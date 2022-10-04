Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Free discussion offered on the importance of storytelling in Ulm
ULM, Mont. - On Saturday, Oct. 8, There will be a free opportunity to learn the importance of story-telling by Lailani Upham, a Blackfeet Nation tribal member who specializes in indigenous stories and culture. From 1pm-3pm at Buffalo Jump State Park visitor center, Upham will lead a discussion on Native...
theelectricgf.com
Alluvion requests extension for Roosevelt school purchase
The Great Falls Public Schools board voted unanimously in April to accept a $899,000 offer on the old Roosevelt Elementary School from Alluvion Health. The board’s acceptance of the offer did not finalize the sale, as the agreement comes with several contingencies including Alluvion’s ability to secure financing for the purchase and remodel of the building, as well as the necessary zoning and permitting from the City of Great Falls.
Fairfield Sun Times
Sandra “Sandy” Jean (Poole) Neuhardt
Sandra “Sandy” Jean (Poole) Neuhardt, 83 of Choteau; passed away suddenly, September 29, 2022 at Benefis Health Systems in Great Falls, Montana. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home and a memorial service will take place October 15, 2022 at 4:00 pm at Mitch and Kathje Griffis’s. (1981 10th LN. NW, Choteau, MT 59422)
Fairfield Sun Times
Good Turnout For Fairfield Historical Society Pie Social
It had never occurred to me to combine pies with a meeting. But when Tracie Roeder, our local librarian suggested a pie social for The Fairfield Historical Society, it sure sounded like a great idea. After all, who doesn’t like pies?. The afternoon social was well attended with members...
Fairfield Sun Times
Glenda Smith
On Saturday, September 10, 2022, our lives were forever changed when we lost our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and great friend, Glenda Smith, 73, who passed away in Arizona. She will be buried in Sun River Cemetery on October 8th at 10:00 AM with a Celebration of Life at Dantes...
Fairfield Sun Times
Phil & Jody Maxwell’s Grandson Recovering From Liver Transplant
It’s hard to image undergoing a liver transplant at age 10. Gavin Maxwell, 17, had his first transplant at 10. Just recently the grandson of Fairfield’s Phil and Jody Maxwell underwent a second liver transplant. Willy, Gavin’s father and the Maxwell’s son, grew up in Deer Lodge, but would often spend his summers in Fairfield. Willy, wife Shay and their family currently resides in Greeley, Colorado.
Riverview neighborhood is home to a family of wild turkeys
The fascination started a couple years ago when a turkey affectionately dubbed "Mrs. Butters" started making the rounds.
montanakaimin.com
From the garages of Great Falls comes Missoula’s new rock sensation
Growing up in the heart of Big Sky Country, the three-piece rock band sensation Supersport got its start playing punk rock in the humble garages of Great Falls. A post-industrial flat spot in the dead center of Montana, Great Falls doesn’t seem like a place for rock, let alone punk rock.
Fairfield Sun Times
Construction at Armington Junction continues
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When planning your next drive through US Highway 89 and 87 along Armington Junction, you might have to add some time to your trip as construction has people moving slow on the gravel roads. The construction started back in April and has people following a pilot...
msuexponent.com
Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff ID's Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowning victim
HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.
theelectricgf.com
GFPD seeking information about shooting, vandalism incident
The Great Falls Police Department is seeking information about an early morning incident Oct. 4. Around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 4, dispatchers received several calls from community members concerned about sounds of a gun being fired in the vicinity of 3rd St. NW and the NW Bypass, according to GFPD. Officers...
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls PD looking for vehicle occupants after reports of a gun being fired Tuesday morning
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are looking for information regarding reports of a gun being fired early Tuesday morning, and homes with several spots of damage in Great Falls. Several calls came in regarding sounds of a gun being fired around 3:30 am on Oct. 4 in the vicinity of 3rd St. NW and the NW Bypass, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) reports.
theelectricgf.com
Sheriff, county sued in federal court over 2021 inmate suicide
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter and Cascade County have been in federal court for negligence, liability and wrongful death in the 2021 suicide death of an inmate at the Adult Detention Center. Michael Lee Alexander, Jr. was being held in the county jail awaiting trial in Municipal Court for a misdemeanor charge...
theelectricgf.com
Coroner identifies man shot by law enforcement on Sept. 28
Officials have identified Daniel Joseph Sangrey, 49, as the man shot by law enforcement on Sept. 28. Coroner R.J. Brown of Petroleum County, a civilian coroner, has assumed the case, as is standard in the case of an officer involved shooting, under state law. He will also handle the required coroner’s inquest into the shooting.
