KPLC TV
Putrid odor sends East Parkway residents inside
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vile smell fills the air in Lake Charles near Contraband Bayou. Something’s causing the odor and the neighborhood is concerned. The horrible odor is hard to miss, especially for the people who live along East Parkway. Taylor Browning is not sure what it...
KPLC TV
New ferries are on their way to Cameron Parish
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry has been an issue for a number of years, and when functional it has often been unreliable - but now that is all going to change. “If you have two you wouldn’t have to wait so much, one goes to one to one side, one goes to the other so its good as far as I’m concerned because I don’t like to wait,” said local resident Jimmy Brown.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 7, 2022. Eugene Jagneaux, 32, Vinton: Simple burglary; attempted theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Jimmy Joseph Wells, 44, Westlake: Theft less than $1,000; identity theft. Israel Gomez, 37, Houston, Tx: Theft...
Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish
A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil issued for several streets in DeRidder on Tuesday has been lifted, city officials said. The boil advisory was put into place after a contractor struck a water main on Emerson Street. Here are the streets that were impacted:. Porter Street. Sunnyside Drive. Davella Drive.
westcentralsbest.com
Calcasieu Parish Crash Resulted in a Fatality
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 near Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin of DeQuincy. The preliminary investigation...
KPLC TV
KPLC TV
Several businesses, projects coming to downtown Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be lots of construction taking place in Lake Charles soon, as Mayor Nic Hunter explained to the Downtown Development Authority more than $100 million is currently invested in downtown projects. Businesses like Gigi’s are returning to downtown, and even more new businesses have...
KPLC TV
DOTD accepts $49.7 million bid for 2 new Cameron ferry boats
Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has accepted a low bid of $49.7 million for the construction of two new ferry boats for the Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma bid $49,706,865 for the project. The new boats, which will be...
KPLC TV
Well-known DeQuincy historian dies after crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A well-known historian in Southwest Louisiana died Thursday after a head-on crash near Sulphur. Harry Methvin has been featured several times on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his expertise at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. Known for his wit and extensive knowledge, Methvin was...
KPLC TV
Imperial Calcasieu Museum holds Lighting of the Oak ceremony
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A special event Thursday night featured the lighting of the Sallier Oak tree in Lake Charles. The soiree was held as a fundraiser for the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, and it was their first one since reopening. The proceeds will go toward museum operations, including outreach,...
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced on October 5, 2022, that it had received an apparent low bid for the building of two new ferry boats for Cameron Parish’s Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma placed the lowest bid of $49,706,865.
KPLC TV
DeQuincy man dies following two-vehicle crash near Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 27 near Sulphur, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says authorities responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m. near Sam Dunham Rd. on October 5, 2022. Authorities say a preliminary investigation...
Lake Charles American Press
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Louisiana hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
State Police deliver District officer-involved shooting report to the DA
One person died and another one was wounded; troopers say there's no probable cause that an officer who fired his weapon that night should be charged.
