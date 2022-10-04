ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnwell, SC

WJBF

AFD responds to structure fire on Emmett St. in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Augusta. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home located at 1132 Emmett Street. No word if the home was occupied or how the fire started. We’ll bring you the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

Timbo Williams retires as Barnwell County's fire coordinator

After 18 years of dedicated service to the county, Timothy “Timbo” Williams retired from his position as Barnwell County Fire Coordinator on September 14, 2022. For many dedicated years, Williams navigated the path of fire services coordination in Barnwell County being the first to hold this title. Since...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Heavy police presence at Waffle House on York Street

There was a heavy police presence at the Waffle House on York Street on Wednesday afternoon. Police were in the area on Aiken's north side around 3:30 p.m. A person with the Aiken Department of Public Safety dispatch center said police were in the area due to a traffic stop.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Rescuers respond to injury accident on I-20 in Aiken County

NEW HOLLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and rescuers responded to a traffic accident late Thursday afternoon near New Holland. The crash with injuries was reported at 3:13 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 34, according to SCHP. The crash brought traffic to a near standstill...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Barnwell, SC
wfxg.com

Columbia County Schools announces 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County School System announced Wednesday that Ameesha Butler is the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. Butler currently teaches fifth grade at Martinez Elementary School, while her home school Westmont Elementary is being rebuilt. The announcement came at a banquet Wednesday evening. “We congratulate...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

Community collaborates at volunteer fair

American biochemist and cancer researcher Helen Dyer is coined with the statement, “Volunteerism is the voice of the people put into action. These actions shape and mold the present into a future of which we can all be proud.”. Volunteers in Barnwell County joined together to connect with the...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county. Officials say they’ve received calls from various residents from Keysville to Plant Vogtle. Those two locations in Burke County are 35 miles apart from one another. Investigators are perplexed […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
The Post and Courier

Edgefield's wild turkey museum to close; collections headed to Missouri

The Winchester Museum in Edgefield has for decades celebrated the wild turkey and its preservation, but the collections there are soon to be packed up, shipped out and installed at the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri. The National Wild Turkey Federation, whose collection is at...
EDGEFIELD, SC
abcnews4.com

Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wgac.com

Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Richmond County

The body of a woman was found in a vehicle Monday in Augusta. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the body of 64-year-old Cherry Hoover was spotted in her vehicle around 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road, close to her home. The cause of Hoover’s death...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Interstate reopened following Wednesday morning crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders in Columbia County cleaning up a crash on I-20 eastbound, near exit 187. There are reports of 3 vehicles involved. Two minor injuries have been reported, one person refused treatment. Traffic is being rerouted through the weigh station. The call came in about 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Motorists […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

Consolidated district donates $30,000 for YMCA pool covering

A local school district is helping make a splash on youth development and healthy living. The Barnwell County Consolidated School District donated $30,000 to the Barnwell County Family YMCA during the Sept. 13 meeting. The funds will be used for the next phase of the aquatics center.
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

2 injured in Trask Parkway crash

On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
SHELDON, SC
wfxg.com

Greenbrier High School Homecoming Dance incident under investigation

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway after an incident during the Greenbrier High School homecoming dance. According to the Columbia County School District, a substance caused some students to experience a burning sensation in their throat, ultimately disrupting the event. Many parents and even some students are...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

Twin Chestnuts Farm: Riding regardless of restrictions

When Megan Russell opened Twin Chestnuts Farm in August 2019, she aspired for it to be a place for all riders, regardless of age or financial restrictions. Russell is the owner of the Williston horse farm, and runs the 65 acres alongside her parents, Jane Russell and John Callahan, who are all originally from Chapin.
WILLISTON, SC

