Yesterday, about 11:45 a.m., a pilot navigated his ultralight onto Hwy 101 between Laytonville and Leggett in an emergency landing. I witnessed this ultralight flying low and slow in the valley above 101 heading south, at near the entrance of bell springs…it made a quick u turn then headed north and made an emergency landing about a mile north…[A]fter arriving on scene it appeared that the pilot was ok [due] to the condition of the aircraft/cockpit yet there was no one on scene…

LAYTONVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO