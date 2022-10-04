Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Say what? Beet juice is a key ingredient used to maintain roads in Chelan County
WENATCHEE - Of all things, beet juice is the go-to ingredient when it comes to maintaining roads in Chelan County. Beet juice apparently has dual purposes when it comes to keeping roads: It’s an effective deicer and prevents deterioration. This week, road crews contracted with Chelan County applied a...
ncwlife.com
Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke
The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
kpq.com
Oldstation Off-ramp Closure Delayed for One Week
The northbound exit from Highway 285 to Olds Station will be open for an additional week before closing on Oct. 17. Near Oct. 10, Chelan County PUD will post a sign before the Wenatchee River Bridge reminding motorists of upcoming construction in that area. Road work in that area is...
Moderate air quality expected across Puget Sound region this weekend due to wildfire smoke
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is warning that air quality will be in the moderate range for much of the Puget Sound region this weekend due to wildfire smoke. The agency said areas closer to U.S. Route 2, the city of Darrington and the eastern parts of King and Snohomish counties could have air quality ranging from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy, or worse.
myeverettnews.com
Get Ready For Three Weekends Of Lane Reductions On I-5 In Everett This Month
A heads-up for drivers using Interstate 5 through Everett, Washington this month as work begins to repair three miles of pavement on the freeway. Here’s the word from WSDOT. – Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to Interstate 5 in Everett, starting Friday, Oct. 14. The freeway will be reduced to two lanes for the entire weekend, which will affect people traveling through the city whether they use I-5 or other routes.
Chronicle
WSDOT, State Troopers' Vehicles Struck by Multiple Cars at Crash Scene on I-5
The Washington State Department of Transportation and state troopers dealt with a series of at least five crashes early Friday morning on Interstate 5 in Tacoma after a street-cleaning truck was hit by a suspected DUI driver. No one was seriously injured, but WSDOT called the collisions "horrific" and preventable....
Humane remains found on Dungeness Spit identified as floatplane crash victim
SEATTLE — The human remains found in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the victims of the floatplane crash off Whidbey Island. On Sept. 16, Clallam County Sheriff's Department responded to the wildlife refuge after beachgoers found what was believed to...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Puget Sound Energy to increase natural gas rates 17 percent for residential customers
BELLEVUE, Wash., October 6, 2022—On Monday, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) files with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) to increase natural gas rates effective on November 1, 2022. PSE services natural gas to Snohomish County. A typical residential natural gas customer the uses 64 therms per month would...
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Truck crashes through Snohomish house, no injuries
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A driver walked away unharmed after they crashed their truck through a house in Snohomish on Wednesday. According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR), crews responded to reports of a crash near the corner of 106th Ave. SE and 210th St. SE at around 2:00 p.m.
‘Step in the right direction’: WSDOT plans to reconnect East Central decades after I-90 split it up
SPOKANE, Wash. — Millions of dollars are now going to reconnect communities across the state. Washington’s Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was just awarded a $5 million RAISE grant. The money is supposed to help improve infrastructure in underserved communities, and East Central is next on the list. Numerous homes were torn down to build I-90 almost 70 years ago. “Where...
q13fox.com
Camano Island residents face months-long permit process to prepare for storm season
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. - Nearly a year after devastating floods hit Western Washington, some residents on Camano Island are running into roadblocks to rebuild from the damage left behind. Waves whipping from last November's storms tore down the bulkhead protecting Donna Marshall's home in Utsalady and Marshall says there's not...
ifiberone.com
Fishing on most coastal rivers and tributaries for salmon and all game fish to close beginning Oct. 8
OLYMPIA – Fishing for salmon and all game fish is closing in most coastal rivers and tributaries beginning Saturday, Oct. 8 until further notice, fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. "Historic low flows this summer are creating conditions that limit fish movements...
kpq.com
Heavy Smoke To Linger Through October In Wenatchee Valley
The Wenatchee Valley continues to experience heavy smoke well into October. Air Quality is reaching the Unhealthy to Hazardous level daily. Susan Woodard with the Washington Department of Ecology says the current pattern is highly unusual, but not completely unprecedented in Wenatchee. "In 2012, smoke persisted until the second week...
ifiberone.com
California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow
Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
MyNorthwest.com
Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’
With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
Traffic back to normal on southbound I-5 near Northgate
KIRO Newsradio Real-Time Traffic is reporting the crash that closed three lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Northgate has been cleared. The lanes are now open. Traffic flow is back to normal. The backup was caused by a crash before the off-ramp to the I-5 Express Lanes. Emergency crews have...
ifiberone.com
WDFW approves seven days of coastal razor clam digs beginning Oct. 8
OLYMPIA – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers confirmed today razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, and Copalis beaches from Oct. 8-14. “Most of the 2,700 harvesters who went out during last week’s season opener found easy digging, and we’re expecting more of the same,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “As usual, we’ll continue to test and monitor the situation closely prior to all planned openings.”
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Road Improvement Underway; Intersection Will Close
Improvement work is finally underway at an East Wenatchee intersection that was identified as deficient back in 2013. Work began Tuesday morning to replace a flashing red light with full traffic lights at 9th Street & Valley Mall Parkway. East Wenatchee Public Works Manager Garren Melton says the project will...
Buttigieg: Short-term solutions to gas prices will be hard to come by
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said there’s no short-term solution to gas prices because much of the problem is out of our control. Buttigieg spoke with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien on Seattle’s Morning News on Friday. He’s in Washington state this week to highlight infrastructure investments from the Biden administration.
Floatplane Wreckage Recovery Complete, Investigation May Take Years
Officials say it may take one to two years to figure out what caused the deadly crash.
