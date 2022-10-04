LA CROSSE TALK PM: District Attorney Tim Gruenke on Onalaska convicted murderer parole, traffic cams, political ads on “crime”

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on Tuesday was worried the trial over the Waukesha parade massacre would be difficult with the defendant representing himself. “It’s hard enough to go smooth when there are experienced lawyers in the courtroom, much less somebody who may not cooperate, may not know how to cooperate,” Gruenke said Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM. “So, I can just see it being pretty stressful for the people involved.”

