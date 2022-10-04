Read full article on original website
On their 26th wedding anniversary, Florida woman mourns husband who died saving home from Ian
Ronald Foley, 72, slipped down a steep hill and fell into a 30-foot-wide canal. "He was able to save the house from flooding," his wife said.
Man swims half a mile in hurricane to save mom
A Florida man had to undertake an incredible feat to save his mother, who uses a wheelchair, from the wrath of Hurricane Ian. She called in a panic after figuring out she couldn’t ride out the storm at home.
Their father, 87, evacuated for Hurricane Ian. Rattled by storm surge, he died in his car
The day Hurricane Ian hit Florida, Tom Cummiskey, 87, had evacuated his Fort Myers trailer and was driving about 35 miles east from the coast, fielding calls on his flip phone from friends and family urging him to get off the road.
Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
Woman Loses Wedding Band Before Hurricane Ian, Finds It After Storm
When Hurricane Ian crashed onto the Florida coast recently one woman was certain her wedding… The post Woman Loses Wedding Band Before Hurricane Ian, Finds It After Storm appeared first on Outsider.
Papa John's founder john Schnatter loses a home amid Hurricane Ian's devastation
The founder of the Papa John’s pizza chain has said that he “lost a home” in Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian.Speaking to OAN from Utah, John Schnatter described how his home in Naples was damaged in the Category 4 storm.“I’m not really worried about myself because I have the resources... but you just can’t imagine how bad this is, my heart goes out to the folks in Florida. Yeah I’ve lost a home, but they’ve lost everything,” Mr Schnatter said.Sign up to our newsletters.
Mitch Pacyna lived the Florida dream. Then Hurricane Ian took him.
Though he’d long ago traded the wrath of Midwest winters for cold beers by the beach, Mitch Pacyna never lost his Illinois roots. He met his partner, Mary Wojciechowski, the day of the Chicago Bulls championship parade in 1992. Together, the couple made their way to their Florida paradise, Fort Myers Beach. For a while, they were also coworkers at the same FedEx office in North Naples. Mary drove a route. Mitch, ever the schmoozer, worked the store.
Memorial for loved ones lost to Ian rises amid rubble, despair
A poignant remembrance wall of flowers and other tributes has sprung up in Fort Myers, Florida, one of the hardest-hit communities during Hurricane Ian, offering a rare bright spot amid the grim landscape of destruction. One after another, they appeared. Carnations, lilies, roses, sunflowers and more. Some brought single stems,...
