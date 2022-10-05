Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KYTV
2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video
Rural Missouri schools with placed post-secondary advisers report increase in college enrollment rates. Rural Missouri schools with placed post secondary advisers seeing increase in college enrollment rates. Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon, Mo. KY3's Kaitlyn Schumacher reports. Driver arrested after crashing into...
KMBC.com
Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
KMBC.com
Shots fired at FBI agents, police during investigation in rural Missouri
WARSAW, Mo. — Three people are in custody after a tense situation in rural Missouri early Friday. The Kansas City Division of the FBI said early Friday morning that the FBI was conducting an investigation in the 30,000 block of U.S. 64 in Warsaw, Missouri, when agents and police came under fire.
Park drop tower will be taken down after Mo. teen's death
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A towering amusement ride in central Florida's tourism district where a Missouri teen fell to his death will be taken down because of the accident, the owner said Thursday. The decision to remove the more than 400-foot (122-meter) ride which opened last December in Orlando's...
Excelsior Springs police search home after reported kidnapping
Excelsior Springs police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault.
kcur.org
Fentanyl overdose deaths are taking the lives of children in Kansas City and nationally
Over the past decade, drug overdoses, both fatal and nonfatal, have become an epidemic in Missouri. The synthetic opioid fentanyl, which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S. This drug affects...
Off-duty Kansas City firefighter killed shooting at Independence gas station
An off-duty Kansas City firefighter has died in a shooting at an Independence gas station, a Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson said.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
Package delivered to Clay County Courthouse caused scare
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious package left by a delivery driver on the steps at the courthouse contained only snacks.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
Beaten guard says Missouri prison fired her after attack
A female prison guard who was stabbed and beaten on the job says the state has abandoned her because she’s too injured to return to work.
MoDOT crash zone survivor fired for using marijuana
The MoDOT survivor from November’s fatal work zone crash has just been fired for using marijuana in his recovery.
Early morning shooting leaves two people dead in Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were found shot and killed outside a home early Friday morning.
Kansas City police say man shot at landlord following eviction
Kansas City police are in a standoff near West 98th and Ward Parkway after a man shot a gun at a former landlord following an eviction.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
KMBC.com
Grandview police ask for help finding runaway juvenile from Springfield
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help in finding a runaway juvenile. Police said Kaylee Marquez ran away from home in Springfield and has not been seen since Wednesday. Authorities said Kaylee has very distinctive tattoos. Anyone who has seen Kaylee is asked to call Grandview...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
Authorities investigating reported kidnapping, assault in Excelsior Springs
The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department in investigating a reported kidnapping and sexual assault.
kjluradio.com
Missouri Task Force 1 drone team to return to Boone County, rest of team remains in Florida
Some members of Missouri Task Force 1 are preparing to come home from Florida. The Boone County Fire Protection District, which manages the search and rescue team, says the Disaster Situational Assessment and Reconnaissance Team is being released by the state of Florida this afternoon and should be back in Boone County Saturday. This team operates drones that can help search areas and identify spots that need targeted searches. On Wednesday, the team searched a golf course.
