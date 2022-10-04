ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Putrid odor sends East Parkway residents inside

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vile smell fills the air in Lake Charles near Contraband Bayou. Something’s causing the odor and the neighborhood is concerned. The horrible odor is hard to miss, especially for the people who live along East Parkway. Taylor Browning is not sure what it...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

New ferries are on their way to Cameron Parish

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry has been an issue for a number of years, and when functional it has often been unreliable - but now that is all going to change. “If you have two you wouldn’t have to wait so much, one goes to one to one side, one goes to the other so its good as far as I’m concerned because I don’t like to wait,” said local resident Jimmy Brown.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 7, 2022. Eugene Jagneaux, 32, Vinton: Simple burglary; attempted theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Jimmy Joseph Wells, 44, Westlake: Theft less than $1,000; identity theft. Israel Gomez, 37, Houston, Tx: Theft...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish

A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Lake Charles, LA
City
Jennings, LA
State
Louisiana State
KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil issued for several streets in DeRidder on Tuesday has been lifted, city officials said. The boil advisory was put into place after a contractor struck a water main on Emerson Street. Here are the streets that were impacted:. Porter Street. Sunnyside Drive. Davella Drive.
DERIDDER, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Calcasieu Parish Crash Resulted in a Fatality

Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 near Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin of DeQuincy. The preliminary investigation...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Kaplan

Kaplan, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Hwy 14 in Kaplan, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I. Trooper Thomas Gossen says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. along Hwy 14 near W. Pirates Lane on Oct. 6, 2022. When troopers arrived...
KAPLAN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#I 10#West La#Louisiana Dotd
KPLC TV

Several businesses, projects coming to downtown Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be lots of construction taking place in Lake Charles soon, as Mayor Nic Hunter explained to the Downtown Development Authority more than $100 million is currently invested in downtown projects. Businesses like Gigi’s are returning to downtown, and even more new businesses have...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DOTD accepts $49.7 million bid for 2 new Cameron ferry boats

Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has accepted a low bid of $49.7 million for the construction of two new ferry boats for the Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma bid $49,706,865 for the project. The new boats, which will be...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KPLC TV

Well-known DeQuincy historian dies after crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A well-known historian in Southwest Louisiana died Thursday after a head-on crash near Sulphur. Harry Methvin has been featured several times on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his expertise at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. Known for his wit and extensive knowledge, Methvin was...
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

Imperial Calcasieu Museum holds Lighting of the Oak ceremony

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A special event Thursday night featured the lighting of the Sallier Oak tree in Lake Charles. The soiree was held as a fundraiser for the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, and it was their first one since reopening. The proceeds will go toward museum operations, including outreach,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters

Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced on October 5, 2022, that it had received an apparent low bid for the building of two new ferry boats for Cameron Parish’s Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma placed the lowest bid of $49,706,865.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

DeQuincy man dies following two-vehicle crash near Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 27 near Sulphur, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says authorities responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m. near Sam Dunham Rd. on October 5, 2022. Authorities say a preliminary investigation...
SULPHUR, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy