Portland, ME

Shelter in short supply for most

Asylum seekers continue to arrive in Maine after difficult and often dangerous journeys from their home countries. Almost all come to Portland first. Over the past few years, the majority of arrivals have been in family groups. More recently, unaccompanied minors and single adults have been coming in greater numbers. All are looking for a safe place to live. According to a statement on May 23 by, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), “the number of people forced to flee [their homes] due to persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations and events seriously disturbing public order had reached more than 100 million for the first time on record.”
New non-traditional 24/7 shelter, 'Elena's Way,' to open in Portland in mid-October

PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street's new 24/7 shelter is set to open on Oct. 11 as a non-traditional model to help people struggling to find stable housing. "Elena's Way" will offer 40 beds as permanent spaces for people experiencing homelessness. Staff will target those who either cannot or will not stay in the city's shelters, such as those with mental health and substance use disorders, to live at the shelter.
WGME

Maine's Eastern Trail earns national recognition

PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine's Eastern Trail system is getting some national recognition. Friday, Rails to Trails Conservancy, the nation's largest trail advocacy organization, welcomed Maine's Eastern Trail into the "Rail Trail Hall of Fame." According to an economic impact study, the trail brings more than $44 million into Maine's...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Blues for Bucks raises money for the Children's Advocacy Center of York County

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police departments are teaming up with the Children's Advocacy Center of York County for the Blues for Bucks fundraiser. According to the CAC, the program supports children and families involved in child abuse investigations. This includes conducting specialized child-friendly interviews, helping families meet with people involved in their case and connecting them with therapy, legal services, medical services and anything else they might need.
YORK COUNTY, ME
WGME

Maine companies aim to send ashes over Northern Lights

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- There's a new way to remember your loved ones: by looking up. Two Maine-based companies "bluShift" and "Northern Light Space Exploration," are partnering to send cremated ashes into space over the Northern Lights. At the end of 2023, the companies, based out of Brunswick, will launch up...
BRUNSWICK, ME
nerej.com

Port Property to develop and manage a new community destination in Biddeford, ME - to be known as The Levee

Biddeford, ME Port Property will be developing The Levee – a new community destination in downtown. Running parallel to the Saco River, The Levee will feature a variety of modern residential buildings, with one scheduled to begin pre-leasing this year, along with a range of commercial space soon to become home to a self-storage facility, boutique shops, and local dining.
BIDDEFORD, ME
DVM 360

PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location

This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
FREEPORT, ME
NECN

Friendly Toast Opens First Maine Restaurant Amid Expansion

The Friendly Toast, which bills itself as an all-day brunch and bar spot, is continuing its expansion across New England with a new location in Portland, Maine and plans for two others in the works. Eric Goodwin, co-owner of The Friendly Toast, told the Business Journal that another restaurant is...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine leaders defend lobstermen in face of more regulation

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine lobstermen are speaking out Wednesday night against rules meant to protect the endangered right whale, rules they say are devastating to their livelihood. The meeting in Portland Wednesday night is their only in-person chance to explain the impact. The room is packed with Maine lobstermen and...
PORTLAND, ME
amjamboafrica.com

South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac – Maine House 120/South Portland

Why did you decide to become a candidate this year?. I decided to run for this seat when my State Representative, Victoria Morales, decided not to run again after four years of service. If elected, what would be your three main priorities?. Affordable and safe housing, fully funded public education...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid

NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
NAPLES, ME

