Skykomish, WA

ncwlife.com

Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke

The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Oldstation Off-ramp Closure Delayed for One Week

The northbound exit from Highway 285 to Olds Station will be open for an additional week before closing on Oct. 17. Near Oct. 10, Chelan County PUD will post a sign before the Wenatchee River Bridge reminding motorists of upcoming construction in that area. Road work in that area is...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Moderate air quality expected across Puget Sound region this weekend due to wildfire smoke

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is warning that air quality will be in the moderate range for much of the Puget Sound region this weekend due to wildfire smoke. The agency said areas closer to U.S. Route 2, the city of Darrington and the eastern parts of King and Snohomish counties could have air quality ranging from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy, or worse.
DARRINGTON, WA
myeverettnews.com

Get Ready For Three Weekends Of Lane Reductions On I-5 In Everett This Month

A heads-up for drivers using Interstate 5 through Everett, Washington this month as work begins to repair three miles of pavement on the freeway. Here’s the word from WSDOT. – Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to Interstate 5 in Everett, starting Friday, Oct. 14. The freeway will be reduced to two lanes for the entire weekend, which will affect people traveling through the city whether they use I-5 or other routes.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

PHOTOS: Truck crashes through Snohomish house, no injuries

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A driver walked away unharmed after they crashed their truck through a house in Snohomish on Wednesday. According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR), crews responded to reports of a crash near the corner of 106th Ave. SE and 210th St. SE at around 2:00 p.m.
SNOHOMISH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Step in the right direction’: WSDOT plans to reconnect East Central decades after I-90 split it up

SPOKANE, Wash. — Millions of dollars are now going to reconnect communities across the state. Washington’s Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was just awarded a $5 million RAISE grant. The money is supposed to help improve infrastructure in underserved communities, and East Central is next on the list. Numerous homes were torn down to build I-90 almost 70 years ago. “Where...
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

Heavy Smoke To Linger Through October In Wenatchee Valley

The Wenatchee Valley continues to experience heavy smoke well into October. Air Quality is reaching the Unhealthy to Hazardous level daily. Susan Woodard with the Washington Department of Ecology says the current pattern is highly unusual, but not completely unprecedented in Wenatchee. "In 2012, smoke persisted until the second week...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow

Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’

With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Traffic back to normal on southbound I-5 near Northgate

KIRO Newsradio Real-Time Traffic is reporting the crash that closed three lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Northgate has been cleared. The lanes are now open. Traffic flow is back to normal. The backup was caused by a crash before the off-ramp to the I-5 Express Lanes. Emergency crews have...
SEATTLE, WA
ifiberone.com

WDFW approves seven days of coastal razor clam digs beginning Oct. 8

OLYMPIA – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers confirmed today razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, and Copalis beaches from Oct. 8-14. “Most of the 2,700 harvesters who went out during last week’s season opener found easy digging, and we’re expecting more of the same,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “As usual, we’ll continue to test and monitor the situation closely prior to all planned openings.”
LONG BEACH, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Road Improvement Underway; Intersection Will Close

Improvement work is finally underway at an East Wenatchee intersection that was identified as deficient back in 2013. Work began Tuesday morning to replace a flashing red light with full traffic lights at 9th Street & Valley Mall Parkway. East Wenatchee Public Works Manager Garren Melton says the project will...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

