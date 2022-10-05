ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KYTV

2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video

Rural Missouri schools with placed post-secondary advisers report increase in college enrollment rates. Rural Missouri schools with placed post secondary advisers seeing increase in college enrollment rates. Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon, Mo. KY3's Kaitlyn Schumacher reports. Driver arrested after crashing into...
WARSAW, MO
KMBC.com

Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Missouri Task Force 1 drone team to return to Boone County, rest of team remains in Florida

Some members of Missouri Task Force 1 are preparing to come home from Florida. The Boone County Fire Protection District, which manages the search and rescue team, says the Disaster Situational Assessment and Reconnaissance Team is being released by the state of Florida this afternoon and should be back in Boone County Saturday. This team operates drones that can help search areas and identify spots that need targeted searches. On Wednesday, the team searched a golf course.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

