ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

LCSD1 trustees vote to join WEA lawsuit against state

By By Hannah Black Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksuk7_0iMD9F0Z00

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees voted Monday evening to join the Wyoming Education Association's lawsuit against the state, alleging it has negatively affected the state's largest school district by failing to adequately fund education.

Board members voted on the measure following an executive session, during which student suspensions and expulsions were also discussed. Trustee Alicia Smith appeared to be the only "no" vote.

Trustee Christy Klaassen recused herself from the vote due to a conflict of interest. Her husband, Mark A. Klaassen, is a deputy attorney general with the Wyoming Attorney General's Office, and is representing the state in the WEA lawsuit.

The motion to join the lawsuit echoes claims by the WEA that the state has violated the Wyoming Constitution, causing the quality of education to suffer.

LCSD1, the motion says, "concurs with (the WEA's) claims against the state, and has additional and distinct claims of educational harm to students resulting from the state's failure to adequately and equitably fund education."

It also says that the state's educational system and "physical facilities with which to carry on the process of education are not currently being funded according to constitutional mandates and governing law, resulting in harm to this district."

According to the motion, the decision to join the litigation came after the board "diligently exhausted all potential means to resolve this conflict without pursuing legal action, including communicating with state agencies, and elected representatives of the Wyoming Legislature, advocating for the Legislature to fully fund K-12 education, state funding to address the district's facility needs, and exploring all possible options under the district's authority to secure funding for the replacement, renovation, repair and maintenance of school facilities."

Such efforts "have proven unsuccessful," the motion says.

It was unclear Tuesday which other school districts have joined the lawsuit, although the motion says "other similarly situated districts throughout Wyoming have also authorized litigation against the state." Sweetwater NOW last month reported that Sweetwater County School District 1 had done so.

WEA President Grady Hutcherson provided a statement to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday following the LCSD1 Board of Trustees' vote.

"School districts across the state are grappling with students being negatively impacted by underfunding – districts bring a unique perspective about what their students need," the statement read. "Districts are trying to meet students’ needs, and they need adequate funding to accomplish that. WEA applauds Laramie County School District 1’s willingness to join the suit and tackle the longstanding, pervasive underfunding of our public schools."

When reached for comment, Michael Pearlman, spokesman for Gov. Mark Gordon, referred to a comment the governor's office provided when the initial lawsuit was filed:

"Over the past few years, Wyoming has had to make record cuts to almost all services other than K-12 education. So it is unfortunate that this lawsuit comes at this time, especially considering that the work of the governor’s education initiative – RIDE – is in full swing. It is his hope that this lawsuit will not distract from this important effort to determine exactly what it is that the Wyoming people want their education system to deliver – a key element of school funding.

"While the governor recognizes that a thorough examination of our K-12 funding system may be necessary, he would prefer to work on that outside of the courts. Strengthening Wyoming’s education system to meet the needs of students, and attracting and retaining the families that make up the fabric of its communities is critical to Wyoming’s future. That said, the attorney general is defending Wyoming’s interests in the courts."

The WEA filed the lawsuit in Laramie County District Court on Aug. 18. The state filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Sept. 12, and a hearing on that motion is set for 2 p.m. Nov. 7 before Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher.

For more from Monday night's trustees meeting, read Wednesday's Wyoming Tribune Eagle or e-Edition, or come back here to WyomingNews.com or the WyoNews app.

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

No GOP Candidates Show Up For Cheyenne Legislative Debates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. No Republican voices were heard in League of Women Voters forums held Thursday night for Wyoming House Districts 11, 41 and 44. Each district encompasses part of Cheyenne. Democrat Sara Burlingame, who wants to take back the seat she once held...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Government Is Hemorrhaging Employees

HELP WANTED: Wyoming state employees are leaving, and it's almost impossible to find anyone to fill those jobs. Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. (Wyofile).
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter to the Editor: Elitist Lawyers Trying To Call The Shots

