Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Midwest City High School student arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to campus
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a Midwest City High School student Thursday after they were found in possession of a loaded gun on campus. Midwest City High School Principal Leslie Berger said in a statement posted online that administrators received a tip that a student might have a weapon on campus. The school resource officer responded and took the student into custody.
News On 6
OKC Woman Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In NW OKC
A deadly overnight shooting took a disturbing turn on Friday in northwest Oklahoma City. The suspect confessed to the shooting and partially dismembering 24-year-old Brianne Torres’ leg. Investigators initially booked Rana Sievert, 24, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. Oklahoma...
Police: Man shot transient alleging squatting inside his OKC property
As for the property owner, it's unclear if he'll face charges.
OKCPD, OCSO warn against impersonation scams
Both the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office are warning against scammers posing as the police chief or sheriff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One person killed in northwest Oklahoma City shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
Man arrested following standoff after allegedly threatening to rape, kill several – including teens
The Oklahoma City Police Department is releasing more details in a standoff at an apartment complex on the city's southwest side Tuesday night.
OKC Police Respond To Downtown Overnight Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department Responded to a shooting at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night near Northwest 1st Street and North Klein Avenue. Investigators said one person was shot three times and was taken to the hospital after another man walked into the parking lot at the scene and fired a gun at him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Authorities Respond To Auto-Pedestrian Crash In SW OKC
Authorities are responding to the scene of a reported auto-pedestrian crash involving a child Saturday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened near South Blackwelder Avenue and Southwest 28th Street, according to Oklahoma City police. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Homeowner shoots person who flashed weapon outside OKC house, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to hospital after being shot outside a southwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that a homeowner went to confront a person after receiving a call that someone was on their property near Southwest 42nd Street and Portland Avenue. The person flashed a weapon, and the homeowner shot them.
OKCPD: One person shot in Oklahoma City, police investigating
The Oklahoma City Police Department reported a shooting near NW 1st Street in OKC Wednesday night.
KOCO
OCPD: Police investigating after woman calls 911 after being shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a woman called police saying she had been shot near Southwest 42nd Street and South Portland Avenue. The woman's condition is unknown. Police said they received several other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
No Injuries Reported In Head-On Crash In NW OKC
No injuries have been reported in a head-on crash that happened Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Oklahoma City police said this happened near West Britton Road and North Council Road. Both drivers were able to walk away from the scene, police said.
Construction in Moore neighborhood been ongoing for months, resident fed up
A residential construction project in Moore has one resident fed up.
Woman Found Dead At Apartment Complex In NW Oklahoma City
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the city on Friday morning, according to Oklahoma City Police. Officers say they responded to a shooting at an apartment near North Rockwell Avenue and West Wilshire Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.
OKCPD investigating after officer dies in car accident
The Oklahoma City Police Department is confirming that a driver for Blackhawk Security was involved in two crashes this year where a person died, the first one involving a bicyclist in June and the second involving an OKCPD sergeant in September.
News On 6
OCPD Investigating Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating after one person was shot in the northwest part of the city Wednesday night. The shooting call came out around 9:15 p.m. Officers responded to NW 1st Street and Klein Avenue and found one person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local...
Putnam City Public Schools Employee Arrested On Drug Complaints, Booked Into Jail
A Putnam City Public Schools employee was arrested on two drug complaints Wednesday morning. According to a letter sent to parents, the PCPS employee worked as a paraprofessional. The district said the employee is accused of possessing illegal drugs and was subsequently arrested by school police. The employee has been...
yukonprogressnews.com
Former fast-food worker pleads guilty to Yukon kidnapping, theft
EL RENO – A former fast-food worker has been sentenced to four months in the county jail for stealing a wallet from a customer and using force to prevent her from leaving a Yukon-area eatery. Meilisha Marlisha Christian, 19, was convicted Sept. 28 after pleading guilty to kidnapping and...
Chaos on Norman Public School bus causing concern
What appears to be chaos on a Norman Public School bus is allegedly causing some parents to now drive their kids to and from school each day.
Comments / 0