Asylum seekers continue to arrive in Maine after difficult and often dangerous journeys from their home countries. Almost all come to Portland first. Over the past few years, the majority of arrivals have been in family groups. More recently, unaccompanied minors and single adults have been coming in greater numbers. All are looking for a safe place to live. According to a statement on May 23 by, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), “the number of people forced to flee [their homes] due to persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations and events seriously disturbing public order had reached more than 100 million for the first time on record.”

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO