College Football News’ Week 6 Big Ten Power Rankings

By Josh Helmer
 3 days ago

Another week has come and gone. The first full slate of Big Ten play saw No. 3 Ohio State rout Rutgers , 49-10, No. 4 Michigan swat away any upset ideas from Iowa in Kinnick, 27-14, and No. 10 Penn State downed Northwestern, 17-7.

Elsewhere, Purdue shocked then-No. 23 Minnesota, 20-10, Maryland kept the Michigan State blues rolling, 27-13, and Nebraska finally picked up a win over Indiana, 35-21. Finally, Wisconsin ‘s Paul Chryst got the axe following the Badgers’ embarrassing 34-10 home loss to the Hawkeyes’ next opponent, Illinois.

Now, only Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State still have sparkling marks of perfection, though Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue, and Illinois are all receiving votes in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll .

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors after rushing for a career-high 189 yards and tied 38- and 48-year old school records with five rushing touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ runaway win in Piscataway, N.J.

Defensively, Purdue’s Cam Allen nabbed Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week recognition following a two-interception performance against Minnesota that helped spearhead the Boilermakers’ upset win in the Twin Cities. It’s the second Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week accolade in his career and the first for Purdue since Jalen Graham was honored on Nov. 1, 2021.

Penn State punter Barney Amor punted five times for 200 yards and had four punts land inside the 20-yard line and three downed inside the 10-yard line. Finally, Nebraska cornerback Malcolm Hartzog returned a blocked punt 30 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to give Nebraska a 14-7 lead over Indiana to pick up Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. It represented the Huskers’ first blocked punt return touchdown since 2009 and the Huskers’ first special teams touchdown since 2019.

After all of the Week 5 results, there’s heroes aplenty and jockeying in the rankings. The latest Big Ten Power Rankings courtesy of College Football News look like this.

Northwestern Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zw99I_0iMD9aLi00 Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 1-4 (1-1 Big Ten) College Football News' 1-131 rank: No. 107
Last week's result: Penn State 17, Northwestern 7 Up next: versus Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJ4vQ_0iMD9aLi00 (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Overall record: 2-3 (1-1 Big Ten) College Football News' 1-131 rank:
No. 94 Last week's result: Nebraska 35, Indiana 21 Up next: at Rutgers, Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

Indiana Hoosiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zm4Aq_0iMD9aLi00 Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 3-2 (1-1 Big Ten) College Football News' 1-131 rank:
No. 76 Last week's result: Nebraska 35, Indiana 21 Up next: versus Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICJif_0iMD9aLi00 Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall record: 3-2 (0-2 Big Ten)
College Football News' 1-131 rank: No. 73 Last week's result: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10 Up next: versus Nebraska, Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

Michigan State Spartans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCrgd_0iMD9aLi00 Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 2-3 (0-2 Big Ten) College Football News' 1-131 rank: No. 56 Last week's result: Maryland 27, Michigan State 13 Up next: versus Ohio State, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m.

Wisconsin Badgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TyDtw_0iMD9aLi00 Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Overall record: 2-3 (0-2 Big Ten) College Football News' 1-131 rank: No. 51 Last week's result: Illinois 34, Wisconsin 10 Up next: at Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Iowa Hawkeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WX6Z3_0iMD9aLi00 (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Overall record: 3-2 (1-1 Big Ten) College Football News' 1-131 rank: No. 48 Last week's result: Michigan 27, Iowa 14 Up next: at Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Fighting Illini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBft1_0iMD9aLi00 Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Overall record: 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten) College Football News' 1-131 rank: No. 45 Last week's result: Illinois 34, Wisconsin 10 Up next: versus Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Maryland Terrapins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nb82R_0iMD9aLi00 Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten) College Football News' 1-131 rank: No. 30 Last week's result: Maryland 27, Michigan State 13 Up next: versus Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrkR9_0iMD9aLi00 Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten) College Football News' 1-131 rank: No. 29 Last week's result: Purdue 20, Minnesota 10 Up next: at Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.

Purdue Boilermakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmTqH_0iMD9aLi00 Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 3-2 (1-1 Big Ten) College Football News' 1-131 rank: No. 28 Last week's result: Purdue 20, Minnesota 10 Up next: at Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m.

Penn State Nittany Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmi4K_0iMD9aLi00 Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten) College Football News' 1-131 rank: No. 12 Last week's result: Penn State 17, Northwestern 7 Up next: at Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.

Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmECQ_0iMD9aLi00 Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall record: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten) College Football News' 1-131 rank: No. 4 Last week's result: Michigan 27, Iowa 14 Up next: at Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m.

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ny8l8_0iMD9aLi00 Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten) College Football News' 1-131 rank: No. 1 Last week's result: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10 Up next: at Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m.

Social Media Reacts to Nebraska’s win at Rutgers

It wasn’t pretty, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers won their second Big Ten game of the year after defeating Rutgers on Friday night 14-13 in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Cornhuskers improved their record to 3-2 (2-1) on the season with the victory. The win is the first conference-winning streak the Cornhuskers have had since 2018. It was also Nebraska’s first Big Ten road win since winning at Rutgers in 2020. Interim Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch continues to work wonders with the Husker’s defense. The Blackshirts were able to force three turnovers and only gave up 348 total yards. They weren’t flawless and did...
LINCOLN, NE
Tennessee victorious at LSU, 51-0

Tennessee (2-1) defeated LSU, 51-0, Friday in rugby. The Vols entered the contest following a 67-0 win at Kennesaw State. Tennessee’s victory at Kennesaw State was the first under head coach Scott Tungay. Tennessee lost its first game under Tungay, 12-10, against Ohio State. Tennessee entered its contest with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

ESPN Releases Its College Basketball Preseason Top 25

We're about a month away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season and the preseason polls have started trickling in. This week, ESPN's Jeff Borzello decided to release his official preseason top 25 ranking ahead of the new season starting. There are plenty of blue bloods in the top 10, though the reigning national champion didn't even crack the top five.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Columbus Dispatch

Urban Meyer thinks Ohio State football has easiest path to College Football Playoff

Which college football team has the easiest path to the College Football Playoff in 2022? Former Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer is going with his former team. "To me, it's all about the pathway," Meyer said on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." "You look and they're at least a seven-point favorite in every game, some (a) two-to-three touchdown favorite, and they have the Wolverines at home in 'The Game'
COLUMBUS, OH
