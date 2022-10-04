ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ministers are 'planning to raise the pension age to 68 by the mid-2030s' in blow to millions of people

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

PM Liz Truss is considering dramatically increasing the age for claiming the state pension to 68 by the mid 2030s - more than a decade sooner than the current policy.

Currently both men and women can claim their state pension once they reach the age of 66.

It is due to rise to 67 in 2028 and was not supposed to increase further until 2048.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpYYz_0iMD5rXL00
Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng are considering rapidly increasing the age at which people can claim their state pension
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyujj_0iMD5rXL00
Under current plans, the pension age is due to increase to 68 in 2048, but senior Tories want to make that happen within the next decade

Now, in a bid to slash government spending, the government is considering making people wait until 68 for their pension from 2035 - meaning those in their 50s could have to work an additional year before retiring.

According to The Sun, some cabinet ministers have urged the PM to speed up the rise in the pension age to save up to £6bn a year.

The PM refused to answer yesterday whether the change had been agreed.

She told Sky News: 'You’re asking me to speculate about all kinds of decisions that haven't yet been made.

'We are facing a very difficult international situation, a slowing global economy, so yes I will do what it takes to fix those issues.'

