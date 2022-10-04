Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
A-State volleyball falls in straight sets to South Alabama
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday night inside First National Bank Arena, the Arkansas State volleyball team fell in three sets to South Alabama. A-State (5-13, 0-6 SBC) served a trio of aces, but the Jaguars (11-7, 5-1) hit a blistering .337 as a team while holding the Red Wolves to a .099 clip.
Kait 8
Howl & Holler (10/5/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more. The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Rundown. - A-State football/James Madison preview. - A-State...
Kait 8
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Wynne at Valley View
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next Game of the Week will head to Jonesboro, where 5A East contenders Wynne and Valley View will match up at Central Dealerships Stadium. Both teams sit in a tie for first in 5A East. Last Wynne win in series: 2021 (21-6 at Wynne) Last...
Kait 8
Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
neareport.com
Randall and Jeanette Pope Establish Family A-State Fund Endowment
JONESBORO – In honor of their entire family, Randall and Jeanette Pope recently established the Pope Family A-State Fund Endowment, bringing the lifetime giving commitment to over $1 million, most of which benefits students at Arkansas State University through scholarships. The Pope Family Fund will create scholarships for students...
Kait 8
Lawrence County university planning to renovate long-standing chapel
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist University plans to renovate one of the oldest buildings on its Walnut Ridge campus. “Startup Chapel” is currently used by the school’s fine arts program and requires repairs. The renovation is made possible in part by a $200,000 challenge grant from...
Kait 8
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Thursday that KPOT will open in Jonesboro. The restaurant, which features Korean barbecue and hot pot, will be located in the former O’Charley’s building, 2312 East Parker Rd....
Kait 8
Highland School District holding annual “Pink-Out” game
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and for the occasion, various schools across Northeast Arkansas will host “Pink-Out” games, all to raise awareness for the disease. Any coach will tell you fans and gameday atmosphere plays an essential role in a football game, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Hoxie mayor says new park is “near completion”
Video shows the frantic turkey inside a living room with two police officers and the homeowner. The cleanup continues across Florida after Hurricane Ian ravaged much of the Sunshine State. Digital Desk - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - 10/7/22. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Each Friday at 11:30 a.m....
I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck
UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
Kait 8
Family Council speaks out on opposition over marijuana measure
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas is speaking out on their opposition. Family Council Action Committee made a stop in Jonesboro on Friday, Oct. 7 ahead of the November ballot to discuss a variety of issues.
Officer airlifted after crash on I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned more about a crash that shut down part of I-40 in Arkansas on Tuesday. An Arkansas Highway Patrolman was involved in a crash on the interstate in St. Francis County, about a half-mile outside of Forrest City, the department told FOX13. The crash...
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
tri-statedefender.com
Mason, TN mayor’s race gets contentious as ‘qualified’ candidate’ fights for place on ballot
Mason, Tennessee has become a political hotspot for more than the nearby highly anticipated Blue Oval City auto plant. In the last week of August, four candidates had qualified to appear on the ballot for mayor this November: the incumbent Emmitt Gooden, Vice Mayor Virginia Rivers, Alderman Eddie Noeman, and Thomas Burrell.
Kait 8
West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Action News 5 is following allegations of city funds being misreported out of West Memphis. West Memphis city leaders are investigating how more than $7 million in spending was incorrectly reported. This was shown in the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Many mistakes came from “misstatements...
Kait 8
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
localmemphis.com
Crash involving 'multiple tractor trailers' blocks eastbound I-40 in St. Francis County, Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn — I-40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was blocked after a fiery crash involving “multiple tractor trailers,” according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. As of 3:21 p.m., ARDOT cameras showed traffic slowly moving in both directions on I-40. The crash was reported before...
Kait 8
City warning residents of vandalism at park
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
Kait 8
NEA Food Bank employee celebrates 25 years of service
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a momentous occasion on Friday, as the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas celebrated a major milestone for one of its stalwarts. Christie Jordan, executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Food Bank, celebrated 25 years of service with the organization on Oct. 7. “I’ve set...
Much of Eastern Arkansas under burn ban as drought conditions continue
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Burn bans have now been put in place across much of FOX13′s viewing area in Easter Arkansas. In West Memphis, residents can no longer receive burning permits at all. Despite the bans, many counties haven’t restricted agricultural burns, which could be found in high...
Comments / 0