly on financial issues and his statewide outreach efforts.
CU Boulder News & Events
Police chiefs Doreen Jokerst, Maris Herold: Investigation and communication updates
We would like to thank CU Boulder students and their parents, as well as the entire Boulder community, for their patience as the investigation into the Oct. 2 shooting in the University Hill neighborhood continues. Two arrests have been made and police continue to search for additional suspects. Both police...
CU Boulder News & Events
Immerse yourself in a sinister Shakespearean revenge story Oct. 7–16
The Boulder community will get a chance to experience the sinister side of Shakespeare, thanks to an immersive performance taking place this month at CU Boulder’s Mary Rippon Outdoor Theater. ShakesFear: An Autumn’s Tale is a revenge story set in a world where Shakespeare’s creepiest characters have sprung from...
CU Boulder News & Events
Get paid: Research opportunities and on-campus jobs
From university research studies to part-time jobs, there are plenty of opportunities to make extra money on campus. See what's open. Paid and volunteer research opportunities are also posted on the Buff Bulletin Board as they become available. Student Employment posts on- and off-campus and work-study jobs and a weekly email list for subsribers.
CU Boulder News & Events
9 things to do this weekend: Pride flag display, haunting theatrical experience, more
This weekend brings a screening of the 2018 Halloween movie, a journey beyond the mind at Fiske Planetarium, BIPOC bouldering, CU volleyball and soccer, a climate justice workshop, a multimedia installation and more. Pride Flag Display. Norlin Quad. It's LGBT History Month month! Stop by Norlin Quad to see a...
