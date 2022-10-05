ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

NOW OPEN: Boho Tea Bar opens 2nd location in Montevallo

Saddle up, Montevallo—a new tea bar is coming your way. Boho Tea Bar is opening a second location, so we’re sharing everything you need to know about the one-of-a-kind boba spot. Welcome to Boho Tea Bar Montevallo. Boho Tea Bar is a family-oriented business that seeks to serve...
MONTEVALLO, AL
AL.com

5 restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area

We’ve said it before: hearing news about an upcoming restaurant is almost always welcome and refreshing. The industry is still adjusting to challenges, but restaurant owners are forging ahead in the Birmingham area. From coffee houses to new locations of Birmingham favorites, keep a lookout for these upcoming restaurants.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

2022 Taste of Hoover pleases palates at Aldridge Gardens

Chef Lea Smith of Yellow Bicycle Catering Co., at right, serves a Jamaican barbecue pork sandwich to a guest at the 2022 Taste of Hoover event at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Tahara Evans thought she would come to the 2022 Taste of Hoover event...
HOOVER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Vestavia Hills, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Mountain Brook, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
Bham Now

7 Black-owned businesses to support during Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 14-23

Birmingham, it’s time to support our local Black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week. From October 14-23, come hungry to these seven Birmingham restaurants participating in our city’s efforts to support minority-owned businesses and their culinary influences. Black Restaurant Week kicks off on October 14. Black Restaurant Week—also known...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

6 exciting weekend events—pumpkins, puppies + shopping—Oct. 7-9

‘Tis the season for pumpkins, football games and shopping for cozy sweaters. With the weekend ahead, Birmingham is filled with fall events you won’t want to miss. Keep reading to discover what’s happening in The Magic City, October 7-9. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: Mushroom Festival, Barber Vintage Festival and More

Happy Thursday, Birmingham! We’re back with another weekend full of fun events you don’t want to miss. Rev your engines—Barber Vintage Festival is happening this Friday through Sunday. Want a weekend of fungi fun? Come out to the Alabama Mushroom Festival in Sylacauga. Last but not least,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Mccovey
Person
Willie Mays
Person
Jim Davenport
Bham Now

Downtown YMCA listed for $5.75 million by Ironvest Partners

The longtime downtown location of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham is officially for sale, listed at $5.75 million by Ironvest Partners. Keep reading for all the details. Home to the YMCA of Greater Birmingham for 37 years. Completed in 1984, the building at 2101 4th Avenue North has been home...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: new Atlanta-based entertainment concept coming to Urban Supply

Looking for your next destination for all things fun? Atlanta-based Fairway Social, an entertainment concept with virtual gaming bays, is officially coming to Parkside District’s Urban Supply. Keep reading for the details. All about Fairway Social. Atlanta-based Fairway Social combines sports and entertainment thanks to its simulator bays with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizzeria#Pizza Crust#Football Games#Food Drink#Pizza Palace#Amc#Major Leaguer#The San Francisco Giants
AL.com

Inside Sean of the South’s sweet, historic Alabama home

Sean Dietrich can’t resist making a little joke when visitors arrive at his historic home in the Avondale neighborhood of Birmingham. “This is Jamie’s house,” he says, opening the front door that he painted a welcoming “Episcopal red.” “I just live in it.”. Jokes...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

COMING SOON: new innovative apartments near completion in downtown Birmingham

The Citizen, one of the newest residential projects in Downtown Birmingham, is almost complete. Read on for insight into these new technology-driven apartments and which Nashville-based restaurant may be moving in. The Citizen. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the $21 million project is slated for completion within the next...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

3 reasons this recent UAB grad loves living in Parkside

With dozens of things to experience all within a short walk, it’s no wonder that Parkside has become one of the most popular places to live in Downtown Birmingham. We spoke with Cameron Cavenaugh, a resident at The Palmer, to learn about why she loves living in Parkside. Cameron...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy