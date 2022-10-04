ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions Will Sign K Michael Badgley to Practice Squad

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2ffd_0iMD5iq200

The Detroit Lions have found a new place kicker to add to the practice squad.

The Detroit Lions will reportedly add a new kicker to their practice squad this week.

According to NFL Network, the Lions are set to sign kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad, replacing Dominik Eberle, who was waived on Tuesday following a disappointing debut at Ford Field.

After a stint with the Chicago Bears, the team decided to cut the 27-year-old kicker on Monday

Badgley was responsible for all 12 of Chicago's points Sunday, as he went four-for-four on his field goal attempts.

“We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants. Coming in on short notice and delivering for us the way he did was nothing short of impressive," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. "We would like to thank Brian McLaughlin from Vayner Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”

Badgley was brought in as a replacement for Bears starter Cairo Santos, who missed practice last week on Thursday and Friday to address with an undisclosed matter.

Badgley has also previously had stints with the Chargers, Jaguars, Colts and Titans.

He was 18-of-21 on field goals tries and was perfect on all 39 extra point attempts in 12 appearances with the Colts.

With Tennessee, he missed his only field goal attempt and went 1-for-2 on extra points.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them

This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Bill Belichick Uses 1 Word To Describe The Lions' Punter

The New England Patriots have a big game on the horizon. They're set to take on the Detroit Lions on Oct. 9 as they try and claw their way back into the playoff race. Head coach Bill Belichick was discussing the Lions as a whole during a press conference on Wednesday when he was asked about punter Jack Fox. He called him "a weapon."
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Tigers' broadcasters critical over 2022 season, share expectations for beyond

(CBS DETROIT) - At the culmination of a season that's starting to feel more and more like Groundhog Day, the 2022 Detroit Tigers flatlined on any expectation that it would be better. On Wednesday, the Bally Sports Detroit crew shed light on the harsh reality that Tigers fans have endured for years."I just think that A.J. is really hurt by what happened this season and he's going to be angry going into the offseason and he's going to get together with Scott Harris to make sure that this kind of season does not happen again where you have high expectations...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
Tennessee State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments

New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Titans#American Football#Practice Squad#The Detroit Lions#Nfl Network#Ford Field#The Chicago Bears#Giants#Vayner Sports
The Spun

Lions Visited With Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

With the Detroit Lions' receiving corps seriously banged up at the moment, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran wideout for a visit. Mohamed Sanu met with the Lions on Wednesday. Sanu, 33, appeared in eight games for the San Francisco 49ers last season. He had 15...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Keys for the Detroit Lions to win against the Patriots

Key #1 Detroit Lions Must Contain the pass-rushing duoKey #2 Stuff the running backsKey #3 Attack the right tackleFinal Thoughts. After a crushing loss to the Seahawks, the Detroit Lions return to the gridiron to face the New England Patriots. The pressure is on the coaching staff and the defense after giving up an embarrassing 48 points to Geno Smith. Luckily, this weaker Patriots offense should help the Lions get right, especially if starter Mac Jones is out. Defensively, the Patriots have some playmakers that can cause issues. Michigan native Matthew Judon and breakout defensive tackle Deatrich Wise create havoc for opposing quarterbacks. Despite this, the Lions’ offense has enough juice to get the road win, but the defense will need to show up. Here is how the Lions can get the win on the road.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions get an interesting broadcast crew for Week 5 vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions will see a familiar foe on the New England sideline on Sunday. Fans watching the broadcast at home will hear some familiar voices calling the action, too. For the second time in four weeks, the FOX Sports crew of Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake will have the national broadcast call for the Lions game. That crew also was on the mic for Detroit’s lone win in this season, the Week 2 triumph over the Washington Commanders. Albert was also on the mic for last season’s upset win over the Arizona Cardinals.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Detroit Tigers wrap disappointing season with new executive

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walked around the visitors' clubhouse in Seattle after his team's season mercifully ended and shared a message with the players. “There are better times ahead," Hinch said. This past season could not have been much worse for the Tigers. Detroit dashed high expectations with an...
DETROIT, MI
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy