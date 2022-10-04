Read full article on original website
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Video Surfaces of 'Slave Auction' for Black Students at California High School - School District Launches InvestigationTy D.Yuba City, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Final Quarter: High school football week 7 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week seven of the high school football season featured many league matchups in the Sacramento region, but a nonleague contest in Stockton was one of Friday night’s highlights. In one of this week’s most notable games, the St. Mary’s Rams defeated De La Salle 45-35 to stay unbeaten on the season. […]
Paradise Post
A high school ended its football season after a racist chat. Anger and rumors ensued
The stadium lights blazed onto the brand new turf and the varsity football players braced themselves for the struggles and triumphs of the game ahead. Then, just moments before the match between Amador High, a mostly white school perched in the foothills southeast of Sacramento, and Rosemont High, a largely Black and Latino school tucked into the city’s industrial eastern fringe, Amador officials abruptly called it off. Everyone would have to leave. And to make sure they departed safely, the police department in the bucolic tourist town of Sutter Creek had called in reinforcements from the Amador County sheriff’s department and other agencies.
KCRA.com
Honorary Negro League Game returns to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The second-ever Honorary Negro League Game returns to Sacramento on Sunday to pay homage to the past while showcasing some of Sacramento’s very best Black and Latino athletes. “It’s such a close kinship and relationship that the passion of this sport is really dying, especially...
cohaitungchi.com
13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA
You are reading: Places to hike in sacramento area | 13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA. Excellent hiking trails and places to explore surround Sacramento. Several notable landscapes help define the capital city, including the American River flowing on the north side of town. Here, the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail navigates the entire American River Parkway, stretching for 32 miles northeast to Folsom Lake.
Thunder Valley Casino to host several big performers in 2023
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Thunder Valley Casino will be opening its new venue on Presidents’ Day Weekend in 2023 with several superstars lined up to perform. According to a news release from Thunder Valley Casino, on the opening weekend, there will be three headliners to celebrate the opening of the Venue. The Eagles will headline […]
KCRA.com
Shooting near Hiram Johnson High School in Sacramento prompts large police presence
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers spent over two hours on campus at Hiram W. Johnson High School and in the surrounding neighborhood Friday, after a shooting across the street. Video from LiveCopter 3 shows a large police presence on the south side of the school on 14th...
Elk Grove Citizen
Giant pumpkin regatta returns to giant pumpkin fest
After three years since the last Giant Pumpkin regatta, four contestants competed in this year’s race at the 28th annual Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival in Elk Grove Regional Park on Oct. 2. As per tradition, “skippers” row boats made from giant pumpkin shells. This year’s match...
Elk Grove Citizen
Election '22: Neighborhood group hosts local candidates' forum
Candidates from state, Elk Grove city, Sacramento County and Elk Grove school board races on Sept. 30 answered pre-submitted questions at the Fallbrook Neighborhood Association candidate forum. Many of the questions were asked to the candidates by sixth-grade students from Elk Grove Elementary School, where the event was held. Other...
diablomag.com
Diablo Dish: Original Joe’s in Walnut Creek?
Rumors are swirling that Original Joe’s has finalized plans to cross the Bay Bridge and come to the East Bay, at least according to Walnut Creek Magazine. Beloved for its warm hospitality, sleek interior with an open kitchen, and expertly updated take on old-school Italian American fare, the original Original opened in downtown San Francisco in 1937 (but moved to North Beach overlooking Washington Square park after a fire in 2007) and started serving steaks, burgers, pasta, and cocktails in the Westlake area of Daly City in 2016. For the third location, owners are reportedly eying the old Stanford’s Restaurant and Bar space in Broadway Plaza across from California Pizza Kitchen. Stay tuned for more details and a potential opening date.
KCRA.com
Crews respond to fire at Elk Grove school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at an Elk Grove school on Wednesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 5) The fire was at Zehner Ranch Elementary School, the Cosumnes Fire Department said. Officials said there were no reported injuries in connection with the fire...
Family brings ‘a taste of Cuba’ to Sacramento
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano. “We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Allegations fly in county supervisor candidates’ forum
Tension arose midway in the race for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 on Sept. 29. Candidates Pat Hume and Jaclyn Moreno traded allegations against each other during their closing remarks at the televised forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Sacramento County that afternoon.
Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
KCRA.com
Aftershock ready to rumble in Sacramento over next 4 days
More than three hours before the gates were set to open Thursday, dozens of music fans were already lining up for the return of what is billed as California's largest music festival. Aftershock 2022 is back in Sacramento for the 10th year. "We're so excited to be celebrating our 10th...
Elk Grove Citizen
City-seized dog’s future remains uncertain
Zeus, a 15-month-old German Shepherd, remains in custody at the city of Elk Grove’s animal shelter after a federal judge on Sept. 28 lifted a temporary block against the city’s planned euthanasia of the dog. City animal control authorities deemed Zeus to be a “dangerous dog” and placed...
calmatters.network
Officer Orlino joins Pleasanton PD
The Pleasanton Police Department welcomed its newest police officer, Angeliko Orlino, following a swearing-in ceremony last month. A Lathrop High School alum, Orlino recently graduated from San Joaquin Delta College Basic Police Academy and applied for PPD during the training program. “I’ve dreamed about becoming an officer since I was...
Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
Family sues Vallejo school district over teen’s death
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A Vallejo family is suing the school district, saying their son — 17-year-old student Kevon DeLeon — should still be alive. DeLeon was a special needs student at the district’s Everest Academy. The family says their son somehow wandered off of the school grounds, suffered a medical emergency, and died days […]
24hip-hop.com
SotgMando is One of Antioch’s Most Talented Rappers
SotgMando is an all-around talent he really can do it all, he explained that he makes his music based off his emotions. So that’s the reason why you hear so many different styles and sounds from him. Keeping it real with his fans in his music is something he describes that he takes great passion in. Stay tuned for what SotgMando has in store , Because his next release “Mainline” will have you blown away.
crimevoice.com
Guitar Teacher Held for $2,225,000 Bond on Child Molestation Charges
SAN RAMON — A San Francisco Bay Area guitar teacher is in custody in lieu of $2,225,000 bond for allegedly molesting children. His company Guitar Confidence Inc. offers private in-home guitar lessons in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Solano counties. Allegations against Rex Lee Bell, 69...
