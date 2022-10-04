[In reply to "It is amazing how prejudiced against OSU the college football shows are. I watched two yesterday, >" by oldmanbuck, posted at 19:49:32 10/05/22]. : 3 hours' worth and the Rutgers game was only mentioned once for @ 1 minute. They both talked about the "fake punt" w/o offering the OSU side. They talked about the 5 TDs on one show for about 1 minute. i wonder if we win the National Championship if they will mention it.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO