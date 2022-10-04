Election officials 'right now preparing mail in ballots to go out' following court ruling

Read full article on original website
Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
North Dakota tribes want exclusive rights on online gambling
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes want exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting throughout the state utilizing servers located on their reservations. The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea, under tribal-state agreements known as a compacts. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them. The governor wouldn't comment on the proposal because negotiations are ongoing. Tribes argue the provision is needed because of the explosion of electronic pull tab machines across the state that have hurt their casinos, which are central to many tribes’ economies.
Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man known as the “jogger rapist” is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his sentence. Richard Gillmore admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. Gillmore was called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes. KOIN, which first reported his release, said he will remain under supervision until 2034. The Oregonian reports that he will be released as a low-level sex offender, angering some of his victims, who believe he should receive a higher level sex offender classification.
Indictment says ex-NSA worker thought he was helping Russia
DENVER (AP) — Court documents say a former National Security Agency employee from Colorado charged with espionage thought he was sending classified information to Russia when he was talking to an undercover FBI agent. The indictment of 30-year-old Jareh Sebastian Dalke issued Thursday said the information he is accused of providing includes a threat assessment of the military offensive capabilities of a foreign country, which was not named. He is being represented by federal public defenders who do not comment publicly on cases. The Army veteran allegedly told the undercover agent that he had $237,000 in debts and that he had decided to work with Russia because his heritage “ties back to your country.”
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide has been executed, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez was executed Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted in the 2004 killing of 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in Corpus Christi. Ramirez had challenged Texas prison rules that prevented his pastor from touching him or praying aloud during his execution. In March, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Ramirez. In April, the top prosecutor in the case tried to stop the execution, calling the death penalty “unethical.” The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals declined to even consider the prosecutor’s request.
Construction at Armington Junction continues
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When planning your next drive through US Highway 89 and 87 along Armington Junction, you might have to add some time to your trip as construction has people moving slow on the gravel roads. The construction started back in April and has people following a pilot...
Georgia's Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer in his race against Democrat Stacey Abrams. Walker says his campaign raised more than $12 million in the third quarter. Warnock reports raising $26.3 million in the same period. Walker says he has about $7 million in cash, while Warnock says he has nearly twice as much. Kemp says he took in $28.7 million from July through September. That's more than the $22.4 million the Republican raised in his entire run against Abrams in 2018. No numbers have yet been reported for Abrams.
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for a leading turkey producer have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday that the Plainville Farms workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter. An undercover investigator for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals worked on a crew and captured graphic video showing workers appearing to mistreat the birds. Pennsylvania-based Plainville Farms says it has “zero tolerance" for such acts and has fired the implicated employees.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents are being allowed to return to a coastal Florida island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian. But the governor on Saturday is still warning residents that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services. Gov. Ron DeSantis says portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials are being trucked in for residents who want to stay. While residents were initially allowed back on the island after the storm, officials shut down access to allow teams to finish searching the wreckage for possible victims.
Great Falls PD looking for vehicle occupants after reports of a gun being fired Tuesday morning
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are looking for information regarding reports of a gun being fired early Tuesday morning, and homes with several spots of damage in Great Falls. Several calls came in regarding sounds of a gun being fired around 3:30 am on Oct. 4 in the vicinity of 3rd St. NW and the NW Bypass, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) reports.
Officials: Wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills nearly contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters have nearly contained a large wildfire in the Nebraska Sandhills that has burned roughly 30 square miles and led to the death of a volunteer firefighter. The Bovee Fire began Sunday and spread quickly because of dry conditions. The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said Thursday that the fire is 94% contained, with only a few short sections of the fire line surrounding the blaze still unsecure. A night shift of firefighters will no longer be needed. The fire destroyed several buildings at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp and burned part of the Nebraska National Forest. Assistant Chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Mike Moody died Sunday after suffering an apparent heart attack while fighting the fire.
Civilian graduates from Airmen Leadership School at MAFB
GREAT FALLS Mont. - As airmen progress through the ranks, leadership school equips them with the training they need to lead their subordinate troops. "First line supervisors are coming in through our doors to learn what it's like to be a leader, a supervisor," said TSgt Jane Nucal, and ALS instructor at Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB)
Bozeman teacher seriously injured after being hit by a car on his bike
BOZEMAN, MT- A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured when he was hit while riding his bicycle in Bozeman this past Tuesday. Kelly Fulton is a teacher at the school and is part of the Yellowstone Rim Riders who confirmed on Facebook he was injured in a crash and he was flown to Billings to be treated.
Father and daughter taking to the stage and skies at the MSU homecoming football game
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Members of one family at the 2022 Montana State University homecoming football game this weekend will take the stage and to the skies. Emily Fraser, a first-year student at Montana State University, will be singing the national anthem while her dad, Capt. Billy “Kid” Fraser, a wing commander of the Tactical Support Wing based in Fort Worth, Texas, flies over the homecoming football game against Idaho State, MSU announced.
