Caleb Williams Responds to Allegations He Framed Josh Duggar: He's a Lying Loser!
The bizarre saga of Josh Duggar took another strange turn this week. After months of delays, Josh’s lawyers filed an appeal for a second trial. And the details of their appeal came as a shock, even to those who have been following this case closely from the very beginning.
Kody Brown Pushes Meri to Move Out: Go Live in Your Bed and Breakfast!
With various people on the Internet pushing Meri Brown to just go ahead already and split from Kody Brown, it must be said:. Officially? By her own admission? Because she’s finally had enough of Kody’s selfish and boorish behavior. No, no and no. But Meri and Kody haven’t...
Tom Brady: Deeply Depressed Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce, Insiders Claim
As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen appear to be headed for divorce. In fact, multiple outlets have now confirmed that Tom and Gisele have both hired lawyers, with an eye toward legally ending their marriage. Accounts vary about what exactly caused the split,...
The Family Potthast? Elizabeth and Andrei Seem Poised for a 90 Day Fiance Spinoff
Season 7 is not the first time that 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have gotten an eyeful of the Potthast family. Libby’s siblings and parents, and the drama that they bring, are a staple of the couple’s story. But something is clearly different this season. The...
Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Faking Their Storyline? Their Doctor Visit Doesn't Add Up
To hear her tell it, Shaeeda will take Bilal to court to enforce the prenup if they don’t have a kid soon. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple do not see eye to eye on the timetable for having a child together. In fact, many viewers question...
Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie Is LYING! She's Turned My Kids Against Me!
Earlier this week, we reported on shocking new details about the incident that prompted Angelina Jolie to file for divorce from Brad Pitt back in 2016. We previously knew that Pitt was involved in an altercation with his eldest child, and that the situation escalated to the point where Jolie felt she had no choice but to file for divorce.
Jenelle Evans: Here's Why Fans Think She's "Obsessively Jealous" of Chelsea Houska!
At this point, there’s no denying that Chelsea Houska is the most successful of all the Teen Moms. When Chelsea quit the show that made her famous back in 2020, fans feared it would be the end of her career. Instead it was just the beginning. These days, Chelsea...
Khloe Kardashian to Kanye West: Seriously, Dude, STFU About Kim!
Khloe Kardashian would like to have a word with Kanye West. Actually, based on her latest social media post, Khloe Kardashian would like to have a few words with Kanye West. On Wednesday, the reality star commented on an Instagram post by the rapper in which he delved into his affiliation with pundit Candace Owens, praising her for being “the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.”
Meri Brown Defends Her Non-Divorce: I'm Doing What I Want, Thank You Very Much!
As you must know by now, Meri Brown has no plans to ever leave Kody Brown. For the record, however? In case some readers still were unsure?. Meri would like everyone to know that she has no plans to apologize for that life decision, either. On Tuesday, you see, Meri...
Prince Harry's Memoir: Could It Be the Nail In the Coffin of His Relationship With His Family?
Back in July, it was announced that Prince Harry had signed a deal to publish a memoir that would be written with the aid of esteemed author Jay Moehringer. The announcement was said to have created a great deal of consternation among the royals, many of whom feared that the book would take the form of a scathing tell-all.
Kathy Hilton Unloads on Lisa Rinna in Brutal Reunion Teaser: You're the Biggest Bully!
Very soon, the world will see part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Season 12 Reunion. While not every part of this season has been a thrill ride, there is a serious beef going down among the cast. The teaser for this Reunion makes it clear that...
Brad Pitt Responds to Angelina Jolie Allegations: I Did NOT Choke My Kids!
Back in 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt following an incident aboard a private jet involving in the couple’s children. At the time, details were scarce, and years later, it looked as though we might never find out exactly what happened. Now, however, both sides are...
Jessa Duggar Insults Other Parents, Praises Her Own "Biblical Excellent Motherhood"
Jessa Duggar has shared a lot of what she thinks of her qualities as a wife. Now, she is discussing her effectiveness as a parent. To hear Jessa tell it, the messy state of her home is the fault of her children. And also her parenting style. But she says...
Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby #2!!
After what we’ve seen so far, many fans think that Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet have more story to tell. This spring, 90 Day Fiance fans learned that Libby and Andrei were expecting their second child. Now, the two have welcomed their baby boy!. “HE’S HERE!” Elizabeth Potthast wrote...
Sister Wives in Denial: What is Christine Thinking?!? Maybe She'll Stick Around!
There will be the rare reason for joy on this Sunday’s upcoming episode of Sister Wives. In a sneak peek shared by Entertainment Tonight, the Browns gather around to celebrate Ysabel’s birthday and graduation. There’s cake. There’s gluten-free quiche. There’s some beautiful Arizona weather… and there is also...
