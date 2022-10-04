Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 assisters in Champions League history as Angel Di Maria overtakes Lionel Messi and closes in on Cristiano Ronaldo
FORMER Manchester United flop Angel Di Maria has now registered the second most assists in Champions League history. The 34-year-old, who spent a doomed season at United, has set up more goals in Europe's elite competition than the great Lionel Messi. Di Maria is now closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo's...
SkySports
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up
Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Yardbarker
Verratti Lauds Messi as the ‘Best in History’ Following PSG’s Champions League Fixture vs. Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is now the latest player to laud Lionel Messi as the best player of all-time. Verratti took some time following PSG’s UEFA Champions League 1-1 draw result against Benfica to speak to RMC Sport, where he singled out the Argentine forward as the best player to ever play the sport.
'He deserves to be in the England team!': Rio Ferdinand calls for Gareth Southgate to play Fiyako Tomori in his Three Lions defence ahead of AC Milan's Champions League tie with Chelsea as the World Cup edges closer
Rio Ferdinand has claimed Fiyako Tomori 'deserves to be in the England team'. The defender lined up against former side Chelsea for Milan in the Champions League this evening, putting in a solid performance despite his side losing 3-0 on the night. Ferdinand, who made 81 appearances at centre-back for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
PSG Midfielder Expresses Gratitude Toward Real Madrid Manager
Despite Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid having tension over the recent Super League discussion, midfielder Fabián Ruiz had kind words for manager Carlo Ancelotti. This summer transfer window Ruiz left Napoli after four seasons to join the capital club. The midfielder was part of the revamp PSG did as sporting advisor Luis Campos brought in four new players, including Ruiz.
Yardbarker
Paris Masters delete their poster as fans slam them for making Nadal smaller than Kyrgios
The 2022 Paris Masters is right behind the corner as the last ATP 1000 event of the year is held from October 31st until November 6th and traditionally features a star-studded entry list. 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, youngest world no. 1 in...
ESPN
Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.
MLS・
USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner keeps his first Arsenal clean sheet and caps a strong display with a smart save in the second half as the Gunners win 3-0 against Bodo/Glimt in Europa League
At least one member of USMNT had a good midweek European game. After Christian Pulisic was left on the bench as Chelsea ran out a 3-0 winner against AC Milan in the Champions League, it was goalkeeper Matt Turner's chance to shine for Arsenal in the Europa League. And the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa
Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their win against Maccabi Haifa last night. The Brazilian joined them in the summer from Torino and became a first team regular immediately. The Bianconeri have been impressed by his performances, and he will get better. He has become the early replacement for...
FOX Sports
Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Champions League roundup 5/10/22: Man City & Chelsea win, PSG held by Benfica
Roundup of all the Champions League results from 5 October 2022 - including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City & PSG.
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus wants to poach a director from Napoli
Juventus is facing several problems on the pitch, and they want to fix it to become the top club in Serie A again. Off the pitch, they have financial problems to deal with as well, and it is not an easy one. The club is proactively working to solve the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Benfica in the Champions League.
CBS Sports
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test
Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
Olivier Giroud 'very proud' to make Chelsea return with Milan
Olivier Giroud has told his AC Milan teammates how proud he is to return to Stamford Bridge and face his former Chelsea teammates.
Yardbarker
Watch: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Makes It 2-0 Against AC Milan
Chelsea are 2-0 up against AC Milan, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his second goal in two games for Chelsea with a well taken finish in the second half. Reece James showed why Gareth Southgate has trust in him with a beautifully timed cross into Aubameyang, who thrives on the type of cross the Chelsea full-back delivered onto his foot.
Yardbarker
Report: Tottenham Set To Rival Chelsea For Rafael Leao
Rafael Leao impressed at times yesterday against Chelsea, but ultimately to no avail in the end as his side were thumped 3-0. Goals from Reece James, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana saw the win through. Chelsea are interested in the player, and have already made a bid in the past...
CBS Sports
Chelsea vs. AC Milan score: Blues dominate at Stamford Bridge to pick up first win of UCL group stage
Chelsea got their first win of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, beating AC Milan 3-0 on Matchday 3 at Stamford Bridge. Stefano Pioli's men started off quite well in the first minutes of the match, but it was Chelsea that opened to the scoring thanks to an easy finish by Wesley Fofana 24 minutes in. The first half ended without more goals, but in the second half the home side managed to score two more through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James. The guests, on the other hand, were not able to create chances and had overall a very disappointing night in London, recording just one shot on goal.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Taremi, Silva, Calhanoglu, Haaland, Bellingham
Galatasaray want to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, from Manchester United in January. (Fotomac - in Turkish) Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn says the Bundesliga giants considered a move for Ronaldo in the summer. (Bild, via Mail) Wolves are expected to hold talks with Julen Lopetegui this weekend,...
Yardbarker
(Video) Wesley Fofana opens Chelsea account with important UCL goal vs AC Milan
Chelsea have taken an early lead against Wednesday night’s Champions League opponents AC Milan. After failing to win either of their first two group games, the Blues, led by new manager Graham Potter, are desperate for a win in order to salvage their European hopes. Although AC Milan pose...
Comments / 0