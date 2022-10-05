ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zillah, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Teen who shot cousin at Eisenhower High School to remain in custody until age 21

The 15-year-old who killed his cousin in a shooting at Eisenhower High School tearfully apologized Friday. “Sorry for what I did. I didn’t know what I was thinking,” the defendant told Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf during his sentencing hearing. “I wish it was me instead. I’m going to do my time and change my ways and make Shawn (Dwight Tolbert) a part of me.”
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in fatal 2019 DUI crash pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

A 21-year-old Cowiche man pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide and felony driving under the influence. Kendall Richard Keller was initially charged with a single count of DUI vehicular homicide in connection with the June 8, 2019, crash in which his passenger, 23-year-old Dylan Jay Dietrich, was killed. He pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide charge in which he stipulated that he drove “with a disregard for the safety of others.”
COWICHE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Othello police investigating homicide

OTHELLO, Wash.- Around 11:30 p.m. on October, 6, Othello Police were dispatched to reports of gunshots at the intersection of Sylvan Drive and Rose Drive. Officers arrived to find a white SUV crashed into an apartment building. According to the Othello Police, they also found two female gunshot victims. One...
OTHELLO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It’s a Homicide

The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now. A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two men evade canines after possible Yakima burglary

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is reporting a possible burglary occurred around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of E Selah Road. Two men reportedly rammed the homeowner's car and ran away. No injuries have been reported, according to YCSO. It is not immediately clear if anything...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Zillah home invasion suspect in custody

ZILLAH -- Police have arrested Jason S Moss who was wanted for a Zillah home invasion robbery on Sept. 7, 2022. The Zillah Police Department say he was arrested in Buena, Washington. The US Marshal's service, Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Violent Crimes Task force all assisted...
ZILLAH, WA
KEPR

Officers investigating homicide after finding woman's body in Columbia River

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide after recovering her body from the Columbia River on Sept. 27. Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report from a fisherman about possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge.
KENNEWICK, WA
opb.org

Cody Easterday sentenced to 11 years in prison for cattle fraud scam

The sentence that came down for Cody Easterday Tuesday concludes one of the biggest cattle rustling cases in the history of the West. Easterday was sentenced to 11 years in prison for wire fraud. Easterday’s family and friends were boisterous as they waited in the hall outside of Federal Courtroom...
YAKIMA, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Yakima Herald Republic

Eisenhower High, two other Yakima schools reopen after partial lockdown

Three Yakima schools went into a partial lockdown Thursday as school officials and police investigated a possible threat. The schools reopened after no threat was found. Eisenhower High, Wilson Middle and Whitney Elementary schools were placed into a “secure and teach” lockdown around 1:35 p.m. Under that lockdown, classes continued as usual at the schools, but nobody was allowed in or out of the buildings, Yakima School District spokeswoman Kirsten Fitterer said.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Former correctional officer sentenced for smuggling contraband into jail

News release from U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Washington. RICHLAND – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced today (Tuesday) that Eric Christian, 34, of Kennewick, Washington, was sentenced by Chief District Judge Stanley A. Bastian to serve 46-months in federal prison for conspiring with inmates of the Benton County Jail to smuggle contraband into the jail in exchange for money. Christian, who pled guilty in December 2021 to Conspiracy to Provide Prohibited Objects to an Inmate of a Prison, was also sentenced to three-years supervised release after he completes his time in federal custody.
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Richland Massage Therapist Suspended, Facing Indecent Liberties

Because he is facing legal charges, the State of Washington has suspended the license of massage therapist Kyle Stephen Pierce pending the outcome of the charges. Therapist fired from Elements Massage in 2020. Pierce is facing four Class B Felony counts of Indecent Liberties, stemming from multiple workplace locations. According...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local rancher sentenced to 11 years for $244M fraud scheme

YAKIMA, Wash. — A local rancher has been sentenced to serve 132 months in federal prison and to pay over $244 million in restitution for a fraud scheme that the Department of Justice says is one of the largest ever in the district. 51-year-old Cody Allen Easterday, from Mesa, defrauded Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of $244 million by charging them for over 250,000 cattle that didn’t exist, according to the press release the Eastern District of Washington’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
YAKIMA, WA

