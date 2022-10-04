ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain

RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
Hermiston faith and blue this weekend

HERMISTON, Ore.- Hermiston will hold its first Faith and Blue event on Saturday, October, 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center. Hermiston's Faith and Blue event is sponsored by the Faith-Based Advisory Committee, the Hermiston Chaplaincy Program, and Hermiston Parks and Recreation.
New requirements for entry in place at Toyota Center

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Toyota Center has released its new entry policy just in time for the Tri-City Americans opening home game. To enter the arena, you must walk through security's metal detectors. The arena is smoke-free, so no e-cigarettes, cigarettes, vapes, hookah pens, electronic pens or other smoking devices...
Community clean-up planned for city of Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ore. — A community-wide clean-up is planned through the City of Boardman for the entire month of November, according to a press release from the city. The program is meant to encourage citizens to clean up their residence and beautify the town together. During November, Boardman will offer...
Chinook To Close On 330 Miles Of The Columbia; Coho Still Open

THE FOLLOWING ARE PRESS RELEASES FROM THE WASHINGTON AND OREGON DEPARTMENTS OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. OLYMPIA–With fewer upriver bright fall Chinook salmon now expected to return to the Columbia River, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon agreed Wednesday to close Chinook retention on the lower and middle Columbia River mainstem effective Oct. 8.
Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday

The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
Cinemark grand in Walla Walla invites Halloween fans for movie marathon

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Cinemark Grand Cinemas in Walla Walla invites horror fans to get into the Halloween spirit with a horror movie marathon. The theater chain is hosting a "Halloween Revisited" series in honor of the latest installment of the iconic Halloween franchise coming out on October, 13. According to...
Kennewick Safeway to close in Nov.

KENNEWICK, Wash. - An employee at the Safeway on 2825 W Kennewick Avenue has confirmed the store will permanently close on November 1, 2022. Nothing has been confirmed to replace Safeway in the building. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely...
Residents concerned over street striping in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - A concerned resident in Richland is worried about the safety of her kids after city crews finished paving McMurray St. near Jason Lee Elementary School. The resident told me she has seen many people who drive McMurray St. and appear confused because the yellow and white lines are not painted.
Burn ban lifted in Umatilla County

PENDLETON, Ore. - The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners has lifted its non-agricultural burn ban within Umatilla County as of noon October 5, 2022. This does not cover land under state, federal or tribal jurisdiction, or areas covered by the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District. Burn day rules are still...
Downtown Pasco draft plan

Pasco released the first draft of a downtown plan recently. The plan calls for updates and improvements, while also preserving culture.
