Jonesboro, AR

Kait 8

A-State volleyball falls in straight sets to South Alabama

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday night inside First National Bank Arena, the Arkansas State volleyball team fell in three sets to South Alabama. A-State (5-13, 0-6 SBC) served a trio of aces, but the Jaguars (11-7, 5-1) hit a blistering .337 as a team while holding the Red Wolves to a .099 clip.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Howl & Holler (10/5/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more. The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Rundown. - A-State football/James Madison preview. - A-State...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Wynne at Valley View

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next Game of the Week will head to Jonesboro, where 5A East contenders Wynne and Valley View will match up at Central Dealerships Stadium. Both teams sit in a tie for first in 5A East. Last Wynne win in series: 2021 (21-6 at Wynne) Last...
WYNNE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Randall and Jeanette Pope Establish Family A-State Fund Endowment

JONESBORO – In honor of their entire family, Randall and Jeanette Pope recently established the Pope Family A-State Fund Endowment, bringing the lifetime giving commitment to over $1 million, most of which benefits students at Arkansas State University through scholarships. The Pope Family Fund will create scholarships for students...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Thursday that KPOT will open in Jonesboro. The restaurant, which features Korean barbecue and hot pot, will be located in the former O’Charley’s building, 2312 East Parker Rd....
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Highland School District holding annual “Pink-Out” game

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and for the occasion, various schools across Northeast Arkansas will host “Pink-Out” games, all to raise awareness for the disease. Any coach will tell you fans and gameday atmosphere plays an essential role in a football game, but...
HIGHLAND, AR
Kait 8

Hoxie mayor says new park is “near completion”

Video shows the frantic turkey inside a living room with two police officers and the homeowner. The cleanup continues across Florida after Hurricane Ian ravaged much of the Sunshine State. Digital Desk - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - 10/7/22. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Each Friday at 11:30 a.m....
HOXIE, AR
WREG

I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck

UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Family Council speaks out on opposition over marijuana measure

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas is speaking out on their opposition. Family Council Action Committee made a stop in Jonesboro on Friday, Oct. 7 ahead of the November ballot to discuss a variety of issues.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Action News 5 is following allegations of city funds being misreported out of West Memphis. West Memphis city leaders are investigating how more than $7 million in spending was incorrectly reported. This was shown in the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Many mistakes came from “misstatements...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

City warning residents of vandalism at park

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

NEA Food Bank employee celebrates 25 years of service

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a momentous occasion on Friday, as the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas celebrated a major milestone for one of its stalwarts. Christie Jordan, executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Food Bank, celebrated 25 years of service with the organization on Oct. 7. “I’ve set...
JONESBORO, AR