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. First of all, thank you for your great on-line newspaper that I read every morning to keep abreast of Wyoming news. You all do a great job bringing unbiased news, important weather conditions and forecasts and humor. Now, to the point...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Education
City
Cheyenne, WY
Laramie County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
County
Laramie County, WY
Laramie County, WY
Education
State
Wyoming State
cowboystatedaily.com

Ray Hunkins: As For Lawyers’ Complaints About Hageman, There Is No Place For Politics in Bar Association

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A group of Wyoming Lawyers, many of whom are friends of mine, some of whom are close friends of mine, have weighed in on the right of Harriet Hageman, recent winner of the Republican primary in her race for Wyoming’s at-large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, to express her opinion about the 2020 Presidential election.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislator’s Plan Would Slash Wyoming’s Tax Rate But Broaden Base To Include Groceries & Services

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming legislator from Cheyenne is proposing sweeping changes to Wyoming’s sales and use taxes. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that he’s reviving 2019 legislation that would cut sales and use taxes – but add more transactions to the tax base.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Principal Seeks To End Corporal Punishment In Wyoming Schools

Is getting paddled by the principal still a thing in schools across America? Many people through that practice came to an end a long time ago. But not so in every state. A Sheridan County middle school principal is advocating to have corporal punishment outlawed in the state’s public schools. This comes after his doctoral dissertation’s research found that the practice is significantly harmful to students. Corporal punishment includes spanking and paddling as correctional behavior. (Wyoming Public Media).
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Wea#Wyoming Legislature#Trustee#The Laramie County School#The Wyoming Constitution
oilcity.news

​​Citing health, environment, Wyoming hunters shun lead ammunition

A biologist who has helped rescue dozens of raptors poisoned by lead bullet fragments in game carcasses seeks to educate, not regulate, hunters. At the Jackson Hole Gun Club’s shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins in the environment and wildlife.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Land Banks could be headed towards Legislature

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to advocates, Wyoming has an affordable housing issue. They tell us Cheyenne Housing Authority alone has a waiting list of nearly 2,000 applicants. Now a new idea called land banking seems to be the newest step in tackling the housing supply issue. “We...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Nominated as a Woman of Influence

Liz Cassiday, Executive Director at the Sheridan YMCA, is one of the nominees for the Wyoming Business Report 2022 Women of Influence in the non-profit category. The Wyoming Business Report will announce the 2022 Women of Influence Honorees via a live event luncheon in Cheyenne, WY at the LCCC ANB Leadership Center, on Thursday, October 13.
SHERIDAN, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne volunteer nominated for AARP award for community service

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — AARP Wyoming is honoring nominees for the Andrus Award for Community Service, including one nominee from Cheyenne. The annual Andrus Award for Community Service recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP’s purpose, vision, and commitment to volunteer service and that inspire others to volunteer.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Explore Wyoming: The Thorofare Is Most Remote Spot In The Lower 48

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As the least-populated state, Wyoming is full of out-of-the-way places, and with fewer than 6 people per square mile it’s easy for someone to get away from it all. Then there’s the Thorofare. As the most remote region in...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming Treasurer’s Office pays out $2.56M but still holds ~$97M in unclaimed property

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Treasurer’s Office’s Unclaimed Property Division said it paid out about $2.564 million between July 1 and Sept. 30. 2,389 checks were issued to the owners of the previously unclaimed property, including a $125,000 check issued to a Teton County resident and a $102,000 check issued to a government entity. The Treasurer’s Office still holds about $97 million in unclaimed property available to be claimed by the owner, according to the press release.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Eagle Kill Permits May Get Easier For Wyoming Wind Farms

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing changes to the way permitting for eagle deaths is handled on wind farms, transmission lines and other projects with a goal to expedite permitting while still maintaining or increasing eagle populations. Wind farms...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Hate Speech In Wyoming – A Solution

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My friend and legislative representative, Jared Olsen, woke up a couple days ago to find that some coward had left flyers on his lawn bearing a hateful anti-Semitic message. Its important to note that whoever is responsible did their work under...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Teton County on Friday, October 7

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
23K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy