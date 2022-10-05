ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City High School student arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to campus

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a Midwest City High School student Thursday after they were found in possession of a loaded gun on campus. Midwest City High School Principal Leslie Berger said in a statement posted online that administrators received a tip that a student might have a weapon on campus. The school resource officer responded and took the student into custody.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Woman Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In NW OKC

A deadly overnight shooting took a disturbing turn on Friday in northwest Oklahoma City. The suspect confessed to the shooting and partially dismembering 24-year-old Brianne Torres’ leg. Investigators initially booked Rana Sievert, 24, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE, OK
News On 6

Authorities Respond To Auto-Pedestrian Crash In SW OKC

Authorities are responding to the scene of a reported auto-pedestrian crash involving a child Saturday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened near South Blackwelder Avenue and Southwest 28th Street, according to Oklahoma City police. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Homeowner shoots person who flashed weapon outside OKC house, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to hospital after being shot outside a southwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that a homeowner went to confront a person after receiving a call that someone was on their property near Southwest 42nd Street and Portland Avenue. The person flashed a weapon, and the homeowner shot them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

No Injuries Reported In Head-On Crash In NW OKC

No injuries have been reported in a head-on crash that happened Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Oklahoma City police said this happened near West Britton Road and North Council Road. Both drivers were able to walk away from the scene, police said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Investigating Shooting In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating after one person was shot in the northwest part of the city Wednesday night. The shooting call came out around 9:15 p.m. Officers responded to NW 1st Street and Klein Avenue and found one person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Former fast-food worker pleads guilty to Yukon kidnapping, theft

EL RENO – A former fast-food worker has been sentenced to four months in the county jail for stealing a wallet from a customer and using force to prevent her from leaving a Yukon-area eatery. Meilisha Marlisha Christian, 19, was convicted Sept. 28 after pleading guilty to kidnapping and...
YUKON, OK

