ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Tom Brady: Deeply Depressed Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce, Insiders Claim

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen appear to be headed for divorce. In fact, multiple outlets have now confirmed that Tom and Gisele have both hired lawyers, with an eye toward legally ending their marriage. Accounts vary about what exactly caused the split,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Gorga
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Melissa Gorga
The Hollywood Gossip

Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie Is LYING! She's Turned My Kids Against Me!

Earlier this week, we reported on shocking new details about the incident that prompted Angelina Jolie to file for divorce from Brad Pitt back in 2016. We previously knew that Pitt was involved in an altercation with his eldest child, and that the situation escalated to the point where Jolie felt she had no choice but to file for divorce.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian to Kanye West: Seriously, Dude, STFU About Kim!

Khloe Kardashian would like to have a word with Kanye West. Actually, based on her latest social media post, Khloe Kardashian would like to have a few words with Kanye West. On Wednesday, the reality star commented on an Instagram post by the rapper in which he delved into his affiliation with pundit Candace Owens, praising her for being “the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Wedding#Metro Co Uk#Podcastone
The Hollywood Gossip

Brad Pitt Responds to Angelina Jolie Allegations: I Did NOT Choke My Kids!

Back in 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt following an incident aboard a private jet involving in the couple’s children. At the time, details were scarce, and years later, it looked as though we might never find out exactly what happened. Now, however, both sides are...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby #2!!

After what we’ve seen so far, many fans think that Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet have more story to tell. This spring, 90 Day Fiance fans learned that Libby and Andrei were expecting their second child. Now, the two have welcomed their baby boy!. “HE’S HERE!” Elizabeth Potthast wrote...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives in Denial: What is Christine Thinking?!? Maybe She'll Stick Around!

There will be the rare reason for joy on this Sunday’s upcoming episode of Sister Wives. In a sneak peek shared by Entertainment Tonight, the Browns gather around to celebrate Ysabel’s birthday and graduation. There’s cake. There’s gluten-free quiche. There’s some beautiful Arizona weather… and there is also...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy