Great Falls, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Free discussion offered on the importance of storytelling in Ulm

ULM, Mont. - On Saturday, Oct. 8, There will be a free opportunity to learn the importance of story-telling by Lailani Upham, a Blackfeet Nation tribal member who specializes in indigenous stories and culture. From 1pm-3pm at Buffalo Jump State Park visitor center, Upham will lead a discussion on Native...
ULM, MT
theelectricgf.com

Alluvion requests extension for Roosevelt school purchase

The Great Falls Public Schools board voted unanimously in April to accept a $899,000 offer on the old Roosevelt Elementary School from Alluvion Health. The board’s acceptance of the offer did not finalize the sale, as the agreement comes with several contingencies including Alluvion’s ability to secure financing for the purchase and remodel of the building, as well as the necessary zoning and permitting from the City of Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Sandra "Sandy" Jean (Poole) Neuhardt

Sandra “Sandy” Jean (Poole) Neuhardt, 83 of Choteau; passed away suddenly, September 29, 2022 at Benefis Health Systems in Great Falls, Montana. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home and a memorial service will take place October 15, 2022 at 4:00 pm at Mitch and Kathje Griffis’s. (1981 10th LN. NW, Choteau, MT 59422)
CHOTEAU, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Good Turnout For Fairfield Historical Society Pie Social

It had never occurred to me to combine pies with a meeting. But when Tracie Roeder, our local librarian suggested a pie social for The Fairfield Historical Society, it sure sounded like a great idea. After all, who doesn’t like pies?. The afternoon social was well attended with members...
FAIRFIELD, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Glenda Smith

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, our lives were forever changed when we lost our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and great friend, Glenda Smith, 73, who passed away in Arizona. She will be buried in Sun River Cemetery on October 8th at 10:00 AM with a Celebration of Life at Dantes...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Phil & Jody Maxwell's Grandson Recovering From Liver Transplant

It’s hard to image undergoing a liver transplant at age 10. Gavin Maxwell, 17, had his first transplant at 10. Just recently the grandson of Fairfield’s Phil and Jody Maxwell underwent a second liver transplant. Willy, Gavin’s father and the Maxwell’s son, grew up in Deer Lodge, but would often spend his summers in Fairfield. Willy, wife Shay and their family currently resides in Greeley, Colorado.
FAIRFIELD, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Construction at Armington Junction continues

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When planning your next drive through US Highway 89 and 87 along Armington Junction, you might have to add some time to your trip as construction has people moving slow on the gravel roads. The construction started back in April and has people following a pilot...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

GFPD seeking information about shooting, vandalism incident

The Great Falls Police Department is seeking information about an early morning incident Oct. 4. Around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 4, dispatchers received several calls from community members concerned about sounds of a gun being fired in the vicinity of 3rd St. NW and the NW Bypass, according to GFPD. Officers...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Great Falls PD looking for vehicle occupants after reports of a gun being fired Tuesday morning

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are looking for information regarding reports of a gun being fired early Tuesday morning, and homes with several spots of damage in Great Falls. Several calls came in regarding sounds of a gun being fired around 3:30 am on Oct. 4 in the vicinity of 3rd St. NW and the NW Bypass, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) reports.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Sheriff, county sued in federal court over 2021 inmate suicide

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter and Cascade County have been in federal court for negligence, liability and wrongful death in the 2021 suicide death of an inmate at the Adult Detention Center. Michael Lee Alexander, Jr. was being held in the county jail awaiting trial in Municipal Court for a misdemeanor charge...
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
theelectricgf.com

Coroner identifies man shot by law enforcement on Sept. 28

Officials have identified Daniel Joseph Sangrey, 49, as the man shot by law enforcement on Sept. 28. Coroner R.J. Brown of Petroleum County, a civilian coroner, has assumed the case, as is standard in the case of an officer involved shooting, under state law. He will also handle the required coroner’s inquest into the shooting.
PETROLEUM COUNTY, MT

