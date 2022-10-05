Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Teen who shot cousin at Eisenhower High School to remain in custody until age 21
The 15-year-old who killed his cousin in a shooting at Eisenhower High School tearfully apologized Friday. “Sorry for what I did. I didn’t know what I was thinking,” the defendant told Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf during his sentencing hearing. “I wish it was me instead. I’m going to do my time and change my ways and make Shawn (Dwight Tolbert) a part of me.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in fatal 2019 DUI crash pleads guilty to vehicular homicide
A 21-year-old Cowiche man pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide and felony driving under the influence. Kendall Richard Keller was initially charged with a single count of DUI vehicular homicide in connection with the June 8, 2019, crash in which his passenger, 23-year-old Dylan Jay Dietrich, was killed. He pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide charge in which he stipulated that he drove “with a disregard for the safety of others.”
nbcrightnow.com
Othello police investigating homicide
OTHELLO, Wash.- Around 11:30 p.m. on October, 6, Othello Police were dispatched to reports of gunshots at the intersection of Sylvan Drive and Rose Drive. Officers arrived to find a white SUV crashed into an apartment building. According to the Othello Police, they also found two female gunshot victims. One...
Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It’s a Homicide
The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now. A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.
nbcrightnow.com
Two men evade canines after possible Yakima burglary
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is reporting a possible burglary occurred around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of E Selah Road. Two men reportedly rammed the homeowner's car and ran away. No injuries have been reported, according to YCSO. It is not immediately clear if anything...
KIMA TV
Zillah home invasion suspect in custody
ZILLAH -- Police have arrested Jason S Moss who was wanted for a Zillah home invasion robbery on Sept. 7, 2022. The Zillah Police Department say he was arrested in Buena, Washington. The US Marshal's service, Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Violent Crimes Task force all assisted...
Connell men wanted for suspected role in burglaries across Othello
RITZVILLE, Wash. — A group of men suspected in a string of burglaries and associated crimes across Adams County has been identified thanks to support from community members and the Connell Police Department. According to a social media alert from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the men pictured above...
KEPR
Officers investigating homicide after finding woman's body in Columbia River
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide after recovering her body from the Columbia River on Sept. 27. Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report from a fisherman about possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge.
opb.org
Cody Easterday sentenced to 11 years in prison for cattle fraud scam
The sentence that came down for Cody Easterday Tuesday concludes one of the biggest cattle rustling cases in the history of the West. Easterday was sentenced to 11 years in prison for wire fraud. Easterday’s family and friends were boisterous as they waited in the hall outside of Federal Courtroom...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ex jail guard going to prison for smuggling drugs, phones to Tri-Cities inmates
Oct. 4—A former officer at the Benton County jail who smuggled drugs and cellphones to inmates was sentenced in federal court to three years and 10 months in prison on Tuesday. Eric Christian, 34, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide prohibited objects to an inmate between December 2019...
Yakima Herald Republic
Attorney shortage, caseloads leading to shortage of court-appointed attorneys
In September, several people charged with felonies in Yakima County Superior Court found out they wouldn’t be getting attorneys right away. They had to wait until October, when a public defender would be available to represent them. The notices filed in Yakima County Superior Court were the result of...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Police say pedestrian at fault after being hit in front of Prestige Motors in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-7-22, 7:30 a.m. According to the Pasco Police Department the pedestrian that was hit on Thursday night while crossing the street was at fault. The male pedestrian was crossing the street on a red light. Police say he was also under the influence of alcohol. The...
Richland Police Seeking Plethora of Perps for Theft, Burglary, Fraud
Richland Police have featured some suspects on their Wanted Wednesday. RPD didn't specifically say when the offenses occurred but said these suspects are tied to or wanted in connection with several residential burglaries, as well as retail theft and fraud. They're also wanted for alleged retail theft at Walmart, on...
Yakima Herald Republic
Family of missing 5-year-old offering $10,000 reward for information or boy's safe return
Lucian Munguia's family is offering a $10,000 reward for the missing 5-year-old's return or for information regarding his whereabouts. Sandra Munguia, Lucian's mom, said the reward is for the safe return of her son "or for information directly resulting in the safe return of Lucian." Lucian's family encourages anyone with...
Yakima Herald Republic
Eisenhower High, two other Yakima schools reopen after partial lockdown
Three Yakima schools went into a partial lockdown Thursday as school officials and police investigated a possible threat. The schools reopened after no threat was found. Eisenhower High, Wilson Middle and Whitney Elementary schools were placed into a “secure and teach” lockdown around 1:35 p.m. Under that lockdown, classes continued as usual at the schools, but nobody was allowed in or out of the buildings, Yakima School District spokeswoman Kirsten Fitterer said.
nbcrightnow.com
WSP grateful for support of Trooper Atkinson, remembers Trooper Saunders
PASCO, Wash.- October, 7, is a somber anniversary for Washington State Patrol Troopers in the region. 23 years ago on that day Trooper Jim Saunders was killed in the line of duty in Pasco. Trooper Saunders was conducting a traffic stop when he was shot. He died of his wounds....
elkhornmediagroup.com
Former correctional officer sentenced for smuggling contraband into jail
News release from U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Washington. RICHLAND – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced today (Tuesday) that Eric Christian, 34, of Kennewick, Washington, was sentenced by Chief District Judge Stanley A. Bastian to serve 46-months in federal prison for conspiring with inmates of the Benton County Jail to smuggle contraband into the jail in exchange for money. Christian, who pled guilty in December 2021 to Conspiracy to Provide Prohibited Objects to an Inmate of a Prison, was also sentenced to three-years supervised release after he completes his time in federal custody.
Richland Massage Therapist Suspended, Facing Indecent Liberties
Because he is facing legal charges, the State of Washington has suspended the license of massage therapist Kyle Stephen Pierce pending the outcome of the charges. Therapist fired from Elements Massage in 2020. Pierce is facing four Class B Felony counts of Indecent Liberties, stemming from multiple workplace locations. According...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Yakima. The officials stated that two people were traveling in an ATV on River Road when they struck a raised railway embankment at a high rate of speed. The officials stated that the vehicle flipped and landed...
nbcrightnow.com
Local rancher sentenced to 11 years for $244M fraud scheme
YAKIMA, Wash. — A local rancher has been sentenced to serve 132 months in federal prison and to pay over $244 million in restitution for a fraud scheme that the Department of Justice says is one of the largest ever in the district. 51-year-old Cody Allen Easterday, from Mesa, defrauded Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of $244 million by charging them for over 250,000 cattle that didn’t exist, according to the press release the Eastern District of Washington’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
