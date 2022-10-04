ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Watch Gophers/MSU-Mankato men’s hockey Saturday on Fox 9 Plus

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team plays a home-and-home series this weekend against Minnesota State University-Mankato, and you can watch Saturday’s game on Fox 9 Plus!. The Gophers are off to a 2-0 start after an opening sweep of Lindenwood, with 4-0 and 6-4 wins...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
msureporter.com

Mavericks open season against No. 2 Gophers￼

After a tough exhibition game loss at the hands of the unranked University of Nebraska-Omaha, the #5-ranked Minnesota State University Mankato men’s hockey team is prepared to kick off their regular season action this weekend against the #2-ranked University of Minnesota. The Mavericks will make the drive up I-169 to Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis on Friday night before returning to Mankato for a Saturday-night tilt.
MANKATO, MN
jerryratcliffe.com

New UVA offer goes out to star Minnesota point guard Freitag for ’24

Virginia has offered another future point-guard prospect, 6-foot-3 Daniel Freitag from Bloomington, Minn. Freitag, a member of the recruiting class of 2024, is rated the No. 39 overall prospect nationally in that class by Rivals, and No. 53 in 247Sports composite ratings. 247 also ranked Freitag the No. 8 point guard in his class and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Minnesota.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Ramsey teenager with autism bowls perfect game

RAMSEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - For anyone, bowling a perfect game would be a memorable moment. But for Scott Rike, it means more. "I feel happy and pumped up because it was a dream come true," said Rike. The 18-year-old started bowling a few years ago because as someone on...
RAMSEY, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Edina High School introduces new security measures

EDINA, Minn. — Three weeks after police responded to a fight at its last home football game, Edina High School implemented new security measures at Kuhlman Stadium on Friday night as the Hornets hosted Lakeville North. One of the most significant policy changes places restrictions on younger fans. The...
EDINA, MN
willmarradio.com

Police group endorses Jensen for governor

(Minneapolis MN-) Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota's largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and they endorsed the Jensen campaign near the site of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building which was destroyed during the riots after George Floyd's killing. The Walz campaign says," Jensen opposes universal background checks and red flag laws that would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Indigenous People's Day celebrations in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Indigenous Peoples Day falls on a Monday this year, but celebrations occur all week. In most places, the holiday is still known as Columbus Day, but many use this day as an opportunity to celebrate America's first humans. Gov. Tim Walz also declared Oct. 11 as Indigenous People's Day in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Attorney General: Candidates display contrast in priorities

When our editorial board members sought to define four issues that dominate our readers’ concerns, we quickly agreed violent crime, policing issues and drug trafficking had to be on our list. And while these issues intertwine with almost every elected office, they converge in the Office of the Attorney General, the state’s chief legal officer. The office provides legal representation to over 100 state agencies, boards and commissions and represents Minnesota in state and federal court and administrative hearings. While these responsibilities are vast, our...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

3D technology allows all to see Lake Superior's most notorious shipwreck

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Lake Superior is home to more than 300 shipwrecks. Each one is a reminder of the lives lost in our efforts toward progress.  Vadnais Heights resident Stefan McDaniel is ready to head up north again to the great lake. It's where he's trying to go back in time, by going below the surface."Normally, when you think of like archeological artifacts such as a building from like 1850 or something like that, they're gone. They burned down, they got demolished and replaced with something else," McDaniel said. "These ships are a time capsule of that time period."And...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
WJON

Zebra Mussels Found in Another Wright County Lake

BUFFALO -- Zebra mussels have been discovered in another Wright County lake. A lakeshore owner contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to report finding the aquatic invasive species in Buffalo Lake. DNR officials conducted a search Thursday and found young zebra mussels at the north landing on County Road...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

2 men from Texas charged in Edina ATM theft of $112K

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two men from Texas face felony charges for allegedly stealing over $112,000 from an ATM during a robbery in Edina. Rajoun Dornelle Johnson, 29, and Christopher Jerel Harris, 30 - both from Houston - were charged with simple robbery after allegedly holding up an ATM technician at a US Bank on Sept 30 and fleeing with a large sum of money. Harris faces an additional charge of fleeing from police.
EDINA, MN

