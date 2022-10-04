Chelsea got their first win of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, beating AC Milan 3-0 on Matchday 3 at Stamford Bridge. Stefano Pioli's men started off quite well in the first minutes of the match, but it was Chelsea that opened to the scoring thanks to an easy finish by Wesley Fofana 24 minutes in. The first half ended without more goals, but in the second half the home side managed to score two more through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James. The guests, on the other hand, were not able to create chances and had overall a very disappointing night in London, recording just one shot on goal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO