San Francisco, CA

The 6 Best Neighborhoods in San Francisco

There’s no denying that San Francisco is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The city by the bay has it all – incredible views, a vibrant culture, and a diverse population. Also, it’s likewise home to probably the best neighborhoods in the country.
KTVU FOX 2

Speed bumps installed to stop sideshows in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Speed bumps and plastic dots are being installed to curb sideshows at several neighborhood intersections in San Francisco. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has seven pilot locations where various techniques are being used to prevent stunt driving, donuts and speeding. At the intersection of Plymouth...
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Pedrick Road

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on Pedrick Road at Tremont Road in Solano County. The incident was first reported Friday at 11:26 p.m. The incident caused the closure of the roadways for several hours, according to the CHP. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
SFGate

The Daily 10-06-22: 80-year-old SF Bay Area radio station KGO abruptly says goodbye

American broadcasting company Cumulus Media is taking San Francisco’s 80-year-old news station KGO (810 AM) off air, and it’s unclear what is next for the channel. “Today we say goodbye to the legendary KGO,” a statement posted Thursday on the station’s Twitter account said. “... We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source for information. We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO.” The message didn’t specify what will happen to the channel on the radio and offered an ambiguous look at the future. • 200 employees at Bay Area company take relocation offer to move
KRON4 News

2.6 earthquake strikes coast of San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported Friday afternoon on the coast of San Mateo County, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened near the northernmost part of Pacifica. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. The depth of the earthquake is 5.3 km or approximately 3.3 miles, according […]
KRON4 News

SF carjacking reported early Friday in Portola District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police are investigating a carjacking early Friday morning in the city’s Portola District. The theft was reported at 1:38 a.m. in the area of Woolsey and Holyoke streets. Two suspects, a male and female, used force to steal the vehicle from a 42-year-old man, according to police. The man […]
viatravelers.com

25 Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California

Known for its tasty bread, steep streets, and iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the great city of San Francisco has been on the radar of California visitors for a long time. This West Coast metropolis has seen an explosion of tech startups, real estate values, and tourists in recent years. But...
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality Involving Pedestrian On Interstate Highway 280

SAN JOSE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose. The incident, which was first reported Saturday around 1 a.m., occurred near the southbound U.S. Highway 101 connector, according to the CHP. The CHP...
SFGate

Police Investigating Shooting

BERKELEY (BCN) Police in Berkeley are investigating a shooting that occurred downtown Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Police first reported the incident around 1:35 a.m. and were asking the public to avoid the area until further...
SFGate

SFGate

ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

