SF Bay water rescue underway near Dogpatch, subject remains in the water
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department is conducting a water rescue in the San Francisco Bay, according to a tweet from the department. A person is in the water in distress, the tweet states. A rescue is in progress, and people are being urged to avoid the area. The rescue is taking […]
Multiple people mysteriously died at this Victorian bathhouse. It's now the site of an Oakland Whole Foods.
The Piedmont Baths, an aquatic theater and pleasure palace, were mired in tragedy.
sftimes.com
The 6 Best Neighborhoods in San Francisco
There’s no denying that San Francisco is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The city by the bay has it all – incredible views, a vibrant culture, and a diverse population. Also, it’s likewise home to probably the best neighborhoods in the country.
High-flying photos from San Francisco's Fleet Week
Piercingly loud sounds not included.
KTVU FOX 2
Speed bumps installed to stop sideshows in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Speed bumps and plastic dots are being installed to curb sideshows at several neighborhood intersections in San Francisco. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has seven pilot locations where various techniques are being used to prevent stunt driving, donuts and speeding. At the intersection of Plymouth...
‘Unlucky’ San Bruno Avenue house has seen collisions before
A local house on a curved street in San Francisco has had a couple of 'unlucky' collisions over the past 90 years.
SFGate
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Pedrick Road
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on Pedrick Road at Tremont Road in Solano County. The incident was first reported Friday at 11:26 p.m. The incident caused the closure of the roadways for several hours, according to the CHP. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
VIDEO: Watch Parade of Ships float through SF Bay for Fleet Week 2022
It was a foggy day on the San Francisco Bay Friday as the Parade of Ships sailed through.
The Daily 10-06-22: 80-year-old SF Bay Area radio station KGO abruptly says goodbye
American broadcasting company Cumulus Media is taking San Francisco’s 80-year-old news station KGO (810 AM) off air, and it’s unclear what is next for the channel. “Today we say goodbye to the legendary KGO,” a statement posted Thursday on the station’s Twitter account said. “... We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source for information. We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO.” The message didn’t specify what will happen to the channel on the radio and offered an ambiguous look at the future. • 200 employees at Bay Area company take relocation offer to move
SFGate
You Won't Believe How This $12M Mansion Ended Up in Marin County
There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to this gorgeous mansion just north of San Francisco. Built in 1904 and listed for $11,950,000, the 5,728-square-foot beauty is already pending sale after just a month on the market. But wait till you hear the story of how the...
Smitten Ice Cream is down to two Bay Area stores after Oakland store closure
The company also shuttered two of its SF stores earlier this year.
2.6 earthquake strikes coast of San Mateo County
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported Friday afternoon on the coast of San Mateo County, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened near the northernmost part of Pacifica. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. The depth of the earthquake is 5.3 km or approximately 3.3 miles, according […]
SF carjacking reported early Friday in Portola District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police are investigating a carjacking early Friday morning in the city’s Portola District. The theft was reported at 1:38 a.m. in the area of Woolsey and Holyoke streets. Two suspects, a male and female, used force to steal the vehicle from a 42-year-old man, according to police. The man […]
NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Saw The Biggest Spike in Homelessness During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Data Shows
Recent federal data compiled by the Associated Press shows changes in homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic across some of the biggest U.S. cities — and while San Francisco saw a slight decrease over the last two years, another Bay Area city saw the second-largest spike in the state. Oakland...
viatravelers.com
25 Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Known for its tasty bread, steep streets, and iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the great city of San Francisco has been on the radar of California visitors for a long time. This West Coast metropolis has seen an explosion of tech startups, real estate values, and tourists in recent years. But...
U.S. Dept. of Labor fines Bay Area food delivery startup nearly $140K for hiring underaged drivers
Some drivers were as young as 16.
WATCH LIVE AT 3PM: Blue Angels to soar over SF for Fleet Week 2022
The Navy Blue Angels will show off their amazing stunts in the skies over San Francisco Saturday and Sunday for Fleet Week 2022. You can watch live here or on our ABC7 News streaming apps.
SFGate
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality Involving Pedestrian On Interstate Highway 280
SAN JOSE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose. The incident, which was first reported Saturday around 1 a.m., occurred near the southbound U.S. Highway 101 connector, according to the CHP. The CHP...
SFist
City Accountants Are Trying to Clean Up Their Books So Now San Francisco Is Sending People 30-Year-Old Tax Bills
In an effort to resolve tens of thousands of outstanding tax bills, some dating back to 1993, the city of San Francisco has recently sent out a round of notices to people who owe some long-overdue taxes — and some of these bills may seem ridiculous. Somebody's got a...
SFGate
Police Investigating Shooting
BERKELEY (BCN) Police in Berkeley are investigating a shooting that occurred downtown Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Police first reported the incident around 1:35 a.m. and were asking the public to avoid the area until further...
SFGate
