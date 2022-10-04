Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Related
People experiencing homelessness seeking out shelter, services in Portland due to lack of resources in hometowns
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland's director of health and human services said the city is unable to meet the demand for shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Kristen Dow said the city has 300 shelter beds available, but that hundreds of people need the beds on a nightly basis. "We have...
WGME
Preble Street partners with landlords to help find permanent housing for those in need
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A pandemic-era program, used in part to pay for people experiencing homelessness to stay in hotels, is on pause. Where they may go now, or in the next few months, is uncertain. MaineHousing recently announced no new or renewed applications for emergency rental assistance would be accepted...
amjamboafrica.com
Shelter in short supply for most
Asylum seekers continue to arrive in Maine after difficult and often dangerous journeys from their home countries. Almost all come to Portland first. Over the past few years, the majority of arrivals have been in family groups. More recently, unaccompanied minors and single adults have been coming in greater numbers. All are looking for a safe place to live. According to a statement on May 23 by, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), “the number of people forced to flee [their homes] due to persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations and events seriously disturbing public order had reached more than 100 million for the first time on record.”
New non-traditional 24/7 shelter, 'Elena's Way,' to open in Portland in mid-October
PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street's new 24/7 shelter is set to open on Oct. 11 as a non-traditional model to help people struggling to find stable housing. "Elena's Way" will offer 40 beds as permanent spaces for people experiencing homelessness. Staff will target those who either cannot or will not stay in the city's shelters, such as those with mental health and substance use disorders, to live at the shelter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
'My father was taken by this beast': Maine firefighter rides bike to raise money, hope
WEST PARIS, Maine — A firefighter from West Paris rode a bike in full turnout gear to help raise money for theMaine Cancer Foundation and provide some hope. Robert Stine stayed on his bike for the entire 12-hour Jibe Cycling Studio Spinathon, even putting on his turnout gear for the last ride.
WGME
Maine's Eastern Trail earns national recognition
PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine's Eastern Trail system is getting some national recognition. Friday, Rails to Trails Conservancy, the nation's largest trail advocacy organization, welcomed Maine's Eastern Trail into the "Rail Trail Hall of Fame." According to an economic impact study, the trail brings more than $44 million into Maine's...
WGME
Blues for Bucks raises money for the Children's Advocacy Center of York County
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police departments are teaming up with the Children's Advocacy Center of York County for the Blues for Bucks fundraiser. According to the CAC, the program supports children and families involved in child abuse investigations. This includes conducting specialized child-friendly interviews, helping families meet with people involved in their case and connecting them with therapy, legal services, medical services and anything else they might need.
WMTW
Maine leaders want to defund California aquarium calling for lobster boycott to protect whales
PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 7, 2022 — Maine's congressional delegation and Governor Janet Mills on Friday urged federal regulators to come back to Maine for another meeting with lobstermen facing stringent new fishing rules designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. Officials from the National Oceanic and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
Maine companies aim to send ashes over Northern Lights
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- There's a new way to remember your loved ones: by looking up. Two Maine-based companies "bluShift" and "Northern Light Space Exploration," are partnering to send cremated ashes into space over the Northern Lights. At the end of 2023, the companies, based out of Brunswick, will launch up...
nerej.com
Port Property to develop and manage a new community destination in Biddeford, ME - to be known as The Levee
Biddeford, ME Port Property will be developing The Levee – a new community destination in downtown. Running parallel to the Saco River, The Levee will feature a variety of modern residential buildings, with one scheduled to begin pre-leasing this year, along with a range of commercial space soon to become home to a self-storage facility, boutique shops, and local dining.
WGME
Summer clam die-off in Brunswick linked to high heat, warming waters and runoff
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- It was one of the largest die-off events in nearly five year and now officials in the town of Brunswick believe some of the impacts of climate change may be to blame. The die-off impacted at least four acres of clam beds in a number of coves...
DVM 360
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location
This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Friendly Toast Opens First Maine Restaurant Amid Expansion
The Friendly Toast, which bills itself as an all-day brunch and bar spot, is continuing its expansion across New England with a new location in Portland, Maine and plans for two others in the works. Eric Goodwin, co-owner of The Friendly Toast, told the Business Journal that another restaurant is...
WGME
Maine leaders defend lobstermen in face of more regulation
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine lobstermen are speaking out Wednesday night against rules meant to protect the endangered right whale, rules they say are devastating to their livelihood. The meeting in Portland Wednesday night is their only in-person chance to explain the impact. The room is packed with Maine lobstermen and...
WMTW
Former Mainers experience Hurricane Ian's wrath, duplex left severely damaged
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A former South Portland newspaper columnist now living in Florida has experienced first-hand the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Jim Sanville returned to his rented duplex in Cape Coral, just outside of Fort Myers, a few days after the storm to find it was severely damaged and most of his belongings were ruined.
'You have failed us': Maine lobstermen face federal regulators over new rules
PORTLAND, Maine — There were some tense moments during a public hearing with Maine lobstermen and federal regulators Wednesday night at the University of Southern Maine in Portland. The meeting comes after Gov. Janet Mills (D-Maine) and members of Maine's congressional delegation requested the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
amjamboafrica.com
South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac – Maine House 120/South Portland
Why did you decide to become a candidate this year?. I decided to run for this seat when my State Representative, Victoria Morales, decided not to run again after four years of service. If elected, what would be your three main priorities?. Affordable and safe housing, fully funded public education...
WGME
AMBER Alerts are rare in Maine, here's how the state decides when to issue one
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Law enforcement in Maine are crediting an AMBER Alert with the quick return of two children who were allegedly abducted by their mother in Saco this week. The mother turned herself in to police in Massachusetts not long after the alert went out Tuesday afternoon. This is...
wabi.tv
Maine’s gubernatorial candidates debate: Their answers on the housing crisis
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s three candidates for govenor - incumbent Democrat Janet Mills, Republican former governor Paul LePage and Independent Sam Hunkler - faced off in their first televised debate Tuesday in Lewiston. The debate was hosted by MainePublic, the Portland Press Herald and the Sun Journal. Candidates...
WMTW
Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid
NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
Comments / 0