News release from U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Washington. RICHLAND – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced today (Tuesday) that Eric Christian, 34, of Kennewick, Washington, was sentenced by Chief District Judge Stanley A. Bastian to serve 46-months in federal prison for conspiring with inmates of the Benton County Jail to smuggle contraband into the jail in exchange for money. Christian, who pled guilty in December 2021 to Conspiracy to Provide Prohibited Objects to an Inmate of a Prison, was also sentenced to three-years supervised release after he completes his time in federal custody.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO