What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Heading for MRI
Helsley will undergo an MRI on the middle finger of his right hand after he exited the Cardinals' loss in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old jammed his finger Tuesday in his final appearance of the...
Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.
Padres seek to sweep Mets in Wild-Card Series
The San Diego Padres will seek to win their second postseason series since 1999 Saturday when they face the New York Mets in Game 2 of their National League wild-card series in New York.
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: On bench Game 1
Drury is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Drury went 2-for-13 with two walks and a run over his final four games of the regular season, and he's not in the lineup for San Diego's postseason opener. Wil Myers will man first base and bat sixth versus New York righty Max Scherzer.
CBS Sports
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Not on wild-card roster
Clevinger (illness) was left off the wild-card roster Friday, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports. Clevinger has been battling a non-COVID illness this week and will not be a part of the Padres' active roster as they take on the Mets in the wild-card round. The right-hander could join the active roster again if the Padres advance to the next round.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Not on wild-card roster
Plassmeyer was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Plassmeyer appeared in only two big-league games this season, so it's not a surprise he's not on the active roster for the postseason. He was acquired by the Phillies from the Giants in June and had a 2.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB over 82 innings (16 starts) for Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the trade.
NY Mets fans say 'Ya Gotta Believe!'
Watching batting practice with his son Luigi, Caldwell resident Lou Leone is confident that his Mets will win the World Series come November. "They're going to win," Leone said. "You have to be an optimist to be a Mets fan." Indeed, you have to be an optimist to be a Mets fan. Watching the...
CBS Sports
Padres' Craig Stammen: Absent from wild-card roster
Stammen was not included on the Padres' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Stammen will begin the postseason as a member of the Padres' taxi squad after he pitched three innings in Wednesday's regular-season finale, allowing five runs in a spot start. The right-hander will remain an option to join the active roster if the Padres advance to the next round of the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Mets' Starling Marte: Resumes activities
Marte (finger) was involved in baseball activities Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. After landing on the injured list Sept. 10 with a fracture in the middle finger of his right hand, Marte is now showing signs of improvement. Though he might still be a few days from returning to the field, it is reasonable to think Marte could be included on the Mets' roster to open their NL Wild Card Series matchup with the Padres.
CBS Sports
Rays' Josh Fleming: Struggles in spot start
Fleming (2-5) was tagged with the loss after he pitched 4.2 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out four in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox. Fleming struggled to keep the Red Sox of the basepaths Wednesday, surrendering eight hits including two home runs, most notably a three-run shot by J.D. Martinez in the opening frame. It was the left-hander's first outing in the majors since Sept. 14 and his third start on the campaign overall. Over three appearances against the Red Sox in 2022, Fleming gave up 11 runs over 12.2 frames while striking out 11 batters. The 26-year-old will finish the regular season having posted a 6.43 ERA and 1.89 WHIP with 29 punchouts over 35 innings in 10 appearances including three starts with the Rays.
CBS Sports
Rays' JT Chargois: Not on wild-card roster
Chargois was left off the Rays' wild-card roster Friday. Chargois did not make the Rays' final roster heading into the postseason, with the team opting to keep Javy Guerra in the bullpen over him. Chargois produced an impressive 2.42 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 22.1 innings in the regular season and will likely have another shot to crack the active roster if Tampa Bay advances to the next round of the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tylor Megill: Heads to injured list
Megill was placed on the injured list for an undisclosed reason Wednesday. The Mets didn't provide a reason for placing Megill on the injured list, suggesting that he's on the COVID-19 IL. Assuming that's the case, the right-hander will be eligible to return as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be back in time for the upcoming NL Wild Card Series against the Padres, which begins Friday.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Shifted to taxi squad
Flexen will not be an active member of the Mariners' opening roster for their AL Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays, starting the series on their taxi squad. Flexen will likely be unavailable to pitch in the series barring any injuries to the Mariners' pitching staff and bullpen. The right-hander finished the 2022 regular season with a 3.73 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 95 punchouts over 137.2 innings in 33 appearances, including 22 starts.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Not on wild-card roster
Crismatt is not on the Padres' 26-man wild-card roster. Crismatt was called up from Triple-A El Paso to pitch as a part of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Giants, pitching four innings while allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. He will not be included on the initial postseason roster, though his 2.94 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 67.1 innings this year could garner him a shot if the team advances to the next round of the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Dealing with elbow injury
Smith has an injured left elbow, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Smith recorded three strikeouts over 1.2 innings during Wednesday's victory over Milwaukee before being pulled in the seventh inning. The specifics of the injury will be revealed when he gets imaging done Thursday. Luckily for Smith, he will have an entire offseason to heal before the D-backs need him again.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Expected to make postseason roster
Gorman will likely be included on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Gorman finished the regular season with a .720 OPS, but a .529 OPS in September had him sent down to Triple-A to close the year. If he does end up making the postseason roster, he figures to provide some power off the bench for St. Louis.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Miguel Andujar: Three hits in season finale
Andujar went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals. Andujar singled in his first at-bat in the second inning before ripping a triple off Matthew Liberatore in the bottom of the fourth inning, later coming around to score. He added another base knock in the following frame. The multi-hit effort was his second in the last seven games. Andujar will finish the 2022 campaign with a .235 average, one home run, 17 RBI, 13 runs and four stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 36 games with the Yankees and Pirates.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Makes wild-card roster
Naughton will be on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Naughton was sent to the minors Sept. 21, but he'll rejoin the Cardinals ahead of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies, which begins Friday. The southpaw held left-handed hitters to a .163 batting average in the majors this year, which factored into the decision to include Naughton on the roster over Genesis Cabrera.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
