Naples, FL

CBS Minnesota

Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

Papa John's founder john Schnatter loses a home amid Hurricane Ian's devastation

The founder of the Papa John’s pizza chain has said that he “lost a home” in Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian.Speaking to OAN from Utah, John Schnatter described how his home in Naples was damaged in the Category 4 storm.“I’m not really worried about myself because I have the resources... but you just can’t imagine how bad this is, my heart goes out to the folks in Florida. Yeah I’ve lost a home, but they’ve lost everything,” Mr Schnatter said.Sign up to our newsletters.
Tampa Bay Times

Mitch Pacyna lived the Florida dream. Then Hurricane Ian took him.

Though he’d long ago traded the wrath of Midwest winters for cold beers by the beach, Mitch Pacyna never lost his Illinois roots. He met his partner, Mary Wojciechowski, the day of the Chicago Bulls championship parade in 1992. Together, the couple made their way to their Florida paradise, Fort Myers Beach. For a while, they were also coworkers at the same FedEx office in North Naples. Mary drove a route. Mitch, ever the schmoozer, worked the store.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
AccuWeather

Memorial for loved ones lost to Ian rises amid rubble, despair

A poignant remembrance wall of flowers and other tributes has sprung up in Fort Myers, Florida, one of the hardest-hit communities during Hurricane Ian, offering a rare bright spot amid the grim landscape of destruction. One after another, they appeared. Carnations, lilies, roses, sunflowers and more. Some brought single stems,...
FORT MYERS, FL

