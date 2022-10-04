Read full article on original website
AFD responds to structure fire on Emmett St. in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Augusta. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home located at 1132 Emmett Street. No word if the home was occupied or how the fire started. We’ll bring you the […]
thepeoplesentinel.com
Timbo Williams retires as Barnwell County's fire coordinator
After 18 years of dedicated service to the county, Timothy “Timbo” Williams retired from his position as Barnwell County Fire Coordinator on September 14, 2022. For many dedicated years, Williams navigated the path of fire services coordination in Barnwell County being the first to hold this title. Since...
Heavy police presence at Waffle House on York Street
There was a heavy police presence at the Waffle House on York Street on Wednesday afternoon. Police were in the area on Aiken's north side around 3:30 p.m. A person with the Aiken Department of Public Safety dispatch center said police were in the area due to a traffic stop.
WRDW-TV
Rescuers respond to injury accident on I-20 in Aiken County
NEW HOLLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and rescuers responded to a traffic accident late Thursday afternoon near New Holland. The crash with injuries was reported at 3:13 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 34, according to SCHP. The crash brought traffic to a near standstill...
wfxg.com
Columbia County Schools announces 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County School System announced Wednesday that Ameesha Butler is the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. Butler currently teaches fifth grade at Martinez Elementary School, while her home school Westmont Elementary is being rebuilt. The announcement came at a banquet Wednesday evening. “We congratulate...
Downtown Aiken building on Park Avenue undergoing renovations
Renovations are underway on a building at 106 Park Ave. S.W. in downtown Aiken that used to be the home of Aiken Office Supply. Powderhouse Road property near Bruce's Field sells for nearly $3.8 million. There is a chain-link fence in front of the 6,841-square-foot structure. Aiken Downtown Office LLC...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Community collaborates at volunteer fair
American biochemist and cancer researcher Helen Dyer is coined with the statement, “Volunteerism is the voice of the people put into action. These actions shape and mold the present into a future of which we can all be proud.”. Volunteers in Barnwell County joined together to connect with the...
Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county. Officials say they’ve received calls from various residents from Keysville to Plant Vogtle. Those two locations in Burke County are 35 miles apart from one another. Investigators are perplexed […]
The Post and Courier
Edgefield's wild turkey museum to close; collections headed to Missouri
The Winchester Museum in Edgefield has for decades celebrated the wild turkey and its preservation, but the collections there are soon to be packed up, shipped out and installed at the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri. The National Wild Turkey Federation, whose collection is at...
Richmond County Coroner’s Officer responds to suspicious death on Bennock Mill Road
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office responded to a suspicious death that happened on Monday. According to the Coroner’s Office, the incident was on the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road. Authorities say Cherry Hoover, 64, was found dead in the driver’s seat of her SUV, which was parked in the […]
abcnews4.com
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
WRDW-TV
Injuries reported in crash on Columbia Road in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County crews have responded to the scene of a crash on Columbia Road at South Carolina Highway 23. The call came in at 7:20 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at...
wgac.com
Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Richmond County
The body of a woman was found in a vehicle Monday in Augusta. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the body of 64-year-old Cherry Hoover was spotted in her vehicle around 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road, close to her home. The cause of Hoover’s death...
Interstate reopened following Wednesday morning crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders in Columbia County cleaning up a crash on I-20 eastbound, near exit 187. There are reports of 3 vehicles involved. Two minor injuries have been reported, one person refused treatment. Traffic is being rerouted through the weigh station. The call came in about 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Motorists […]
thepeoplesentinel.com
Consolidated district donates $30,000 for YMCA pool covering
A local school district is helping make a splash on youth development and healthy living. The Barnwell County Consolidated School District donated $30,000 to the Barnwell County Family YMCA during the Sept. 13 meeting. The funds will be used for the next phase of the aquatics center.
yourislandnews.com
2 injured in Trask Parkway crash
On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
wfxg.com
Greenbrier High School Homecoming Dance incident under investigation
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway after an incident during the Greenbrier High School homecoming dance. According to the Columbia County School District, a substance caused some students to experience a burning sensation in their throat, ultimately disrupting the event. Many parents and even some students are...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Twin Chestnuts Farm: Riding regardless of restrictions
When Megan Russell opened Twin Chestnuts Farm in August 2019, she aspired for it to be a place for all riders, regardless of age or financial restrictions. Russell is the owner of the Williston horse farm, and runs the 65 acres alongside her parents, Jane Russell and John Callahan, who are all originally from Chapin.
1 shot, 1 charged after argument turns into shootout outside Ridge Spring store
A man is recovering and another man has been charged following a shootout at a convenience store in Ridge Spring.
The Post and Courier
70-foot-tall oak tree crashes through Columbia musicians' house during Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA — Roger Caughman was suspicious of the position of the tire swing in his backyard. The swing that normally swayed at least a foot above the grass from the sturdy behemoth of an oak tree was now resting on the ground. He thought maybe the rope had come...
